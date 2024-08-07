'Wednesday' star teases a much darker tone for season 2 of hit Netflix show

Most of us can say that waiting for updates on "Wednesday" season 2 has been painful. Even though the next season is in production, not much has been revealed about its potential release date, along with what to expect when this Netflix show hits the small screen again. However, Jenna Ortega (who portrays Wednesday Addams) has recently dropped a few small hints about where season 2 is headed.

When speaking with Vanity Fair, Ortega said: "I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired." She also referred to The Masque of the Red Death as an inspiration for the upcoming season, which is the 1964 movie based on an Edgar Allan Poe short story.

Since Ortega is assuming a bigger role in the creative process for season 2, it makes sense for her to take inspiration from other movies and shows that are known for being dark.

Ortega then continued: "Not to say that suddenly we’re the goriest show of all time. I mean, there’s six-year-olds watching. [For example], we’re doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself."

Anyone who has watched an adaptation of "The Addams Family" knows that Wednesday Addams has a distinct personality, embodying macabre charm and deadpan humor that make her eerily compelling (or “kooky” if you prefer).

Her presence as a "jump scare" throughout the second season will undoubtedly heighten the creepiness, and her unsettling demeanor will certainly leave other characters feeling uncomfortable as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

With Ortega now being a producer on the second season, she has much more creative freedom when delving into the world of horror.

Tim Burton, who is continuing his role as director and executive producer in season 2, commented on Ortega's skill: "She’s very direct. She’s very no-nonsense, and I find that very refreshing and beautiful and artistic. She could direct it if she wanted to. I saw, from day one, she’s very aware. She’s more aware, sometimes, than I am."

Vanity Fair also reported in the same interview that there will be new villains and supernatural abilities to help contribute to the darker tone. Although we don't have an official synopsis, it's obvious to assume that the show will continue to chart the supernatural mysteries of Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy.

When "Wednesday" season 2 was renewed back in January 2023, the announcement video teased more "torture" ahead. But for now, all we know is that season 2 will find a way to adopt a much more sinister narrative while catering to all audiences.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Wednesday" ahead of the second season, including filming updates, plot details, actor insights and first look photos and trailers. While you wait for this show to return sometime in 2025, why not stream the first season of "Wednesday" again on Netflix?