Netflix has finally confirmed 'Beef' season 2 — here's everything we know

Netflix's “Beef” is officially returning for a second season . The dark comedy-drama, which premiered in April 2023, quickly became one of the streaming platform’s most acclaimed shows earning an impressive 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

It’s confirmed that season 2 will feature eight episodes, each running for 30 minutes. Lee Sung Jin is set to return as the creator, showrunner and executive producer. Joining him once again as executive producers are Jake Schreier, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that casting was underway for season 2 even though Netflix never actually confirmed it was happening yet. But, finally, the critically acclaimed show from creator and showrunner Lee and A24 has been renewed. And we have information on who will star in it (Yuen and Wong probably won't return as it’s an anthology series), along with the next big feud.

So, here’s everything we know about the “Beef” season 2 renewal, including casting, plot and a potential release date on Netflix.

‘Beef’ season 2 will feature a new cast

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

“Beef” season 2 is taking a new direction with an entirely fresh cast, and the lineup is impressive. The first season focused on Danny (Yeun) and Amy (Wong) as they found themselves in a road rage incident, which consumed their lives and those around them.

As noted, Yeun and Wong are unlikely to return. Instead, Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny will be stepping into the spotlight this time.

Though specific details about their characters haven’t been revealed, I can almost guarantee the combination of such diverse and talented actors will bring a new flavor to the show’s dark comedy and tension. This new cast has plenty of range, and I’m especially excited to see Spaeny in this comedy-drama after watching her incredible performance in “Alien: Romulus”.

What will ‘Beef’ season 2 be about?

Netflix Tudum revealed a short synopsis for “Beef” season 2’s inciting incident, which reads: “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

It’s safe to assume that Spaeny and Melton play the young couple, while Isaac and Mulligan play husband and wife. It will be interesting to see how this season unfolds considering the first season was inspired by showrunner Lee’s own road rage incident. Lee said during the “Beef” SXSW panel : “[The BMW] honked at me, cursed at me and drove away. And for some reason on that day, I was like, ‘I’m going to follow you.’”

It’s not been confirmed whether season 2 is inspired by true events, but it will still follow a narrative driven by anger. Lee also spoke with Tudum during the Golden Globe Awards about the show’s themes: “As the character George (Joseph Lee) says in season one, ‘Anger is just a transitory state of consciousness.’”

Not much else is known about “Beef” season 2, and we don’t have a release date yet. But we can speculate that it will hit the small screen sometime in late 2025, depending on the filming schedule. Season 1 began filming in April 2022 and was released a year later in April 2023. So if season 2 enters production this year, we shouldn’t have to wait until 2026 (fingers crossed).

For now, why not binge “Beef” season 1 again on Netflix ? You can also check out what’s new on Netflix this week if you need something fresh to watch.