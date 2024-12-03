'Wednesday' season 2 has wrapped filming — here's when it might release on Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday” have been eagerly awaiting updates on season 2 (I certainly have), but information has been as elusive as the Addams family themselves. While news has been scarce, one major milestone has finally been reached — filming for the second season has officially wrapped.

Filming began back in May, but updates have been few and far between since then. Notable highlights include the unexpected announcement of Lady Gaga joining the cast and a behind-the-scenes look hinting at more ‘twisted’ episodes. What we do know is that the show is set to take a darker turn while ditching the romantic subplot — a change I’m more than thrilled about.

Though Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, there’s a way to speculate when “Wednesday” season 2 might drop by looking at the timeline for the first season’s production and release. Here’s what we know (and what we can guess) about when you’ll be reunited with Wednesday Addams and her darkly delightful world.

Filming for “Wednesday” season 2 has officially wrapped, which might seem like a step forward, but it also shows just how lengthy the process of bringing this new season to life has been. While wrapping up filming is a significant milestone, the show now enters the post-production phase — and that’s where the wait could stretch even longer.

Looking back at season 1, filming concluded on March 30, 2022, but the show didn’t debut on Netflix until November 23, 2022. This means the post-production process took around eight months. If season 2 follows a similar timeline, we could be looking at a release of late July 2025.

It’s worth considering that “Wednesday” season 2 is expected to be even bigger in scale than its predecessor, which could mean the post-production process takes an extra month or two to perfect. With that in mind, the release could fall anywhere between July and September 2025. Of course, this is purely speculative — Netflix might just surprise us with an earlier premiere (fingers crossed!).

Despite the extended wait, I’m still very much excited for the next season. When production for “Wednesday” season 2 began, Netflix revealed an impressive lineup of new cast members set to join the show. Among the big names are Christopher Lloyd, known for his iconic portrayal of Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family”, along with Joanna Lumley, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper. With such a star-studded and expanded cast, it’s no wonder this season is taking its time to come together.

Hopefully we don’t have to wait until the end of next year, as July 2025 seems like a solid timeframe. If you’re impatient like me, binge these shows like “Wednesday” while you wait for the next season to drop. It’s also worth watching “Wednesday” on Netflix again for a refresher.