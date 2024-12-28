New on Netflix in January 2025 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced all the new shows and movies arriving in January 2025 and the first month of the new year has a big star coming out of retirement. But that's not all you need to watch on the streaming service this month.

"Back in Action" stars Cameron Diaz and that's a big deal. The movie star hasn't acted since 2014 and this action comedy movie marks her official return to film. She's also joined by Jamie Foxx, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott, so some serious acting talent is joining her on screen for her return.

While that's the big movie coming to Netflix this month — aside from the return of Philomena Cunk in "Cunk on Life" — there are several TV shows to keep an eye on this month. "The Night Agent" is the biggest returning name, but new series "American Primeval" is sure to make a splash. And there's a new Harlan Coben show "Missing You" that will be hoping to be the next big hit for the author on Netflix after the success of "Fool Me Once."

Oh, and for wrestling fans, it's a big month. WWE Raw debuts on Netflix live at 8 p.m. ET on January 6. Hopefully, it goes better than Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Aside from these top picks, we’ve got the full slate of everything new listed down below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in January, to give you a last chance to watch. So here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in January 2025: Top picks

'Back in Action'

Back in Action | Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Back in Action" stars Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx as former CIA spies Emily and Matt. They gave up the espionage life a long time ago to start a family, but after years out of the game, their cover is blown and they find themselves suddenly dragged back into the spy game.

This action comedy movie feels like a metaphor for its two lead stars. Diaz retired from film back in 2014 and Jamie Foxx is only just getting back into the swing of things following a 2023 medical emergency that forced production to use body doubles as stand-ins for the famous actor. It's unclear how good this movie will be — though with a supporting cast of Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott, I'm hopeful. But it should be a fun time regardless.

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 17

'The Night Agent' season 2

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This action thriller was a surprise hit for Netflix last March, but the streaming service was quick to renew it not only for this upcoming season 2, but also a season 3.

"The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who serves as a Night Action telephone operator. One day, he's thrown into a conspiracy about a potential mole at the highest levels of the U.S. government. There's treason, intrigue and a budding romance with former tech CEO Rose Larkin (Luiciane Buchanan), who is thrown into the conspiracy when her aunt and uncle are murdered.

In season 2, there's a new conspiracy and a CIA agent has gone rogue. Peter and Rose are once again caught in the middle and have to survive the brewing conflict between a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal.

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 23

'American Primeval'

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"American Primeval" looks like Netflix's first attempt at a prestige drama show in the new year. Directed by "Friday Night Lights" director Peter Berg, this period piece Western series stars Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, a troubled man who goes west in hopes of overcoming his demons, but by all accounts it's truly an ensemble show. Its goal is to highlight the brutal collision of culture, religion, and community as people began to explore the American West.

Aside from Kitsch the show also stars Kim Coates as Mormon leader Brigham Young, Jai Courtney and Kyle Bradly Davis as ruthless trappers Virgil and Tilly and Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger, who runs the Fort Bridger outpost in the Wild West. It also stars Derek Hinkey as Red Feather, leader of the warrior Wolf Clan. If you're a fan of "The Revenant," "Deadwood" or other dark, modern Western period pieces, then this show is likely for you.

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 9

'Missing You'

MISSING YOU | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Harlan Coben's thrillers have been a big hit for Netflix and "Missing You" looks like it could easily be the next one. The mystery thriller show stars Rosalind Eleazar (a familiar face for "Slow Horses" fans) as Detective Kat Donovan. She's struggled with the loss of her fiance Josh, who disappeared 11 years earlier.

But her world is shaken again when, after joining a dating app, Kat suddenly finds herself matched with her missing fiancée. Even worse, he may be involved in something that runs deeper than Kat could ever imagine. Don't miss this new thriller series to kick off the new year.

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 1

'Cunk on Life'

Cunk On Life | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) became an international sensation with the 2022 series "Cunk on Earth." The absurd mockumentary was a dry, witty breath of fresh air for the enjoyable but sometimes formulaic genre.

Now, she's back for more, and she's getting a full-length feature film to explore the great mysteries of life. "Cunk on Life" will tackle complex subjects, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism and so much more. And she'll interview some of the world's smartest minds to do it. But make no mistake, this is a comedy first and foremost, and with jokes like "Can I call you Brian or do you prefer Cox?" I promise you, you'll be laughing plenty.

