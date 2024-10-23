'Severance' season 2 trailer revealed — and there's already a big twist

"Severance" season 2 is already starting with a big twist.

The Apple TV Plus thriller was a major hit back when its debut season arrived in 2022. But despite an occasional tease, things have been mostly silent from the halls of Lumon. The last bit of information we got was back in July when Apple finally announced the "Severance" season 2 release date.

But yesterday we received news that a major announcement was coming and today that announcement is here — a brand new season 2 teaser trailer.

'Severance' season 2 trailer ends with a twist

In the release date video trailer from July, we didn't get much, but we did get our first look at Gwendoline Christie in an undisclosed role.

She's noticeably absent from this new teaser trailer though. Instead, we have a harried Mark Scout (Adam Scott) running through the white halls of Lumon's "severed" floor as lines of dialogue play as voiceover, reminding us of the shocking reveals from the end of season 1.

But once Mark suddenly stops we're given a big reveal — his old co-workers are gone. The team of Dylan George (Zach Cherry), Irving Bailiff (John Turturro) and Helly Riggs (Britt Lower) is gone, replaced by unfamiliar faces. When Mark asks who they are though, a familiar face appears to welcome him back to the floor — supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman).

We don't get much more than that after the big twist, though Apple reminds us to "return to office" on January 17, 2025. But in the description, Apple TV Plus does mention that Sarach Bock will be joining the show as a series regular. It's unclear what role she'll play, but expect it to be an important one.

While you're waiting for the "Severance" season 2 premiere, make sure to check our 7 questions "Severance" season 2 needs to answer as well as our hub on all the rumors and news surrounding the highly-anticipated return of Apple's mind-bending thriller.