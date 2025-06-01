Netflix just got an intense crime thriller movie with Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner — and it’s an adrenaline-fueled watch

Ben Affleck might be best known to some for playing Batman, but to me, he’s at his most compelling when he steps behind the camera and gives us something a little darker.

Case in point: “The Town,” a gritty Boston-set crime thriller that Affleck not only directed but also starred in, and it’s just landed on Netflix U.S.

Now, I’ll be honest: I didn’t fully appreciate this movie the first time I streamed it at home. Maybe I was expecting more action or something flashier, but rewatching it recently was different. This isn’t just a heist movie but a surprisingly emotional story about loyalty, regret, and trying (and failing) to escape the life you were born into. And it’s got one of Jeremy Renner’s best performances ever.

“The Town” arrived alongside a wave of great crime movies, and it holds its own as a standout in the genre. Whether you missed it when it first came out or just want to experience it again with fresh eyes, now’s the perfect time. Here’s why this intense crime thriller deserves a spot on your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘The Town’ about?

“The Town” is set in Boston’s tough Charlestown neighborhood, where bank robbery runs in the blood of many locals. The story follows Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck), a skilled and smart leader of a close-knit crew of lifelong friends who pull off daring heists.

Doug has always dreamed of leaving his criminal life behind, but his loyalty to his crew, including Jem (Jeremy Renner), and the pull of his past make it difficult to break free.

After a botched bank robbery, Doug unexpectedly forms a connection with Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall), the bank manager they took hostage during the heist. As their relationship deepens, Doug finds himself torn between his life of crime and the hope for a fresh start with Claire.

Meanwhile, the FBI, led by the determined agent Adam Frawley (Jon Hamm), intensifies its efforts to bring Doug and his crew down.

‘The Town’ focuses on emotional fallout more than firepower

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy)

I’ll admit when I first heard about “The Town,” I expected a high-octane heist movie packed with non-stop action and explosive shootouts. After all, it’s a crime thriller set in Boston with Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner — how could it not be? But what I got was something much more nuanced and surprisingly emotional.

“The Town” isn’t just about the heists or the tension of evading the law (although that's still interesting to watch). It’s about the messy fallout that comes after the adrenaline fades and the personal cost of a life lived on the edge.

Instead of glorifying the gunfire and getaways, the movie zeroes in on the characters and their struggles.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy)

Doug might be a criminal mastermind, but he’s also just a guy struggling with loyalty to his friends, his past, and the hope that he can make a fresh start. When he gets involved with Claire, the movie shifts gears from crime caper to emotional drama and it really works. I found myself genuinely invested in their relationship and what would come of it.

The movie doesn’t shy away from showing the fallout of violence, either. These characters are incredibly flawed and weighed down by guilt and fear. Jeremy Renner as Jem, the unpredictable friend who’s always one step away from blowing everything up, makes those emotional moments even more intense and real.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy)

Ultimately, “The Town” lingers long after the heists end because it’s as much about the people behind the crimes as the crimes themselves.

Affleck showed he’s got serious chops as a director here, managing to mix intense, adrenaline-fueled moments with some really emotional storytelling. He nails the gritty Boston vibe but never loses sight of the characters and their messy relationships. Of course, I won’t spoil the ending, but it’s bittersweet enough to give the story meaning.

Action fans won't be disappointed either. Even though it focuses more on being a character study, there are plenty of action-packed sequences (especially in the final act) that will keep you on edge.

Stream ‘The Town’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy)

Now that “The Town” is streaming on Netflix, it’s the perfect time to give it a watch. Ben Affleck delivers a strong performance both in front of and behind the camera, crafting a story that’s more than just a heist movie.

“The Town” might not be flawless, but Affleck gets a lot right especially when it comes to casting. He surrounds himself with strong actors and gives them the space to really shine. Amid the gripping action scenes, the movie also breaks the tension with some sharp, funny moments that add a bit of warmth (so it's not entirely melancholy).

I'm not alone in my praise, because this thriller earned a solid score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes back in 2010, with the site's critics consensus reading: “Tense, smartly written, and wonderfully cast, The Town proves that Ben Affleck has rediscovered his muse — and that he's a director to be reckoned with.”

If I haven’t quite convinced you to watch “The Town” on Netflix, or you’re just interested in checking out some other options, here’s a quick look at everything new coming to Netflix this month.