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 2

Everything new on Netflix in January 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

JANUARY 1

"Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" (Netflix documentary)

How far would you go to live forever - or even just slow down the aging process? This startling documentary by Chris Smith (Fyre, 100 Foot Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defy aging. Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever dives into the controversial wellness practices one man is using to maintain youth and vitality, and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him.

"The Love Scam" (IT) (Netflix film)

Drowning in debt, two brothers concoct a plan to scam a wealthy heiress and save their home in Naples — but unexpected love soon complicates the scheme.

"Missing You" (GB) (Netflix series)

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past.

"Number 24" (NO) (Netflix film)

On the brink of the Second World War, a young Norwegian man's drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country.

"13 Going on 30"

"3 Ninjas: Kick Back"

"Apollo 13"

"Blended"

"Bruce Almighty"

"Colombiana"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Erin Brockovich"

"Hotel Transylvania"

"Hotel Transylvania 2"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Inception"

"Interstellar"

"Little Fockers"

"Love Actually"

"Meet the Fockers"

"Meet the Parents"

"Melancholia"

"The Net"

"Notting Hill"

"Out of Africa"

"Rush Hour"

"Rush Hour 2"

"Rush Hour 3"

"Schindler's List"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

"Spider-Man"

"Spider-Man 2"

"Spider-Man 3"

JANUARY 2

"Cunk on Life" (GB) (Netflix film)

“What’s the point of it all?” is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’.

"Stranded with my Mother-in-Law" season 2 (BZ) (Netflix series)

Isolated on an island paradise, new families and their in-laws challenge and rediscover themselves as they compete for a large cash prize.

JANUARY 3

"Bandidos: Season 2" (MX) (Netflix series)

Lilí and Miguel's peaceful escape is shattered when she's forced into a risky quest for the Tear of Fire diamond, risking everything to save her friends.

"Love Is Blind: Germany" (DE) (Netflix series)

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

"Shafted" (FR) (Netflix series)

Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life and career crises in modern-day Paris — when did being a man become so hard?

"Selling The City" (Netflix series)

From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.

"Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Caught between her family and her free spirit, Mayi begins to question her upcoming nuptials when she meets a charming and passionate saxophonist.

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" (GB) (Netflix family)

Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace's high-tech invention goes rogue and he's framed for a series of suspicious crimes.

JANUARY 4

"When the Stars Gossip" (KR) (Netflix series)

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of outer space, the series explores love, trust, and human connection in a world where every resource is precious, and emotions run deep.

JANUARY 6

"My Happy Marriage" season 2 (JP) (Netflix anime)

As their relationship blossoms, the young couple face new challenges as Miyo meets Kiyoka's parents and ominous conspirators threaten their peace.

"WWE Raw: 2025" (Netflix live event)

WWE's groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

JANUARY 7

"The Breakthrough" (SE) (Netflix series)

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.

"Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy" (Netflix comedy special)

In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.

"Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action" (Netflix documentary)

This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of December 31, 2024

"Younger" seasons 1-7

JANUARY 8

"Dubai Bling" season 3 (AE) (Netflix series)

With friends like these, who needs enemies? Dubai's most dysfunctional and lavish friendship circle is back as the drama unfolds in the latest season.

"Hound's Hill" (PL) (Netflix series)

A successful and renowned novelist — haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer — returns to his hometown to reckon with his unresolved past.

"I Am a Killer" season 6 (Netflix documentary)

Convicted murderers recall and reflect on the crimes that destroyed lives and landed them in prison, from an alleged tribal feud to a deadly drug deal.

"Subteran" (RO) (Netflix series)

A young mother's life is upended when she finds herself hiding behind a secret identity to escape the Bucharest gang responsible for her fiancé's death.

JANUARY 9

"American Primeval" (Netflix series)

A mother and son fleeing from their past form a found family while confronting a harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.

"Asura" (JP) (Netflix series)

In 1970s Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their aging father’s affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel.

"I am Ilary" (IT) (Netflix series)

This documentary series follows TV host Ilary Blasi as she defines her life post-divorce, balancing personal growth, career opportunities and a new love.

"The Upshaws" part 6 (Netflix series)

As they continue to go through changes, one thing stays the same: The Upshaws always have each other's backs — even when they're at each other's throats.

"Lion"

JANUARY 10

"Ad Vitam" (FR) (Netflix film)

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.

