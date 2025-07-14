Netflix’s new mystery thriller series has already broken into the top 10 — and it could be your perfect summer binge-watch

If you’re looking for a fresh thriller to dive into this week, Netflix’s new French limited series “Under a Dark Sun” might be worth a look. It dropped on July 9, and while it didn’t really make much noise last week, it has since climbed into the U.S. top 10, sitting comfortably at No. 8 as of today.

The six-episode mystery follows a single mother trying to put her past behind her. But her new beginning takes a dark turn after she accepts a job at a flower farm in Provence, only to become the main suspect when the farm’s patriarch is found dead.

This premise alone sounds like prime material for an engaging binge-watch this week. Plus, the setting in Provence offers a unique visual style compared to typical thrillers, and I’m definitely someone who appreciates a series more when it's visually appealing.

For those who enjoy twisty whodunits filled with plot twists and plenty of family drama, “Under a Dark Sun” could well deserve a spot on your summer watchlist. Here’s everything to know about the series and whether it’s worth your time.

What is ‘Under a Dark Sun’ about?

Under a Dark Sun - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Under a Dark Sun” follows Alba Mazier (Ava Baya), a single mother who arrives at a flower farm in Provence after receiving a mysterious job offer. Hoping for a fresh start, she instead finds herself at the center of a murder investigation when the farm’s owner, Arnaud Lasserre (Thibault de Montalembert), is found dead.

The situation escalates when it’s revealed that Arnaud was Alba’s biological father, and she’s named in his will as an heir to part of his estate. As suspicion mounts, Alba must defend herself against both the law and the Lasserre family, who are determined to protect their inheritance.

She finds an unlikely ally in Manon (Claire Romain), Arnaud’s granddaughter and her defense lawyer, while Arnaud’s widow Béatrice (Isabelle Adjani) leads efforts to cut Alba out of the picture.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you stream ‘Under a Dark Sun’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Marie Genin / Netflix)

“Under a Dark Sun” seems to have plenty of intriguing ingredients that could make for a gripping watch. At its core, it’s a sun-drenched mystery wrapped in family drama, with a single mother caught in the middle of some dangerous secrets. Not really standout material but you can’t deny that it sounds genuinely interesting.

At its core, it’s a sun-drenched mystery wrapped in family drama, with a single mother caught in the middle of some dangerous secrets.

With just six episodes, it’s a relatively quick binge that won’t demand a huge time commitment. The setting in sunny Provence adds an interesting visual contrast to the darker storylines, helping it feel a bit different from your usual thriller fare on Netflix.

As with many international series, watching with subtitles is the best way to fully appreciate the performances and original tone.

At the time of writing, “Under a Dark Sun” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but there are some reviews online. Decider’s Joel Keller said: “Under A Dark Sun has just enough thrills, despite a pedestrian mystery, and fun-to-watch performances by Baya and Adjani, that the show is worth a viewer’s time.”

Meanwhile, Charles Hartford from But Why Tho? A Geek Community stated the show “delivers a multi-layered story that comes together in some aspects, but not others. The characters and narrative coalesce to form a tense and compelling tale that, however, never fully materializes due to presentational shortcomings.”

(Image credit: Marie Genin / Netflix)

The Review Geek’s Greg Wheeler said: “Despite its messy execution, Under a Dark Sun is an easy binge with strong performances, a compelling lead, and just enough intrigue to carry you through. If you can overlook its plot holes, there’s fun to be had — just don’t expect a flawless mystery here.”

The general vibe is that “Under a Dark Sun” isn’t a perfect mystery, with some plot holes and uneven execution holding it back. However, strong performances from Baya and Adjani help keep the show engaging, delivering enough tension to maintain interest.

While the story may feel flat at times and the presentation occasionally falters, it still offers an easy, entertaining binge for those who don’t mind overlooking some flaws.

If you’re someone who enjoys twisty whodunits that aren't too complicated, this French limited series might be worth checking out, even if it’s something you stick on in the background.

You can stream “Under a Dark Sun” on Netflix now. Otherwise, see what else is new on Netflix in July 2025.