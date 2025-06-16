Netflix just added a psychological thriller movie full of surprising twists — and it’s one of Sigourney Weaver’s best roles

Even though Netflix releases its lineup for each month, the streaming service occasionally adds movies not originally on the schedule, which can be easy to miss. In this case, “Copycat” landed on Netflix U.S. on June 15, but thankfully, it didn’t go unnoticed because it’s already cracked the top 10 list.

I’m not surprised people jumped on “Copycat” since it has all the ingredients subscribers often look for: big stars like Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney, and a chilling serial killer story that might just get under your skin.

This psychological thriller follows a criminal psychologist struggling with agoraphobia after a traumatic attack, who teams up with a detective to catch a serial killer replicating the methods of infamous murderers. While plot isn't the most original, the movie still makes for a gripping watch, and one that gets your adrenaline pumping.

If you’ve scrolled through Netflix today and noticed “Copycat” in the top 10, here’s everything you need to know before adding it to your watchlist.

What is ‘Copycat’ about?

“Copycat” follows Dr. Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver), a renowned criminal psychologist who becomes a recluse after surviving a traumatic attack by a deranged killer.

Now agoraphobic and living in isolation, Helen is reluctantly pulled back into the world of crime-solving when a new serial killer begins targeting victims in San Francisco, each murder eerily mimicking the methods of infamous real-life murderers.

Assigned to the case are Detective M.J. Monahan (Holly Hunter) and her partner Reuben Goetz (Dermot Mulroney), who turn to Helen for insight as the killings escalate. Despite her crippling fear of the outside world, Helen uses her expertise to identify the pattern behind the copycat killings.

As the investigation intensifies, she and M.J. form an unlikely bond, working together to stay one step ahead of the killer, who seems to be watching Helen more closely than anyone realizes.

‘Copycat’ is a compelling, slick and unsettling crime story

“The Silence of the Lambs” wasn’t the very first Hollywood movie about serial killers, but its massive critical and box office success sparked a wave of similar movies that dominated the ’90s before eventually fading out.

One of these copycats is ... well, Jon Amiel’s 1995 thriller “Copycat.” While it might not surpass “Silence of the Lambs” or even Brad Pitt’s “Seven,” it’s still a pretty intense watch and makes for some chilling midnight viewing.

It’s refreshing to watch a thriller that centers on two smart, strong women, and even better that they’re brought to life by Holly Hunter and Sigourney Weaver, two powerhouse actresses of their generation. There’s real substance behind both characters, which helps “Copycat” rise above just being another serial killer movie.

“Copycat” is very much a psychological study, taking time to explore the human side of its characters. Dr. Helen Hudson is dealing with some serious trauma and can’t bring herself to leave the house, while Detective M.J. Monahan is driven by a strong commitment to solving the case and stopping the serial killer terrorizing the city.

Without this character development, “Copycat” would feel hollow in the landscape of serial killer thrillers. Director Amiel, known for the unique and highly praised 1986 BBC series “The Singing Detective,” shows his expertise here by keeping the story tightly focused.

The movie hardly ever wanders off track, always pushing the plot forward while keeping the tension just strong enough to stay gripping. Like classic studio movies that carefully balanced what the audience needed to know, this movie reveals just enough information to save you from feeling lost.

While “Copycat” definitely has its strengths, there are a few noticeable flaws. The whole idea of a killer copying famous murderers felt a little predictable at times, and you might find yourself guessing where the story was headed a bit too early. In some ways it shares too many similarities with “Seven” for this reason.

Outside of the two strong leads, most of the supporting cast doesn’t get much time to be explored, which makes the world around them feel a little thin.

I’m sure Netflix viewers will still enjoy “Copycat” (and I think it’s worthy of your time even with these flaws). Movies have long been drawn to exploring evil, and I think part of that comes from how our own fears tend to fuel our interest.

You need to add ‘Copycat’ to your Netflix watchlist

If you haven’t already added “Copycat” to your Netflix watchlist, now’s the time. The whole “killer copying famous murderers” concept isn’t exactly new, but this thriller handles it in a surprisingly smart and stylish way.

And a big part of why it works so well is, of course, Sigourney Weaver. I already loved her (partly because she stars in my favorite franchise of all time, “Alien”) but she really shines here. I’d argue that “Copycat” is one of her best roles and a big reason why it’s well worth carving out two hours of your time.

You don’t need to take my word for it either, since “Copycat” has a solid rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences rating it slightly lower at 64%. The site’s critic consensus reads: “Copycat's outstanding cast helps this often unpleasant thriller transcend the less palatable elements of its standard-issue story.”

“Copycat” is now streaming on Netflix. For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix in June 2025.