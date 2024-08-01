Netflix just got one of the best mystery thriller shows of 2024 — and it's 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

As someone who’s always on the lookout for a good mystery, I recently had the pleasure of diving into the newest British thriller, "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder," which was released in the U.K. last month and just arrived on Netflix.

Having read the bestselling book, I was eagerly awaiting the show’s adaptation to see how the series would translate the novel’s gripping plot and nuanced characters to the small screen. After binge-watching the entire season, I can confidently say that the show lives up to its hype, boasting an impressive high rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, those in the U.S. can finally stream this show on one of the best streaming services today.

For anyone who’s read the book and is wondering if the series does it justice — or if you’re simply looking for your next binge-worthy show — this adaptation is a must-watch. Here’s why you should stream "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" on Netflix now…

What is 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' about?

"A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" is a suspenseful mystery thriller show based on the popular book series by Holly Jackson. It follows Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), a high school student who becomes entangled in a complex murder mystery while investigating a classmate's disappearance. The police closed the case, but Pip believes there is more to the story, and she’s determined to learn the truth no matter the consequences.

The official synopsis on Netflix reads: "Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer."

The show aims to combine gripping storytelling with a deep dive into crime-solving and the consequences of learning the truth. Having read Jackson’s crime mystery novels myself, I can say that this adaptation has a very interesting premise.

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' is twisty and fun

What makes a mystery thriller worth watching is, of course, its twists and turns, but it also comes down to the characters and how they navigate a complex case. "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" pulls both of these aspects off by being twisty and fun in all the right ways.

The brilliant and wise protagonist, Pip, is brought to life with determination and vulnerability, much like the book. As she goes on her mission to solve a cold case that’s haunted her small town, Pip’s character is both relatable and inspiring. I have to say, Myers captures her perks perfectly, especially her lack of awareness when it comes to asking people very bold questions. And she has a habit of annoying as many witnesses as she can, but that's all down to her complete determination when trying to understand a challenging story.

One of the show’s standout qualities though is its ability to balance dark themes with moments of humor (and that’s needed when the narrative is focused on a murder case). The writing is sharp, and the dialogue is snappy, ensuring that we as viewers are thoroughly entertained from start to finish.

This show does manage to capture the essence of Holly Jackson’s book, weaving together a thrilling mix of suspense, drama and unexpected turns. You have your typical red herrings and cliffhangers that make it nearly impossible to stop watching. However, despite this show being incredibly engaging, it does stray away from the book in some important parts. I won’t go into detail just for the sake of spoilers, but keep in mind that certain character relationships and story points are different.

What critics are saying about 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder'

"A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" currently has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from 10 critic reviews and a 71% audience score from over 50 ratings. However, this could change now that the show is available to wider audiences.

Rachel Cooke from New Statesman said: "Watch alone, or with the marvelous young person in your life. Either way, you’ll have a modicum of fun, if not a full-blown riot." Meanwhile, Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky offered some interesting comparisons: "Think The Famous Five meets Pretty Little Liars, as told by Agatha Christie: it’s a combination that shouldn’t really work on paper, but will have you hooked all the same."

Other critics did point out some weak points about the show, including minor plot holes, but still praised it for its enjoyment: "The script is bright and breezy, keeping things moving and bringing each episode in at a tight 40 minutes. There is no time to be bored, to dwell on the plot holes or to do anything other than enjoy yourself," said Lucy Mangan from the Guardian .

Audiences were a little less pleased about the show due to its "weird pacing" and "lack of commitment to the source material." However, the majority of reviews claim this mystery thriller is "entertaining with plenty of twists and turns" and is a "welcome expansion that develops the world."

Stream 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' on Netflix now

Don’t miss out on one of the best mystery thrillers of the year. This 2024 adaptation of Holly Jackson’s novel has wowed critics and audiences with its twisty plot, engaging characters and perfect blend of suspense and pure chaotic fun. Even if you’ve never read the book, you can still enjoy this thrilling show on Netflix.

Stream “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” on Netflix right now.