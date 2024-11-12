Netflix is getting a new psychological drama this month — and it looks like the perfect binge-watch

There’s something irresistible about a good psychological drama, especially one that promises to be an absolute binge-fest. So, when I heard that Netflix was bringing us a new Korean psychological drama called “The Trunk” this month, I couldn’t wait to dig into every detail.

The first-look trailer has just been released and hints at an intriguing premise: a mysterious trunk has washed ashore, somehow linked to an unusual couple bound by an even stranger marriage. The setup is tight-lipped, but that's only fueling my excitement.

If you’re on the hunt for a binge-worthy drama that keeps you guessing, “The Trunk” might just be the perfect addition to your November watchlist. Here’s everything you need to know, including when you can watch it on the streaming service…

What is ‘The Trunk’ about?

The Trunk: Limited Series | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Trunk” centers on Noh In-ji (Seo Hyun-jin), an employee at the mysterious NM (New Marriage) agency, where she lives with a different “contract husband” each year as part of her job. Despite her work, she is actually incredibly lonely. Enter Han Jeong-won (Gong Yoo), who signs up for a contract marriage in an attempt to mend his past relationship.

As they participate in this unusual and loveless arrangement, guided by strict rules and protocols, the show delves into the raw emotions that surface: love, desire, obsession and emptiness. Meanwhile, Han Jeong-won’s unresolved past with his ex-wife lingers. Against a glamorous yet cold backdrop, “The Trunk” will focus on what truly binds people together.

Here’s when can you stream ‘The Trunk’

We have good news because you don’t have to wait long to stream this psychological drama. “The Trunk” will premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 29, which is just over two weeks away (at the time of writing). If you're a fan of complex characters with strange pasts and slow-burn mysteries that take time to unfold, “The Trunk” is a new Netflix show you likely won't want to miss.

In the meantime, check out this must-watch drama that recently landed on the platform . You can also see what’s new on Netflix this week if you need more good picks on your watchlist.

Stream “The Trunk” on Netflix starting November 29.