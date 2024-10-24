This gripping crime-drama show just crashed Netflix's top 10 — and it's based on a true story

Netflix’s top 10 constantly changes around with new releases and old favorites shaking up the rankings. But quietly, a thrilling crime-drama has just surged to the No.3 spot, and that’s “Escape at Dannemora”. This limited series landed on the streaming service on October 22 and is already gaining plenty of attention.

If you searched for “Escape at Dannemora” reviews online, you'd probably find that most critics are calling it a slow burn. However, it's the kind of pacing that rewards patience. Most true crime content delves straight into the drama and conflict, but this show takes time exploring the psyche of each character. This structure clearly paid off considering it earned pretty strong reviews upon its release over six years ago, with Patricia Arquette, Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano all being praised for their compelling performances, and Ben Stiller earning acclaim for this directing.

But even though it’s suddenly crashed the top 10, is it something worth streaming on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about “Escape at Dannemora” and whether it should be added to your watchlist…

What is ‘Escape at Dannemora’ about?

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA Official Trailer (2018) Benicio Del Toro, TV Show HD - YouTube Watch On

“Escape at Dannemora” is a limited series based on the true story of the 2015 prison break from Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. The show follows two convicted murderers, Richard Matt (played by Benicio del Toro) and David Sweat (played by Paul Dano), who execute a daring escape with the help of prison worker Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell (portrayed by Patricia Arquette). Tilly, involved in complex emotional and sexual relationships with the two inmates, becomes key in their breakout, smuggling tools and aiding their plan.

The show explores not only the logistics of the escape but also the psychological manipulation and dysfunctional relationships between Tilly and the prisoners. After the breakout, a massive manhunt ensues, with the escapees navigating the wilderness while authorities race to capture them.

‘Escape at Dannemora’ has been called a ‘gripping experience’

“Escape at Dannemora” earned quite a bit of praise upon its release in 2018. It currently holds a solid score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 86% from audiences.

Ben Travers from indieWire said: “Stiller and Arquette make Escape at Dannemora an intense, exciting, and character-elevated miniseries. A focus on human error over institutional failings makes for a distinct and gripping experience.” Meanwhile, San Jose Mercury News’ Chuck Barney stated that “a barely recognizable Arquette gives a performance that is extraordinary in every detail. It will get to you.”

(Image credit: Netflix/Showtime)

Stiller also received just as much praise for his strong directing. That’s no surprise considering his other TV show projects like “Severance” have done incredibly well (speaking of, check out the new “Severance” season 2 trailer ).

In her “Escape at Dannemora” review, Allison Keene from Collider said: “An acting showcase that chronicles a bizarre blue-collar heist of sorts, which director Ben Stiller keeps tense and taught throughout; you can't look away.” Paste Magazine’s Amy Amatangelo put it simply: “Stiller gets so much right here as he recreates this story.”

Of course, this show didn’t win over every critic. Some found the crime drama to be unnecessarily long and too slow-paced to be enjoyable. Sophie Gilbert from The Atlantic said: “It's not quite enough to keep audiences more than mildly interested.”

Should you stream ‘Escape at Dannemora’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix/Showtime)

If you're a fan of gripping crime dramas that explore the darker side of human nature, “Escape at Dannemora” is worth your time. The show delivers a tense, psychological deep dive into the infamous 2015 prison break, with its slow-burn plot allowing the complex relationships and motives to fully unfold.

However, the show’s deliberate pacing might not appeal to everyone — if you’re looking for fast-paced action, this may not be for you. But even if slow-burn storytelling isn’t your usual preference, the outstanding performance from Arquette alone makes it a must-watch.

Stream “Escape at Dannemora” on Netflix now.