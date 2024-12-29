New on Prime Video in January 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

A new year means plenty of new shows and movies on streaming, and Prime Video is coming in hot with tons to watch while the weather outside is frightful.

Amazon's main streaming service has a slate of new movies and shows that are worth adding to your watchlist. There's the highly anticipated season three premiere of "Harlem," one of the best shows on Prime Video, as well as a new rom-com starring two comedy powerhouses, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The streamer is also expanding its NFL offerings for football fans, who can catch this year's first Wild Card playoff game on Prime Video.

So whether you're looking for shows or movies, here's our guide to the latest and greatest releases coming to Prime Video in January 2024.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN JANUARY 2025: TOP PICKS

'Harlem' season 3

Harlem Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video's under-the-radar comedy returns after its shocking season two cliffhanger left us wondering what's next for "Harlem's" four main best friends: Quinn (Grace Byers), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Camille (Meagan Good) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai). Season 3 promises even more twists and turns as the women navigate motherhood, relationships, and career crossroads in the titular New York City neighborhood.

This time around, a few new faces are sure to stir things up. New cast members include Seth (Kofi Siriboe), a charming MLB player who's stealing hearts; Portia (Logan Browning), an old flame of Camille's beau; and Eva (Gail Bean), Tye's driven new co-worker.

Stream it on Prime Video from January 23

NFL Wild Card Game

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the first time, Prime Video is expanding its NFL offerings into the postseason. Football fans can catch the first Wild Card playoff game the weekend of January 11, a first-ever for the streamer.

The game will feature commentary from legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Host Charissa Thompson will break down all the storylines before, during, and after the game alongside analysts Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, and Richard Sherman, while Taylor Rooks will contribute with features and Albert Breer will share news and notes from around the league.

Stream it on Prime Video on January 11 or 12 (date TBD)

'You’re Cordially Invited'

You're Cordially Invited - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are at each other's throats in "You're Cordially Invited," Prime Videos' new R-rated comedy. The two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be whose weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue.

The venue's booking error sets off a battle of wits between Ferrell’s helicoptering single dad and Witherspoon’s type-A sister of the bride, each of whom is determined to make sure their family's special weekend goes off without a hitch. From "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Neighbors" director Nicholas Stoller, "You're Cordially Invited" promises to be a chaotic and hilarious ride.

Stream it on Prime Video from January 30

New shows on Prime Video in January 2025

JANUARY 1

"How to Get Away with Murder" seasons 1-6 (2015)

"Wild Cards" season 1 (2024)

JANUARY 2

"The Rig" season 2 (2025)

JANUARY 11/12

NFL Wild Card Game (2024)

JANUARY 15

"Monk" seasons 1-8 (2002)

JANUARY 17

"Molly Mae: Behind It All" (2025)

"The Liberation" (2025)

JANUARY 23

"Harlem" season 3 (2025)

JANUARY 27

"Tribunal Justice" season 2 (2025)

New movies on Prime Video in December 2024

JANUARY 1

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

American Sniper (2015)

Autumn In New York (2000)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business (1996)

Basic (2003)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bridesmaids Unrated (2011)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice (2010)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dope (2015)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Fled (1996)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Hoodlum (1997)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Imitation of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Little Nicky (2000)

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne (1995)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men (1999)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Return to Me (2000)

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition (1985)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Something Wild (1986)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Supernova (2021)

Tag (2018)

Ted (Unrated) (2012)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Brothers (2001)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold (2006)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Grey (2012)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The Sixth (2024)

The Social Network (2010)

The Way Back (2020)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven (1992)

Valmont (1989)

Wedding Daze (2008)

What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Wicker Park (2004)

xXx (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

Yentl (1984)

JANUARY 2

The Fall Guy (2024)

JANUARY 10

Focus (2015)

JANUARY 16

*The Calendar Killer (2025)

*Unstoppable (2025)

Jurassic World (2015)

JANUARY 17

*Undercover Party Crasher (2025)

JANUARY 21

Blink Twice (2024)

JANUARY 26

Rampage (2018)

JANUARY 30

*You’re Cordially Invited (2025)

Breach (2007)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Knocked Up (Unrated) (2007)

Scarface (1983)

*Prime Video original movie