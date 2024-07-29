New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (July 29-Aug 4)

The TV shows and movies new on Netflix this week aren't the biggest names. But two movies are coming this week courtesy of director Zack Snyder.

That's right, the "Justice League" director is back and bringing a pair of new director's cuts to Netflix this week. But this time, it's not for any of his DC "Snyderverse" movies. Instead, it's for his Netflix original science fiction epic "Rebel Moon." "Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut" and "Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut" both arrive on the streaming service this Friday (Aug. 2).

Hungry for more? There's still plenty to choose from. Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week. And be sure to check out our list of the top new shows to watch across all the major streaming services.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

Those of you in the U.K. may have already seen this one, as "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" debuted on BBC Three on July 1. But for the rest of us, this Thursday will be the first chance we get to watch this adaptation of the popular Holly Jackson novel of the same name. For what it's worth, early critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are largely positive.

This six-episode murder mystery stars Emma Myers as Pippa "Pip" Fitz-Amobi. Set five years after the murder of a local 17-year-old schoolgirl in a sleepy English town, Pip is unsatisfied with how the investigation was conducted and thinks there's more to uncover. She sets out to produce a school project, uncover the truth and find the real killer. Will she succeed? Watch "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" to find out.

Watch on Netflix starting August 1

'Unstable' season 2

"Unstable" is a workplace comedy, set in the fiction company Dragon, named after its founder Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe). Ellis is wildly successful and universally admired, but he's also eccentric and borderline narcissistic, and still reeling from the death of his wife. To help him, Dragon's CFO Anna (Sian Clifford) brings in Ellis's son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to work at the biotech company.

The only issue? John is reluctant to ditch his work as a flautist to take over at the biotech company. In season 2 though, he may have no choice. Ellis lays out a series of challenges and mind games for Jackson to see if he is worthy to take over, and in the process, another contender for succeeding Ellis at Dragon emerges.

Watch on Netflix starting August 1

'Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut'

The "Rebel Moon" saga takes place in a fictional galaxy ruled by the Motherworld Imperium. In "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" a member of the militaristic Imperium arrives on the backwater planet of Veldt, hunting for a band of rebels led by siblings Devra (Cleopatra Coleman) and Darrian (Ray Fisher) Bloodaxe. But the Motherworld's arrival soon has all of Veldt needing to fight off the Imperium military to protect their planet from extermination.

This Friday, Netflix is releasing "Rebel Moon — Part One: Director's Cut" (subtitled "Chalice of Blood), turning the original movies into a "bigger, bloodier cut." It's also releasing a director's cut of "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver," subtitled "Curse of Forgiveness." Don't miss these extended cuts if you're a fan of this new universe from director Zack Snyder.

Watch on Netflix starting August 2

'Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut'

The follow-up to "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire," "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" continued the saga of the moon Veldt and its rebel fighters. While Kora (Sofia Boutella) and the rest of the survivors from "Part One" are recovering from what they hoped was a decisive battle against Motherworld, they soon discover that reinforcements are coming to support the Imperium — and fast.

Make sure to watch part one of the "Rebel Moon" director's cut before hitting play on "Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness" if you don't want to be spoiled!

Watch on Netflix starting August 2

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'

Who doesn't love SpongeBob? The anthropomorphic yellow sponge and his friends starred in one of the greatest kids' shows of all time — "SpongeBob SquarePants" —which has gone on to spawn multiple movies.

The latest such movie? "Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie." In this Netflix family movie, SpongeBob and his scientist squirrel friend Sandy Cheeks must go back to Sandy's home in Texas to save Bikini Bottom, which has shockingly been scooped out of the ocean. Add this to your list if you need something for the whole family this week.

Watch on Netflix starting August 2

Everything new on Netflix: July 29-Aug 4

JULY 31

"Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa" (Netflix documentary)

The first Nepali woman to conquer Everest sets out to ascend the peak for the 10th and final time in this captivating documentary.

"Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4" (Netflix series)

Cold cases, bizarre creatures and more puzzling events are reexamined by witnesses, law enforcement and experts in this chilling docuseries.

AUGUST 1

"A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" (Netflix series)

Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer.

"Borderless Fog" (ID) (Netflix film)

A big-city detective investigates a series of gruesome murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border — forcing her to confront ghosts from her past.

"From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke" season 3 (JP) (Netflix anime)

As a new couple, Sawako and Kazehaya experience their first date, first school trip and more. Meanwhile, their friends’ love stories also begin to unfold.

"Love is Blind: Mexico" (MX) (Netflix series) new episodes weekly

These singles have to put a ring on it... without ever seeing one another. The Emmy-nominated experiment that ponders if love is blind arrives in Mexico.

"Mon Laferte, te amo" (CL) (Netflix documentary)

In this intimate documentary, Chilean artist Mon Laferte recounts her life in Mexico as she navigates a global tour, motherhood and her deepest wounds.

"Unstable" season 2 (Netflix series)

Ellis pushes his reluctant son toward the spotlight at Dragon Industries as the biotech company's success means new blood — and fresh rivalries.

"Bride of Chucky"

"Child's Play 2"

"Child's Play 3"

"Cult of Chucky"

"Curse of Chucky"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" batch 4

"Fire Country" season 1

"Fury"

"Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color"

"Jack Reacher"

'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back"

"Monster House"

"Mr. Deeds"

"The Next Karate Kid"

"Not Another Teen Movie"

"Pawn Stars" season 15

"RED"

"RED 2"

"Room"

"Save the Last Dance"

"Seed of Chucky"

"The Spectacular Now"

"Tarot"

"White Chicks"

"World War Z"

AUGUST 2

"Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli" (IN) (Netflix documentary)

This engrossing documentary throws light on the roaring success of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli with interviews from family and famous friends.

"Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut" (Netflix film)

Zack Snyder's sci-fi saga expands with "Chapter One: Chalice of Blood," a hardcore director's cut about a search for warriors to defend a peaceful moon.

"Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut" (Netflix film)

Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in "Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," director Zack Snyder's bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga.

"Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie" (Netflix family)

When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town.

AUGUST 3

"Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats" (Netflix comedy special)

Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 8/3/24

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"