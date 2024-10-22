Netflix's new No.1 movie transforms true crime — and I can't stop thinking about it

It’s not every day that Netflix releases a true crime movie that really gets under your skin, but “Woman of the Hour” manages to do just that. I was eager to watch it after hearing the glowing reviews surrounding its release, but I didn’t expect it to grip me as intensely as it did. Now that "Woman of the Hour" has claimed the No. 1 spot on the streaming service, it’s poised to get even more recognition.

This compelling movie marks Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut and redefines the true crime genre by sidestepping the more egregious pitfalls often associated with it. Rather than sensationalizing the events, it leans into the grounded horror of what actually happened. And this is why it leaves viewers feeling unsettled rather than entertained.

I firmly believe that “Woman of the Hour” is a game changer in the true crime genre. Here’s why this Netflix movie deserves your attention right now.

‘Woman of the Hour’ is so chilling and deeply unsettling

(Image credit: Netflix)

In 1978, a notorious serial killer, Rodney Alcala (portrayed by Daniel Zovatto), targeted his next potential victim while appearing on national television. He was ultimately convicted of seven murders across two states and is suspected of many more. “Woman of the Hour” draws from this chilling true story.

Anna Kendrick takes on the role of aspiring actress Sheryl Bradshaw, who becomes a bachelorette featured in an episode of the 1970s blind-dating show “The Dating Game.” Bachelor No. 3 is none other than Rodney, the infamous serial killer later dubbed the “Dating Game Killer.”

As a woman, watching this movie was an uncomfortable experience, but I believe it’s an important one. Reading the premise alone didn’t really prepare me when going into the movie. But I can say this is scarier than any crime thriller I’ve ever seen, just because of how realistically it treats such an evil mind.

It’s uncommon for a movie about a serial killer to center on the victims and survivors, but “Woman of the Hour” brings a refreshing shift to the genre. The fears that women face and the lengths they go to for self-protection have, unfortunately, remained largely unchanged since the 1970s. And that’s the true horror here.

The jumping between timelines is one reason why this movie works so well. We’re introduced to different women whom Rodney lured into secluded spots under the guise of a photoshoot, including a young survivor, Amy (Autumn Best). Then there’s Lauren (Nicolette Robinson), a member of the dating show's audience, who recognizes Rodney and tries to warn someone, only to be ignored by men in power. Sheryl, on the other hand, has a more linear storyline, from the moment she receives the call about the dating show to her appearance on it. As a viewer, you already suspect the consequences, and I still feel tense just thinking about it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kendrick’s first time directing in “Woman of the Hour” is seriously impressive. She masterfully hammers home the disturbing reality of both the media and the warped thinking of a serial killer. And we see the deadly consequences that arise from both.

But I have to praise Kendrick for her ability to create simple yet effective framing of moments where women’s fear of men is justified and ever-present. She makes these situations feel real and relatable, showing the audience that the terror is not just in the actions of a serial killer but in the normalized, everyday experiences women face. “Woman of the Hour” does something that a lot of movies miss — it sticks with you. And that’s exactly what it aims for.

You need to watch ‘Woman of the Hour’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Woman of the Hour” is a must-watch on Netflix, and it’s no surprise it's claimed the No. 1 spot on the platform. This is a well-made thriller that dives deeper than your usual true crime story. It unpacks the underlying misogyny that drives violence, making it more than just a chilling recount of a serial killer’s exploits.

This true crime movie is unsettling in all the right ways, as it sheds light on how the ongoing mistreatment of women becomes normalized and the risks that come with that acceptance. It's a gripping, eye-opening story that you definitely shouldn't overlook.

Otherwise, stream “Woman of the Hour” on Netflix now.