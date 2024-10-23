Netflix is getting a new action-thriller show based on a true story — and you can watch the trailer now

I love a good action-packed thriller show that doesn’t hold back. Even more so when it’s based on a shocking true story. That’s exactly what “The Helicopter Heist” will entail when it lands on Netflix next month. We even have a first trailer, so if you’re into daring robberies and intense character drama, this is definitely one to watch.

From this first look, it’s clear that “The Helicopter Heist” will involve your typical heart-pounding action that feels too wild to be real. Based on an infamous robbery in Sweden where a group of thieves used a helicopter to pull off an audacious heist, this show looks like it could be a future No. 1 on the streaming service.

If you’re a fan of heist dramas or stories that are based on true events, “The Helicopter Heist” should be on your radar. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show on Netflix…

What is ‘The Helicopter Heist’ about?

The Helicopter Heist | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Helicopter Heist” is based on the Västberga helicopter robbery that occurred in 2009. This daring heist took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where a gang of thieves used a stolen helicopter to land on the roof of a G4S cash depot. They broke in and stole millions of Swedish kronor. The heist was meticulously planned, with tactics like blocking police response with explosives, and remains one of Sweden's most infamous robberies.

Netflix has revealed an official synopsis for the show: “One early September morning in 2009, eyes from around the world turn to an inconspicuous Stockholm suburb. A helicopter has landed on the roof of the country’s safest cash depot, and the police can only watch as the robbers disappear along with several million dollars. Not a single shot is fired. The Helicopter Heist is a character-driven and emotional story of brother- and fatherhood, but maybe most of all: a grand and fast-paced Icarus tale about winning or losing it all.”

Here’s when you can stream ‘The Helicopter Heist’ on Netflix

It’s good news, because “The Helicopter Heist” will hit Netflix on November 22, 2024. This means we have less than a month to wait until the action-thriller show is available to watch. The miniseries will consist of eight episodes and stars Mahmut Suvakci, Ardalan Esmaili and Iskra Kostic in the leading roles. It’s written by Ronnie Sandahl, directed by Daniél Espinosa, Jonas Alexander Arnby and Anna Zachrisson and produced by Johannes Åhlund.

This upcoming action-thriller looks like it could rise through Netflix’s top 10 pretty quickly considering it has all the right ingredients: action, drama and an insane true story that shocked the nation back in 2009.

