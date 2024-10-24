11 best family-friendly Halloween movies to stream right now

Halloween movies have been spooking and delighting audiences since the early days of cinema, but finding the perfect balance between scary and family-friendly can feel like mixing a witch's brew — it's all about the right ingredients. While some Halloween films lean into jump scares and gore, others have mastered the art of creating magical adventures that captivate both kids and adults alike.

Trick or Stream Welcome! This article is part of Trick or Stream, a seasonal series in which members of the Tom's Guide staff share what they're planning to watch for Halloween 2024 and their takes on the horror genre, with the goal of helping you find great movies that you might want to stream during spooky season.

From stop-motion masterpieces to enchanting witch tales, the best family Halloween movies know exactly how to sprinkle just enough spooky elements into their storytelling. These films have become more than just seasonal entertainment; they're treasured traditions passed down through generations, proving that the best Halloween viewing doesn't need to terrify to be memorable.

Whether you're introducing little ones to their first spooky movie or looking for something the whole family can enjoy, these 11 movies strike the perfect balance between tricks and treats!

'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Official Trailer #1 - Animated Movie - YouTube Watch On

Tim Burton's stop-motion masterpiece revolutionized animation when it debuted in 1993, proving that children's movies could tackle complex themes. The film's unique visual style sparked a gothic-whimsical aesthetic that continues to influence artists and filmmakers today, while Danny Elfman's haunting score has become iconic in its own right.

The story follows Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon, with Danny Elfman performing the songs), Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, who becomes obsessed with Christmas after stumbling into Christmas Town. His well-meaning but misguided attempt to take over the holiday leads to both hilarious and touching moments. While marketed as a Halloween movie, this genre-bending classic works equally well as a Christmas film.

🎃 Stream it now on Disney Plus

'The Addams Family Values'

THE ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

The 1993 sequel to "The Addams Family" film takes everything that made the original great and adds a razor-sharp critique of American suburbia and summer camp culture. Based on Charles Addams' delightfully macabre cartoon characters, this film proves that sometimes the sequel can outshine its predecessor.

Centered around the arrival of baby Pubert and Uncle Fester's (Christopher Lloyd) romance with the suspiciously perfect nanny Debbie (Joan Cusack), the film splits its focus between Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley's adventures at summer camp and a deadly plot at home. What sets this apart from typical family fare is its willingness to be genuinely dark while maintaining its humor.

Wednesday Addams steals the show at a summer camp Thanksgiving play, delivering a memorable performance that cleverly pokes fun at holiday traditions while keeping kids laughing with slapstick humor and sharp wit.

🎃 Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Coraline'

Coraline (2009) Official Trailer - Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Based on Neil Gaiman's novella, this stop-motion masterpiece from LAIKA Studios demonstrates that children's horror can be both genuinely unsettling and deeply meaningful. The movie creates two distinct worlds: Coraline's everyday life and a seemingly perfect alternate reality that's not quite what it seems.

The story centers on Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning), who finds a mysterious door in her new home leading to a world where everything appears better than her real life – especially her too-good-to-be-true "Other Mother". What starts as an exciting adventure turns into a creepy tale about being careful what you wish for and appreciating what you have. While some scenes might be too unsettling for very young children, this clever movie proves that kids can handle — and enjoy — stories with a darker edge.

🎃 Stream it now on Max

'Hocus Pocus'

Hocus Pocus (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

While it wasn't an immediate hit when it was released in 1993, "Hocus Pocus" has become the ultimate family Halloween movie. Its winning mix of laughs and light scares has inspired many other family Halloween films, and the Sanderson Sisters are now as much a part of Halloween as candy corn and jack-o'-lanterns.

The story follows teenager Max Dennison, who accidentally brings three witches back to life (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) while showing off in Salem, Massachusetts. With help from his little sister Dani and his crush Allison, Max has to stop the witches from casting a spell on Salem's children. With plenty of slapstick humor, catchy songs and Midler's unforgettable performance as head witch Winifred Sanderson, it's no wonder families return to this movie every Halloween.

🎃 Stream it now on Disney Plus

'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Before the Netflix series, this 2004 adaptation of the beloved Lemony Snicket books brought the delightfully dark world of the Baudelaire orphans to vibrant life. The film's unique visual style, blending Gothic elements with whimsical design, earned it an Academy Award for Best Art Direction, setting a high bar for literary adaptations.

The plot follows Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire as they escape the clutches of Count Olaf (Jim Carrey), a theatrical villain determined to steal their inheritance. The movie stays true to the books' clever wit while adding Jim Carrey's signature style to the mix. His take on Count Olaf strikes the perfect balance between funny and frightening — he'll make you laugh one minute and give you the creeps the next.

