Netflix’s new crime thriller movie is now streaming — and it’s based on a shocking true story

Netflix is no stranger to releasing a steady stream of crime thrillers, but it’s the ones rooted in real events that tend to leave the deepest impression, at least for me. That’s definitely the case with “A Widow’s Game,” the latest Spanish crime thriller to hit the streaming service.

“A Widow’s Game” draws directly from the 2017 murder case in Valencia, Spain, involving María Jesús Moreno Canto, known as “Maje,” who was dubbed the “Black Widow of Patraix.” The trailer showed just enough of this compelling case to grab my attention, and it’s definitely a tense thriller, to say the least.

Directed by Carlos Sedes (best known for “The Asunta Case”) this new crime thriller exposes the sinister possibilities of human nature when obsession and deceit take root. It's a haunting portrait of how easily truth can be twisted and how far some will go to get what they want.

So, if you’re browsing Netflix and want something that doesn’t just thrill but unsettles, this Spanish thriller should be added to your watchlist. Here’s why “A Widow’s Game” is worth watching now.

What is ‘A Widow’s Game’ about?

A Widow's Game | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In the summer of 2017, the quiet city of Valencia was rocked by a brutal crime: a man was found stabbed seven times in a residential parking lot.

At first glance, it appears to be a tragic crime of passion. The case lands in the hands of the city’s Homicide Group, led by a seasoned inspector determined to uncover the truth before the trail goes cold.

As the investigation unfolds, suspicion begins to fall on an unlikely figure — Maje (Ivana Baquero), the victim’s young widow. Known for her sweet, composed demeanor, Maje had been married to the victim for less than a year, and her calm presence seemed at odds with the violence of the crime.

“A Widow’s Game” is a slow-burning thriller inspired by true events, and it invites viewers to question how well we really know the people closest to us and what they might be capable of when pushed to the edge.

‘A Widow’s Game’ explores the psychology behind heinous acts

(Image credit: Manuel Fernandez Valdes / Netflix)

Instead of focusing solely on the murder, “A Widow’s Game” digs into the mindset, emotions, and motivations of the people involved. At first, I was worried that spending so much time examining the darker psychology behind it all might take away from the gravity of the crime, but thankfully, the movie handles it well.

It stays neutral, never trying to excuse or soften what happened. You’re not swayed to feel sympathy, just a growing sense of discomfort and repulsion for those capable of doing something so awful.

Rather than asking who did it, “A Widow’s Game” leans into why they did it and how dangerously easy it is to fall under the influence of manipulation.

(Image credit: Manuel Fernandez Valdes / Netflix)

We’re first introduced to the Valencia homicide team, led by Inspector Eva Torres (Carmen Machi), who’s juggling a personal issue with her daughter at school. That character detail felt a little jarring, especially since the mother-daughter thread is never really explored again. But I assume it was meant to show how ordinary life can feel right before something unexpectedly terrible happens in that line of work.

From there, Eva gets a call about the murder scene, which is when the story kicks off and the investigation begins. After some suspect interviews, the narrative switches, and the name “Maje” pops up on screen.

Ivana Baquero’s performance as Maje is what gives “A Widow’s Game” its quietly unsettling feel.

This is when we watch the widow’s story unfold completely, from her getting married, to her affairs, and ultimately, to the cold, calculated manipulation at the heart of it all.

Ivana Baquero’s performance as Maje is what gives “A Widow’s Game” its quietly unsettling feel. She plays the role of the innocent, grieving widow with such calm conviction that it’s easy to understand why those around her were so easily taken in.

But behind closed doors, Baquero reveals a chillingly calculated side, especially in the way Maje emotionally wears down the men she’s involved with — most notably Salvador, her co-worker at the hospital, who has a wife and child. We see how she slowly gains control over him with subtle emotional pressure.

(Image credit: Manuel Fernandez Valdes/Netflix)

One particularly clever scene shows Maje at her second job in a care home, where she tells an elderly woman that her children will visit her later that day. She then turns to a colleague and casually calls it a “white lie” to make the elderly woman “feel better.” It’s a small moment, but it speaks volumes to how her manipulation isn’t limited to romantic relationships.

However, there are a few obvious flaws, one being that “A Widow’s Game” plays it very safe when it comes to storytelling. The movie dedicates a lot of time to exploring Maje’s actions and what may have driven her, yet it never fully dives beneath the surface.

Instead of unraveling a layered mystery, it feels more like we’re simply waiting for one of the culprits to slip up in conversation. The tension is steady, but there’s little in the way of surprise or true suspense.

Stream ‘A Widow’s Game’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Manuel Fernandez Valdes/Netflix)

I found “A Widow’s Game” to be an engaging watch, though I was occasionally thrown off by its mix of documentary and dramatized storytelling. The blend didn’t always feel seamless and left parts of the narrative feeling a bit unclear, especially around the middle.

Still, what really stood out for me were the performances and the layered, morally murky characters. And I’m sure anyone who enjoys crime thrillers will find themselves invested in this one as well.

If you're looking for your next tense watch this weekend, “A Widow’s Game” is now streaming on Netflix. For more streaming recommendations, see what’s being added to Netflix in June 2025.