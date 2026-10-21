‘Clayface’ review: This gruesome DC horror movie made me squirm, and I want more

As a horror fan, I was immediately intrigued when I heard DC was making a body-horror psychological thriller, especially one centred on a villain who can reshape his face and body into almost anything. “Clayface” follows the iconic shape-shifting character, with director James Watkins and producer Matt Reeves steering the film away from the usual comic-book spectacle. The project also has some exciting horror credentials, with Mike Flanagan originally developing the concept and the movie drawing comparisons to David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” and John Carpenter’s classic films.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Clayface' Rating: 3.5/5 stars

3.5/5 stars Verdict: “Clayface” is a gruesome, entertaining change of pace for DC, with grotesque practical effects, wince-inducing body horror and a tragic protagonist worth rooting for. While I wanted some stronger connections to Gotham, there's plenty here for horror fans with strong stomachs. I just hope DC explores this side further.

“Clayface” is a gruesome, entertaining change of pace for DC, with grotesque practical effects, wince-inducing body horror and a tragic protagonist worth rooting for. While I wanted some stronger connections to Gotham, there's plenty here for horror fans with strong stomachs. I just hope DC explores this side further. Where to watch: "Clayface" is in theaters on October 23

In “Clayface,” rising Hollywood star Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) has his promising career destroyed when a crime boss leaves him horribly disfigured. Desperate to regain his former appearance, he turns to an experimental treatment by scientist Caitlyn (Naomi Ackie) that seemingly restores his looks but comes with terrifying side effects. As his grip on reality begins to unravel and his body undergoes grotesque transformations, Matt spirals into a destructive path of revenge, becoming the shape-shifting monster known as Clayface.

With Gotham’s gloomy, rain-soaked streets as a backdrop, the movie takes DC in a seriously creepy new direction. Having attended an early screening, I have plenty of thoughts on this new horror-thriller and whether it’s worth seeing on the big screen this weekend.

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‘Clayface’ is a welcome change of pace for DC

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros)

Rather than throwing us into another superhero showdown or crime-fighting adventure, “Clayface” takes DC in a decidedly different direction, trading capes and vigilantes for the cutthroat world of Hollywood stardom. Matt Hagen is on the verge of becoming the next big thing, with an Academy Award nomination under his belt and the kind of face and charm that makes him a red-carpet heartthrob. But one fateful night changes everything, leaving his once picture-perfect appearance brutally disfigured. Watching Matt endure the physical trauma inflicted on his face is genuinely difficult, and it's only the beginning of the film's wince-inducing moments.

When Matt turns to an experimental treatment in a desperate attempt to reclaim his old life, things go from bad to worse. The practical effects are a real highlight, particularly when his face begins to melt away and his skin becomes something he can literally mould like clay. It's the kind of grotesque body horror that had me squirming in my seat, and the scene shown in the trailer, in which Matt tries to cut open his eyelids after they become stuck together, is every bit as uncomfortable as it sounds. There's plenty more nastiness where that came from, including some brutal kills and a revenge arc that should satisfy anyone who enjoys watching a wronged protagonist unleash their darker side.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

My biggest problem with “Clayface," though, is that it rarely feels like a DC film. I genuinely found myself forgetting that the story was set in Gotham, a city that should have so much personality of its own, and I think it could have worked just as well as an entirely separate horror movie. There's also a frustrating lack of meaningful connections to the wider DC universe. I appreciate that this is largely Hagen's own story, and it potentially lays the groundwork for him to appear in other DC projects down the line, but I wanted to feel more of a connection to the world he's supposed to inhabit.

What's more surprising is that, despite all its gruesome practical effects and wince-inducing moments, I actually found “Clayface” a little too light on horror overall. It has plenty of nastiness, but I wanted it to push further into genuinely unsettling territory, while giving us more of that distinctive comic-book personality. I'd have loved to see the filmmakers lean harder into a darker, grittier vision of Gotham and Matt's increasingly tragic journey, making his transformation feel like a truly significant moment in this universe. That might have given the film a stronger identity beyond its body horror. Still, if you're simply looking for a gruesome thriller with plenty of action, “Clayface” has enough going for it to warrant a watch.

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Verdict: ‘Clayface’ is an entertaining horror ride with plenty of bite

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ultimately, I had a good time with “Clayface,” even if I wanted a little more from its story and place in the DC universe. There's enough humanity to Matt Hagen's journey that it's hard not to feel for him, and that emotional connection makes his increasingly gruesome transformation all the more uncomfortable to watch. The practical effects are a real highlight, too, delivering plenty of wince-inducing moments that'll stick with horror fans. I’m still thinking about some of those scenes.

If you're a horror fan with a strong stomach, this is well worth considering for your next cinema trip, particularly if you enjoy body horror with a healthy dose of action and revenge. That said, I can't help feeling that “Clayface” leaves some serious potential untapped. Its central character has a genuinely tragic origin, and I'd have loved to see the film push further into the darker corners of Gotham to make his story feel more at home in the DC universe. It's still a gruesome, entertaining watch that showcases the exciting potential of DC's darker side.

"Clayface" is in theaters on October 23

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