"Alpha Males" season 3 (ES) (Netflix series)

As lost as ever, the four friends get tangled up in more complications as they navigate paternity, romantic anarchy and sex in a new era of masculinity.

"Love Is Blind: Germany" (DE) (Netflix series) new episodes

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

JANUARY 11

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

JANUARY 13

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" season 1

JANUARY 14

"Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Ari Shaffir tackles controversial topics like terrorism, gun violence, racism, and more in his stand-up special.

"Single’s Inferno" season 4 (KR) (Netflix series)

A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one?

JANUARY 15

"Public Disorder" (IT) (Netflix series)

An incident sparks internal conflict as members of a riot squad juggle personal worries with the daily tension of police work on the streets.

"Hereditary"

"Krapopolis" season 1

JANUARY 16

"XO, Kitty" season 2 (Netflix series)

Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS, where she will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.

JANUARY 17

"Back in Action" (Netflix film)

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

"Love Is Blind: Germany" (DE) (Netflix series) new episodes

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

"Young, Famous & African" season 3 (ZA) (Netflix series)

Africa's elite are back to the glitz, gossip, and cutting shade of their opulent inner circle, where luxury meets legacy — and drama rules the day.

JANUARY 18

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

JANUARY 21

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of January 10, 2025

JANUARY 22

"W.A.G.s to Riches" (Netflix series)

W.A.G.s to Riches takes you inside the high-stakes world of ambitious women in Miami, connected to the city’s most elite athletes, musicians, and power players. This docu-soap follows a bold group of women who are breaking the mold and building empires of their own, balancing thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships—all while dealing with the glamour and drama that come with their affluent lives. From battling blog-fueled gossip to competing in a city where connections are everything, these women are out to prove they’re more than just the trophies behind the men, with some even out-earning their famous male counterparts. With fierce ambition, rivalries, and jaw-dropping moments, W.A.G.s to Riches pulls back the curtain on their world like never before. Produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios with Rasheed J. Daniel, Liz Fine and Gardner Reed serving as executive producers

JANUARY 23

"The Night Agent" season 2 (Netflix series)

The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal.

"NCIS" seasons 1-5

JANUARY 24

"The Sand Castle" (LB) (Netflix film)

Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events.

JANUARY 25

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

JANUARY 26

"You Hurt My Feelings"

JANUARY 28

"Liza Treyger: Night Owl" (Netflix comedy special)

From the sheer embarrassment of having immigrant parents to the algorithms running her life, Liza Treyger holds nothing back in her debut special.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of January 17, 2025

JANUARY 29

"Six Nations: Full Contact" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

New coaches and fresh players have shaken up European rugby. As the whistle blows for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship, it's anyone's to win.

JANUARY 30

"Mo" season 2 (Netflix series)

Desperate to return to his family, Mo juggles asylum troubles and side hustles as his relationship with Maria is threatened by an unruly rival.

"The Recruit" season 2 (Netflix series)

CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse" season 2 (Netflix anime)

Sixteen years after the Holy War, young Percival goes on an epic journey to face his destiny as one of the Four Knights prophesied to end the world.

JANUARY 31

"Lucca's World" (MX) (Netflix film)

Determined to help her son Lucca, who has cerebral palsy, Barbara travels to India with her family for an experimental treatment. Based on a real story.

"The Snow Girl" season 2 (ES) (Netflix series)

A mysterious message leads journalist Miren Rojo to investigate the link between a girl's murder, an old disappearance and an elitist school in Málaga.

Leaving Netflix in January 2025

Leaving 1/1/25

"Jigsaw"

Leaving 1/3/25

"A.X.L."

Leaving 1/7/25

"65"

Leaving 1/9/25

"Focus"

"The Wedding Year"

Leaving 1/11/25

"Last Tango in Halifax" seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/14/25

"The Magicians" seasons 1-5

"Monk" seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

"Cats"

"New Amsterdam" seasons 1-5

"Selma"

Leaving 1/20/25

"The Gift"

Leaving 1/25/25

"The Babadook"

"The Rental"

Leaving 1/26/25

"FullMetal Alchemist"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Leaving 1/31/25

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones"

"The Next Karate Kid"

"Not Another Teen Movie"

"Project X"

"White Chicks"

"White House Down"

"Whitney"

"We're the Millers"

"Zero Dark Thirty"