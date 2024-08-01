'Squid Game' season 2 finally gets release date — and the show's future has been confirmed

Netflix has finally revealed when we can watch "Squid Game" season 2... and given us a big update about the show's future!

Today (August 1), the streamer confirmed that one of the best Netflix shows would return for its highly-anticipated second chapter this holiday season, on December 26, to be precise. What better time is there to get sucked back into this twisted K-drama than Christmas?!

Even though that means the return is still a few months away — here's what to watch this month while you wait — creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has promised that "Squid Game" season 2 will be 'worth the wait' (via Tudum).

If that news has you excited, you'll be pleased to know that we've got more "Squid Game" to look forward to, as Netflix has already confirmed that season 3 (which will be the show's last outing) is on the cards. And in even better news, we won't have to wait another three years to watch it, as "Squid Game" season 3 is coming to Netflix at some point in 2025!

All this news was confirmed in a short trailer which plays out like a track meet gone wrong. In the clip, some runners take off from their marks, but they're overtaken by a number of folk sporting the classic "Squid Game" green tracksuits.

Contestants start tumbling to the ground as more panicked runners leave them for dead... and then we're passed over to the Front Man, who asks if we want to play again. Check it out below:

Squid Game: Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Along with the announcement, Netflix shared a new image from the series (seen above), and revealed that Dong-hyuk has penned a letter (shared on X/Twitter) revealing just how excited he is to be revisiting his world.

"It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, "Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game." It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well."

"I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new "Squid Game" grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We;ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone", he added.

Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HhePJuly 31, 2024

What else do we know about 'Squid Game' season 2?

Gi-hun's quest to bring the game to an end continues this December. (Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)

We've had precious little info about the new season thus far, but along with this update, we've also got a "Squid Game" season 2 synopsis to work with, and it sounds like our winner Gi-hun ("The Acolyte" star Lee Jung-jae) is about to be put through the wringer all over again.

It reads: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Seong Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the main in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

In addition to starring Lee Jung-jae, the series also features the return of the villainous Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and Recruiter (Gong Yoo), and detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun).

And given the fate of everyone else who entered the last Squid Game, it should come as no surprise that the new series boasts a number of new stars, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-suk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.

As of the time of writing, Netflix hasn't revealed any info about who these stars will play, though given some of the subplots from season 1, I'd wager there's going to be some heart-wrenching stuff weaved into Gi-hun's quest in "Squid Game" season 2.