I think 'Squid Game' season 3 just took my soul — this is the show's boldest, most emotional chapter yet

Wow. That’s the only word I could manage after each episode of “Squid Game” season 3 ended. And considering I’m someone who loves to immediately unpack what just happened, that’s saying a lot. So yes, I can officially confirm: Season 3 is emotionally devastating in all the right ways.

“Squid Game” isn’t just another Netflix hit but one of the most popular shows in the platform’s history. Season 1 alone racked up a staggering 1.65 billion hours viewed globally within its first 28 days. (And yes, I contributed to that number with the number of times I rewatched it.)

Naturally, expectations for season 2 were sky-high. While it didn’t hit quite as hard as the first, it still took the story in bold, unexpected directions.

Now, with season 3 finally here, I can confidently say it surpasses the previous installment. I was left speechless more often than not and emotionally wrecked by the end. One of the most striking things about this season is how director Hwang Dong-hyuk kept the show’s emotional core intact and took it even further. And true to his promise, this season dives straight into “the bottom parts of human nature.”

“Squid Game” season 3 is all about being human in a cruel landscape, and how Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) fights to preserve the good within himself. If you’re curious to know more, here are my honest thoughts on this final chapter (spoiler-free, of course).

‘Squid Game’ season 3 is the series at its most daring and devastating

Since the second season of “Squid Game” didn’t feel as impactful as the first, I was a little worried about how this final season would play out. But to my surprise, it’s some of the best TV I’ve seen in ages, and I’m still reeling.

Part of that is because season 2 didn’t tell a complete story. We were introduced to a new set of characters and games, and those episodes mainly existed to get us invested in them. We also dove deeper into the organization behind the games (including the Front Man) and explored how the players might plan an escape. Season 3 picks up right where that left off, and because we’re already familiar with the setup, everything that follows hits even harder.

I have to say, these games are the most emotionally devastating we’ve seen so far. In earlier seasons, the games had a more chaotic, sometimes even absurd tone, but this time, they’re simply dark. Their sole purpose is to drag out the worst in people, literally. Most of the time, I was hiding behind my hands. Not because I was scared, but because I was anxious about what might happen next.

The show has always had a knack for building tension, but I’m glad Hwang Dong-hyuk also leaned hard into character-driven storytelling this time. We see how Gi-hun is still grieving the death of his best friend, teetering on the edge of depression. And that makes everything feel more urgent because the brave, scrappy Gi-hun we’re used to is barely holding it together. He’s the glue keeping the group from falling apart.

That’s a huge reason why I love this season. We get a new side of Gi-hun, one that’s darker, angrier and stripped of the drive he once had. He’s mentally and emotionally drained, and honestly, it makes sense given everything he’s been through. “Squid Game” has always been about humanity and the idea that anyone can tip toward good or evil, depending on what the world puts them through.

Even though Gi-hun is a protagonist we’ve all come to love, I actually found myself even more drawn to some of the newer characters introduced in season 2, including Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim), and Jun-hee (Jo Yuri). Their dynamic as a trio in season 3 is incredibly compelling, and it’s refreshing to watch characters navigate the games without Gi-hun leading the charge.

Most of all, season 3 doesn’t waste any time getting into the gritty stuff. There are new games to get stuck into, and when we’re not focused on the chaos, we’re seeing deeper character development — particularly with No-eul (Park Gyu-young), who’s navigating her role as a pink guard with renewed determination. We also check back in with Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), who’s still out at sea, trying to track down the island.

There are plenty of shocking moments that take time to process, and as you can imagine, this season isn’t exactly cheerful in any way, shape, or form. But each one-hour episode is packed with enough tension and emotional weight to keep you hooked. This might just be one of the most emotional binge-watches I’ve ever had.

I’m glad that ‘Squid Game’ is ending here

“Squid Game” season 3 is excellent, but I’m glad the show isn’t being dragged out. Even in this final chapter, you can tell some side plots were overshadowed and stretched thin, which made it harder to stay fully engaged, especially when the real focus is, of course, on the main games and players.

No-eul did get some well-deserved screen time, along with a few moments that shed more light on her past. But even with that, a weaker script had her feeling like she was running in circles. By the time the darker, juicier parts of the games kicked in, other characters and their subplots lost momentum because all I could think was, “Wait, how does that game end?”

The same goes for Jun-ho and his team, including Woo-seok (Jun Suk-ho), who are trying to locate the island and bring down the games for good. At times, it honestly felt like scenes from season 2 were being recycled since their storyline didn’t move forward for a few episodes. Then suddenly, everything converges at once, and those storylines feel rushed.

And yes, while the games remain the strongest part of the season, some moments did start to feel repetitive, like players deciding whether to stay or leave or going through the same motions with food and rest. That’s part of why I’m relieved this is the final chapter.

Aside from the characters we really know, we’re once again introduced to the VIPs who take sick pleasure in watching the games. In the first season, they were a mysterious group I thought would be explored further, but unfortunately, their true motivations remain hidden. Honestly, I ended up getting tired of them.

What’s more, these VIPs made me sigh every time they appeared on screen. The performances almost crossed into campy territory, which really wasn’t the right tone for something so bleak. The constant switch between their annoying jokes and the brutal reality of the games felt jarring, and I just wanted them gone. They added nothing meaningful to this season, which is probably the biggest issue I had.

The only good thing about the VIPs was having the Front Man there, interacting with them and promising that these new rounds of games would be worth it. At least he brought a commanding presence.

Verdict: ‘Squid Game’ season 3 is a powerful ending to a great show

It’s sad knowing that season 3 marks the end, but as I mentioned earlier, it really does feel like the right place to wrap up a great Netflix show.

There are plenty of shocking twists and games that will (probably) leave you speechless — both in scale and in purpose. One standout? The jump rope game, which is arguably one of the most intense the series has ever delivered.

On top of that, season 3 quickly shifts how you feel about certain characters. People you rooted for in season 2 might not make your favorites list this time around. Honestly, there were a few I ended up genuinely hating, but that only made the season more gripping. As the games progress, the desperation kicks in, and characters become increasingly ruthless.

The only advice I would give is to mentally prepare yourself. I know I shed a few tears during certain revelations, but that’s to be expected. “Squid Game” has never exactly been a happy show.

Most of all, “Squid Game” season 3 is everything a final season should be — bold, emotional, and not afraid to push its characters (and viewers) to the edge. It still manages to leave a real impact and reminds you why this show blew up in the first place. Saying goodbye is bittersweet, but this final chapter proves it was always about what makes us human, and what we’re willing to lose (or protect) when everything’s at stake.

Don’t forget the tissues.

