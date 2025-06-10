I just started Netflix’s chilling new murder mystery and haven’t been this hooked by a show in ages — you need to watch it now

There’s a certain irony that Netflix’s new mystery drama, “The Survivors,” takes place in the sunny (but fictional) resort town of Evelyn Bay, because this show is anything but a pleasant trip to the beach. In fact, at times it’s almost oppressively bleak. Yet it’s compelling from the first moments.

Adapted from the best-selling Jane Harper novel of the same name, “The Survivors” explores trauma, guilt and family ties in a way that instantly hooked me from the very first episode. Plus, for those who just want a good mystery, there’s an unexplained murder, too.

Clearly, I’m not the only Netflix subscriber who’s found “The Survivors” to be particularly gripping. After premiering last week (on June 6), the show has already found its way into the Netflix top 10 most-watched list.

Currently, it ranks in the No. 3 spot only behind the latest seasons of established streaming hits “Tires” and “Ginny & Georgia.” Could it get to No. 1?

“The Survivors” is also the perfect candidate for mid-week binge-watching at just six episodes long. Just be warned, once its twisting web of dark secrets entangles you, you’ll think about little else until you see it through to the end.

What is ‘The Survivors’ about?

15 years ago, a tragedy struck the picturesque town of Evelyn Bay when a raging storm took the lives of three young people. Kieran Elliot (Charlie Vickers) managed to survive the ordeal, but the victims included his older brother, Finn.

In the present day, Kieran returns to Evelyn Bay to visit his parents and introduce them to his baby daughter alongside his partner Mia (Yerin Ha), but the tight-knit community has never moved on from the incident. The loss of those three youths hangs over the town to this very day.

Soon after Kieran’s return home, a body washes up on the beach, and the investigation suggests this was no tragic accident; it was murder. And that’s just the start of the mysteries as buried secrets come to life, and past traumas and deep-seated resentments bubble to the surface.

‘The Survivors’ proves the past can haunt you

(Image credit: Netflix)

“The Survivors” sets out its stall straight away. This is an intense watch. The very first scene sees a young Kieran fighting against Mother Nature as a devastating storm attempts to pull him under the rocky ocean waves and to a watery tomb. Things don’t get much lighter in tone from here.

Flashforward a decade and a half, and we meet an older Kieran with his partner Mia and a baby in tow. Yes, he’s returning to Evelyn Bay to visit his mother and father, but this is no happy homecoming.

Even his attempts to have a couple of beers with old friends see Kieran confronted by a member of the community who has never been able to move past the tragic circumstances of that stormy night.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The scars of the past still sting, and the tragic loss of three young people is a weight the community has never been able to shed. It becomes immediately apparent that Kieran’s return has only brought the trauma felt by those who remain in the bay into even sharper focus.

Frankly, at this point, “The Survivors” has enough compelling drama to justify its six-episode count. Kieran’s survivor's guilt and the resentment felt even by figures who should be the most understanding, such as his mother, Verity (Robyn Malcolm), is enough to sustain a series on its own. But this drama goes a step further and throws a murder mystery into the melting pot.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I should probably warn prospective viewers right now that “The Survivors” is not a murder mystery in the mold of “Knives Out.” This isn’t a playful mystery anchored by an exuberant detective, instead, it’s a much more grisly affair. But you’ll almost instantly crave answers.

I’m still making my way through the show — I promised I wouldn’t watch more without my partner present, a decision I’m already regretting — so I can’t speak to how the show wraps up, but based on what I’ve watched, “The Survivors” ranks as one of the strongest Netflix originals of the year to date.

It’s dramatic, gripping and deeply tragic. It’s quite the mix.

Stream ‘The Survivors’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

I’m in pretty good company when it comes to being impressed by “The Survivors.”

As noted, the show appears to be an instant hit with Netflix subscribers after storming into the top 10, and critics are also seriously impressed. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the show currently holds a perfect 100% score.

"The Survivors is a study in how raw grief and festering resentment warp everything — and how surviving a tragedy rarely means getting away unscathed,” said Lucy Mangan of The Guardian.

Meanwhile, ScreenHub's Anthony Morris praised the series for its “intriguing premise” and notes that “it ticks all the boxes” to be a compelling whodunnit drama.

So, if you’re looking for a new Netflix binge-watch, “The Survivors” is one original drama that deserves a spot in your watchlist. Even that might be selling it short, after all, watchlists are often where content goes to remain forever unwatched.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Instead, I thoroughly recommend you start streaming it right now. I suspect you might also find that from the very first moments, you’ll be eager to watch the rest of the six-episode series as soon as possible.

“The Survivors” entangled web of secrets can be pretty darn heavy at times, but the drive to find out more will quickly ensnare you.