🎃 Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Casper'

Casper (1995) Official Trailer | Bill Pullman & Christina Ricci - YouTube Watch On

This 1995 movie brought everyone's favorite friendly ghost to life using groundbreaking special effects that still hold up today. While most ghost stories try to scare you, "Casper" takes a different approach. Instead of spooky haunted house tales, it proved that ghost stories could actually warm your heart and make you laugh. The movie was one of the first to create a computer-generated main character that audiences could really connect with, paving the way for many of the animated films we love today.

The story follows the sweet-natured ghost Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson), who develops a crush on Kat Harvey (Christina Ricci) when her dad (Bill Pullman), a ghost expert, comes to deal with the spirits in Casper's mansion — including his mischievous ghost uncles. While there are plenty of fun and silly moments, the movie's touching message about friendship and love makes it the perfect feel-good watch this Halloween.

🎃 Stream it now on Prime Video

'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children'

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Tim Burton brings Ransom Riggs' unusual novel to life in this 2016 adaptation that combines classic Burton gothic aesthetics with X-Men-style superhero elements. The film's unique visual approach to its peculiar characters creates memorable sequences that celebrate difference and uniqueness.

Jake (Asa Butterfield) discovers a hidden home for children with extraordinary abilities, led by the mysterious Miss Peregrine (Eva Green). The story combines time travel, found family, and coming-of-age elements while exploring themes of accepting oneself and finding where you belong. While some of the darker elements might frighten very young viewers, the film's celebration of outcasts and peculiarity makes it perfect for older children.

🎃 Watch it now on Disney Plus

'The Witches' (1990)

The Witches (1990) Official Trailer #1 - Anjelica Huston Family Horror Movie - YouTube Watch On

The 1990 adaptation of Roald Dahl's dark fantasy remains the gold standard for children's horror, proving that kids can handle genuinely frightening content when it's handled with intelligence and wit. Jim Henson's creature effects created unforgettable transformations that still hold up today.

Anjelica Huston stars as the Grand High Witch, leading a convention of witches plotting to turn all children into mice. When young Luke (Jasen Fisher) discovers their plan, he must stop them despite being transformed himself. The movie keeps all the creepy fun of Roald Dahl's original story, mixing plenty of laughs with some properly scary moments. It's the kind of film that knows kids are braver than adults sometimes think, and they can handle a good spooky story.

🎃 Watch it now on Tubi

'Little Shop of Horrors'

Little Shop Of Horrors (1986) Official Trailer - Steve Martin, Bill Murray Comedy Musical HD - YouTube Watch On

This 1986 musical adaptation of the off-Broadway show proves that horror-comedy musicals can work for family viewing when done right. With amazing special effects, memorable tunes, and fantastic actors, it's become a Halloween favorite that stands out from the crowd.

The story follows Seymour (Rick Moranis), a clumsy flower shop worker who finds a very unusual plant. The plant (with the incredible singing voice of Levi Stubbs) has a strange appetite — it only wants to eat blood! As the plant grows bigger and hungrier, Seymour has to decide between becoming famous and doing the right thing. While the youngest kids might find some parts a bit scary, the funny moments and toe-tapping songs help balance out the spookier stuff.

🎃 Buy or rent it on Amazon

'Labyrinth'

Labyrinth (1986) Official Trailer - David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

This 1986 collaboration between Jim Henson and David Bowie created a fantasy world that continues to captivate audiences. The combination of practical puppetry, elaborate sets, and Bowie's magnetic presence as the Goblin King makes this a unique entry in the family fantasy genre.

Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) must navigate a massive labyrinth to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King (David Bowie), whom she foolishly wished would take him away. Along her journey, she meets an unforgettable cast of creatures and learns valuable lessons about responsibility and growing up. While not strictly a Halloween movie, its gothic fantasy elements and costume-worthy characters make it perfect for spooky season.

🎃 Watch it now on Prime Video

'Kiki's Delivery Service'

KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE | Official English Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a Halloween movie without any scares, this charming animated film from Studio Ghibli is perfect. Made in 1989, it shows that witch stories can be sweet and heartwarming instead of spooky, making it ideal for viewers who prefer their magic on the gentler side.

Meet Kiki (voiced by Kirsten Dunst), a 13-year-old witch who, along with her chatty black cat Jiji, must leave home for a year as part of growing up. She starts a flying delivery service in a new city and learns important lessons about believing in herself and finding her way in the world. With its cozy magical atmosphere and relatable story about growing up, it's a perfect Halloween watch for families who want more treats than tricks.

🎃 Watch it now on Max