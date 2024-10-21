New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Oct 21-27)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week include a hotly anticipated season finale.

"Love is Blind" season 7 has come to Washington, DC this season and it's — unsurprisingly — been a hit for Netflix. This week, we get the season finale and see which new couples will be staying together after the show ends.

There are also new comedy specials, documentaries and more arriving this week. But the big movie landing on Netflix is "Kung Fu Panda 4." The latest installment of the popular animated franchise is sure to be fun for the whole family, or even just the adults. We don't judge.

So make sure to check out our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week and don't forget to check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in October. If nothing this week speaks to you, definitely watch "Woman of the Hour," Netflix's new hit true crime thriller.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Love Is Blind' season 7 finale

"Love is Blind" is back and this time the hit reality show is coming to Washington, DC. Married hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have brought in a few dozen local singles to see who is willing to get engaged sight unseen in this blind dating reality TV show.

Unsurprisingly, there's been plenty of drama to go with the romance, and only three couples are still together. Don't miss the season 7 finale dropping this Wednesday to see if there are any more shocking twists.

Watch the season 7 finale on Netflix starting Oct. 23

'Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head'

This isn't Hasan Minhaj's first Netflix standup comedy special. In fact, his first one, "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King" got him in some hot water after an article by The New Yorker accused him of fabricating many of his stories.

Whether you think it matters if a comedy makes stuff up for laughs or not, "Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head," will surely tackle the controversy. Minhaj will also tackle politics, self-improvement gone wrong and more in this hour-long comedy special.

Watch on Netflix from Oct. 22

'The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox'

"The Curse of the Bambino" is one of the most famous in American sports. From 1918, following the sale of legendary baseball player Babe Ruth to the rival New York Yankees, it would be 86 years before Boston Red Sox fans would win another World Series. Even more painful, those same Yankees would go on to become the most dominant team in American sports history.

But in 2004, the Red Sox finally got vengeance. After going down three games to none in the American League Championship Series, Boston would go on to win four straight games and beat the Yankees to earn a trip to the World Series — which they'd ultimately win. Watch "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" to see the story like never before in this Netflix original sports docuseries.

Watch on Netflix from Oct. 23

'This is the Zodiac Speaking'

The Zodiac Killer is one of the most famous serial killers ever, in no small part because they were never apprehended. Attributed with five known victims and possibly more than 30 others, this California serial killer may never be identified. The only suspect that's ever been named, Arthur Leigh Allen, died in 1992.

In "This is the Zodiac Speaking," Ari Mark and Phil Lott present new clues and evidence that further cement the likelihood that Allen was indeed the Zodiac Killer. The docuseries includes interviews with a family that once had Allen as a teacher, and they present archival and physical evidence to show that Allen was the notorious murderer.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 23

'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Most of you probably know of the original "Kung Fu Panda" movie from 2008. This massively successful animated franchise centers around Po Ping (Jack Black), a giant panda who shockingly is chosen to be the prophecized Dragon Warrior.

In "Kung Fu Panda 4" Po has now long since become a kung fu master, and he must find and train a successor to become the new Dragon Warrior. To do this, he teams up with a fox named Zhen (Awkwafina) to defeat The Chameleon (Viola Davis), before the evil sorceress can steal the abilities of every kung-fu master in China.

Watch on Netflix now

Everything new on Netflix: Oct 21-27

OCTOBER 21

"Book Club"

"Kung Fu Panda 4"

OCTOBER 22

"Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head" (Netflix comedy special)

In this provocative, hilarious, and at times unhinged hour, Minhaj is back in full force, tackling politics, misguided self-improvement, and the challenges of life with young kids and aging parents.

"Escape at Dannemora" season 1

OCTOBER 23

"Car Masters: Rust to Riches" season 6 (Netflix series)

The Gotham crew goes all-in on the luxury car market, but keeping buyers happy while maintaining a creative edge may be their biggest challenge yet.

"The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" (Netflix sports series)

This definitive docuseries chronicles the Red Sox's journey to their first World Series title in 86 years via interviews with star players and personnel.

"Family Pack" (FR) (Netflix film)

When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.

"Love Is Blind" season 7 (Netflix series) (new episode)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

"This is the Zodiac Speaking" (Netflix documentary)

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders.

OCTOBER 24

"Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black" (Netflix series)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

"Territory" (AU) (Netflix series)

When the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land's future.

OCTOBER 25

"Don't Move" (Netflix film)

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.

"Hellbound" season 2 (KR) (Netflix series)

As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned.

"Hijack '93" (NG) (Netflix film)

In an effort to dismantle their military-backed government, four men hijack an airplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change.

"The Last Night at Tremore Beach" (ES) (Netflix series)

When a tormented pianist is struck by lightning, he begins having perilous visions of his future and a deadly threat seems to loom over his loved ones.

"The Remarkable Life of Ibelin" (NO) (Netflix documentary)

The secret life of a young World of Warcraft gamer is vividly reimagined when his online friends contact his family after his death.

"Simone Biles Rising" part 2 (Netflix sports series)

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/21/24

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody"

Leaving 10/26/24

"Wentworth" seasons 1-8