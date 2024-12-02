New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Dec. 2-8)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix are led by one of my most anticipated shows left to debut in 2024.

"Black Doves" hits the streaming service this week and it stars Keira Knightley as an undercover spy whose world is rocked after a fellow spy is killed. Her boss assigns an old friend, played by Ben Whishaw, to stick by her, but he's been out of the game so long he might be more liability than asset.

Aside from that, there's the usual mix of shows, documentaries, etc., arriving this week. But there is one new original movie of biblical proportions. "Mary" is a retelling of the Christian Nativity story, with Noa Cohen starring as Mary and Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins as King Herod.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, then check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in December or read up on everything we know about "Squid Game" season 2, which is coming later this month.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Black Doves'

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Black Doves" stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a politician's wife and a loving mother. But she's hiding a dark secret — she's secretly a member of the Black Doves covert espionage agency and undercover spying on her politician husband for the past 10 years. Oh, and she's been having a secret affair with fellow Black Doves agent Jason (Andrew Koji) who she's very much in love with.

But her world is shattered when Jason is suddenly assassinated. That causes her boss, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), to call in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep Helen safe. There's just one problem: Sam hasn't been a spy for some time and Helen wants revenge. So Sam may be more of a liability than an asset.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 5

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Mary'

MARY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Nativity story tells the birth of Jesus Christ and is fairly well known even to those outside of the Christian faith. After all, that's what Christmas is about.

"Mary" is another retelling of this story, but focused on the early life of Jesus' mother Mary rather than solely on the birth of Christ. It's billed as a coming-of-age biblical epic about Mary (Noa Cohen) being shunned following her immaculate conception. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) ignites a murderous pursuit for the newborn baby Jesus, she, the baby and her husband Joseph (Ido Tako) are forced to go into hiding in Egypt to avoid Herod's wrath.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 6

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' live

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" has the pop star hosting her very first Christmas special. And it looks set to be a star-studded event, with highly-anticipated duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis and guest appearances from Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

Netflix has dabbled in the celebrity Christmas special before, with 2015's "A Very Murray Christmas." Like with that special, you should expect plenty of singing. But "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" is a variety show rather than a movie, so expect more of a late-night talk show feel to the event.

Watch it live on Netflix starting Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

'Fortune Feimster: Crushing It'

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fortune Feimster is returning to Netflix this week with her third Netflix comedy special, "Fortune Feimster: Crushing It." Her previous specials, "Good Fortune" (2022) and "Sweet & Salty" (2020) were critical hits for the streaming service, and it won't be a surprise if this special is a success as well.

In "Crushing It," Fortune riffs on stories from her life, including her “romantic” honeymoon with her wife and her reflections on no longer being her mom’s surrogate husband. She even spills the tea on why she had to unfriend her mom on Facebook. Don't miss this stand-up special when it arrives on Netflix this week.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 3

'That Christmas'

That Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a Christmas movie to watch with the whole family, then you'll want to hit play on "That Christmas" this week. Based on the Richard Curtis series of books "That Christmas and Other Stories," the movie follows several connected stories about love, family, turkeys let loose on the town and Santa (Brian Cox) making a big mistake.

Yes, that's right. Logan Roy is voicing Santa Claus this Christmas season. But he's not the only big name in the voice cast for "That Christmas." The movie also stars the voices of Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy in its large ensemble cast.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 4

Everything new on Netflix: Dec 2-8

DECEMBER 2

"30 for 30: Bad Boys"

"30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies"

"30 for 30: Sole Man"

"30 for 30: This Magic Moment"

"30 for 30: This Was the XFL"

"30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks"

DECEMBER 3

"Fortune Feimster: Crushing It" (Netflix comedy special)

Fortune Feimster, the beloved comedian and actress, returns with her third Netflix comedy special, "Fortune Feimster: Crushing It," premiering globally on Netflix on December 3, 2024. Following the success of her previous specials, "Good Fortune" (2022) and "Sweet & Salty" (2020), both of which received Critics Choice nominations, Fortune continues to deliver her signature blend of humor and heart. In Crushing It, Fortune shares hilarious stories from her life, including her “romantic” honeymoon with her wife and her reflections on no longer being her mom’s surrogate husband. With her unique comedic perspective and infectious energy, Fortune invites audiences into her world where laughter and love reign supreme.

DECEMBER 4

"The Children's Train" (IT) (Netflix film)

In late 1940s Italy, a mother makes the difficult decision to send her son to the north, where he catches glimpses of a new life away from poverty.

"Churchill at War" (Netflix documentary)

This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill's pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" (Netflix documentary)

Trailblazing double bassist Orin O’Brien was never one to seek the spotlight, but when Leonard Bernstein hired her in 1966 as the first female musician in the New York Philharmonic, she inevitably became the focus of media attention and, ultimately, one of the most renowned musicians of a generation.

"Tomorrow and I" (TH) (Netflix series)

This series reimagines Thailand in a dystopian future where technology scrapes at the surface of old customs, exposing rips in the fabric of culture.

"That Christmas" (GB) (Netflix family)

It's an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone's plans — including Santa's.

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" season 3 (Netflix series)

Is the grass greener on the other side? Six more couples test this theory by moving in with new potential partners for a revealing social experiment.

DECEMBER 5

"BEASTARS: Final Season" part 1 (JP) (Netflix anime)

While Louis and Haru navigate their new lives at university, Legoshi catches the eye of a BEASTAR who needs his help in capturing a heinous criminal.

"Black Doves" (GB) (Netflix series)

When a spy posing as a politician's wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

"Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld" (Netflix family)

As her 16th birthday approaches, a not-so-average teen rediscovers the fiery powers she's long suppressed and is forced to face her demons — literally.

"Compliance"

"Subservience"

"Top Chef: Boston"

"Top Chef: Kentucky"

"Top Chef: Seattle"

DECEMBER 6

"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" (Netflix live special) 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos.

"Biggest Heist Ever" (Netflix documentary)

She rapped. He hacked. How did Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and his wife Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan pull off one of the biggest crypto crimes ever? From Emmy winner Chris Smith, the director of "Bad Vegan" and "Fyre," comes this stranger-than-fiction documentary about a couple dubbed Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde.

"Camp Crasher" (AR) (Netflix film)

In a bid to save her son's end-of-school camping trip, a single mom steps in as the bus driver while trying to show him she really can be a cool mom.

"Echoes of the Past" (EG) (Netflix series)

Accused of his sister's murder, Yehia is fiercely determined to seek vengeance and unmask the true perpetrator.

"Mary" (Netflix film)

Mary is a coming-of-age biblical epic in which Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 12/2/24

"White Girl"

Leaving 12/3/24

"The Commuter"

Leaving 12/6/24

"Reminiscence"

Leaving 12/7/24

"Trolls"

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" seasons 1-8