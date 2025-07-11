Netflix sets 'Squid Game: The Challenge' season 2 release date — and it's already renewed for season 3

"Squid Game" season 3 might have brought the Netflix K-drama to an end not long ago, but the streaming service's "Squid Game"-themed competition show isn't going anywhere anytime soon

Yesterday (July 10), Netflix released a short teaser (embedded below) for "Squid Game: The Challenge" season 2 that confirmed a Thursday, November 4, 2025, release date for the new season.

What's more, we also know that Netflix has officially renewed "Squid Game: The Challenge" for a third season, so we can look forward to even more drama in the future.

If you hadn't checked it out before, the streamer unleashed its Emmy-nominated unscripted series, "Squid Game: The Challenge" in 2023. As you might've guessed, the show brings Hwang Dong-hyuk's deadly competition to life, pitting 456 real contestants against one another for a shot at a life-changing $4.56 million cash prize.

What do we know about 'Squid Game: The Challenge' season 2 so far?

As the teaser is just 24 seconds long, it only gives us a very quick glimpse at what our next batch of would-be winners will face when they set foot in the arena, though it looks like Gonggi will be making a comeback.

We do at least have a series synopsis to work with. It reads: "This time, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize.

"Inspired by the iconic original series – with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games – season two raises the stakes higher than ever. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules."

Netflix has also shared a handful of first-look images from the new season, which we've shared here:

Can you apply for 'Squid Game: The Challenge' season 3?

If you want to follow in Gi-hun's footsteps and try your hand at bagging that huge cash prize, you're in luck: casting for "Squid Game: The Challenge" is underway now.

On Tudum, Netflix shared a link to the squidgamecasting.com website, which contains all the relevant info for "Squid Game: The Challenge" hopefuls in the U.S. and U.K. — though you'll need to be at least 21 to enter.

Tudum further reports that player recruitment is also taking place at "Squid Game: The Experience" in New York and London. Winners from the immersive experience will get "priority" in the casting process, though it doesn't guarantee a spot in the show.

From July 17, "Squid Game" guests of the experience will be able to apply via on-site QR codes, and fans will be able to apply via social media. Basically, if you want to try and get involved, there should be plenty of ways to do so.

Who won 'Squid Game: The Challenge' season 1?

Tudum says approximately 81,000 people applied for "Squid Game: The Challenge" season 1. That group was then whittle down to 456 contestants, but only one could win.

That lucky competitor was 55-year-old Mai Whelan (Player 287), who beat fellow finalist Phill Cain (Player 451) to the $4.56 million prize in what's got to be the most dramatic game of rock, paper, scissors ever played.

Still hunting for a show to replace "Squid Game" on your watchlist? Be sure to check out our guide to the best shows and movies to watch after "Squid Game", or our overall round-up of the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming suggestions.