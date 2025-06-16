'Squid Game' season 3 final trailer hints at the darkest season yet — here’s 3 major things I noticed

I have to admit, watching the final “Squid Game” season 3 trailer hit me harder than I expected. After all the twists, heartbreak, and chaos over the past two seasons, I thought I was mentally prepared for whatever this show could throw at us. Spoiler alert: I wasn’t.

The trailer doesn’t just tease new games or violence but it also dives deep into the emotional fallout that’s been simmering beneath the surface, especially for Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who looks completely unravelled. If you’ve been following “Squid Game” from the start, you know it’s never just about the competition.

This final teaser ratchets all the tension up to eleven, showing us a Gi-hun who’s no longer just a survivor, but a man haunted by his past and consumed by anger. We'll get to see how this all plays out on Netflix starting June 27, 2025.

Squid Game: Season 3 | Final Games Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In this trailer, we get glimpses of mysterious new game styles including a maze-like challenge, ominous rope-jumping (with that eerie doll again), and team splits by color gumballs.

The emotional stakes in the trailer are raised even higher by a heartfelt monologue from Geum‑ja (Player 149), who asks, “Are you blaming yourself…?” This simple question reflects the heavy burden of guilt and regret that many players carry, making this moment one of the most powerful and humanizing glimpses we’ve seen so far in “Squid Game” season 3.

Most strikingly, Netflix included a brief montage of the previous seasons, which instantly makes this final chapter feel much more bittersweet. After watching the trailer a few times, I picked up on three key details that really stood out.

1. The VIPs’ return is downplayed, but telling

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the trailer, the VIPs make only a brief appearance, shown seated around a luxurious dinner table being served elaborate dishes. The scene is strikingly understated since there’s no dramatic spotlight or extended focus on them, which feels intentionally mysterious.

This subtle reintroduction does, however, feel deliberate, as if the showrunners are building suspense around their role rather than spelling it out. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were orchestrating something far more sinister than previous seasons — possibly expanding the games on a global scale or becoming more hands-on in controlling the chaos.

Unlike their previous role as distant spectators indulging in grotesque entertainment, the VIPs’ return might mean they are now active players in the unfolding nightmare. Gi-hun and his friends will have to pull off something incredible to stop these powerful figures and end the games for good.

2. The introduction of Chul-su in a deadly game

(Image credit: Netflix)

First teased in the post-credits scene of season 2, Chul-su is believed to be a male counterpart to Young-hee — the creepy animatronic girl who presided over the unforgettable Red Light, Green Light game.

Though we never get another look at Chul-su in the trailer, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that strongly hints at his role in a new game: an ominous jump rope setup that looks anything but innocent.

Early fan theories speculated that Chul-su and Young-hee might be part of a deadly “train” game based on the Trolley Problem (which would have the two dolls pretending to be the trains, while the players are forced to lie in their paths).

But from what we see now, it turns out the challenge is likely a warped take on jump rope instead. Still, the presence of both dolls suggests it could involve more than just physical coordination.

3. Gi-hun's emotional turmoil could hint at his fate

(Image credit: Noh Ju-han / Netflix)

One of the most immediate (but obvious) takeaways from the final trailer is just how different Gi-hun looks. Gone is the dazed survivor barely holding it together because what we see now is someone visibly fractured, yet burning with purpose. But it’s that exact determination that has fans like me worried.

Some viewers are speculating on Reddit that he might sacrifice himself to save Jun-hee’s (Jo Yu-ri) baby, or rather, save all of his friends in a final heroic act. While it seems totally plausible (and realistic) that he would die doing something good, I’m not sure whether the showrunners would actually go through with it considering he’s such a beloved character.

However, with his vow to “put an end to it,” the implication is clear: Gi-hun may be ready to give everything, including his life, if it means stopping the cycle of death once and for all. Whether or not that happens, the emotional groundwork is being laid, and it hurts already.