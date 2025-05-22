'Squid Game' creator says final seasons will 'bring out the bottom parts of human nature'

We've already been pre-warned that "Squid Game" season 3 — the final installment of Netflix's hit South Korean dystopian thriller — will be a particularly dark chapter in the story of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the rest of our desperate players. Jo Yu-ri, who plays Jun-hee (player 222) in the series, called the grand finale a "truly unimaginably brutal and cruel story."

And "Squid Game" creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has doubled down on that dread in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing new details about what fans can expect from the conclusion of the ruthless saga.

"In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax," Hwang tells the outlet. "I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature."

The showrunner continued: "In season 1, we had lots of games like Tug of War that really utilized height and the fear that this height gives, but in the case of season 2, we didn't have that element. That is why in season 3, I decided to introduce games that could really infuse fear in people with sheer height."

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Hwang also detailed how he gear-shifted his approach to both scope and story going into the third and final installment of the show.

"For season 1, I tried to focus on how there's intense competition going around in this extreme capitalistic society," he said. "In the case of season 2, I wanted to show how Gi-hun breaks the game's rules by trying to introduce this revolt of trying to upend the system, but then it ends in failure.

"And in the case of season 3, I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era. I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain humans even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of those final questions will be answered on Friday, June 27 when "Squid Game" season 3 hits Netflix. Per the streamer, the synopsis for the final episodes reads: "Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed."

Tudum also expanded on that logline in May 2025, adding even more intel: "In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all new information surrounding "Squid Game" season 3, including plot points, character details, viewership data and fresh teaser clips and stills.