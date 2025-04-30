Netflix’s new action-thriller movie is a twist-filled ride that will spike your adrenaline — and you can stream it now

Netflix isn’t slowing down when it comes to intense thrillers, and its latest original release “Exterritorial” proves it.

Hot on the heels of tense originals like “Bullet Train Explosion” and Tom Hardy’s “Havoc” (which certainly earned mixed opinions but is thrilling nonetheless), this German action-thriller instead focuses on a mother determined to find her missing son.

“Exterritorial” follows Sara (Jeanne Goursaud), a former Special Forces operative whose son mysteriously disappears inside the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt. When the authorities claim he was never there, she takes matters into her own hands, going rogue in a relentless quest for answers.

While the plot might feel familiar if you’ve seen your fair share of kidnapping thrillers including Liam Neeson’s “Taken” franchise, don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s dismissible. “Exterritorial” is surprisingly intense and has enough substance to keep you engaged for an hour and a half.

Curious if “Exterritorial” is worth your time now that it's streaming? Here’s everything to know about this action-thriller and why it should be added to your Netflix watchlist.

‘Exterritorial’ keeps the tension high despite the predictable plot

(Image credit: Sasha Ostrov / Netflix)

In the world of streaming, it’s pretty rare for a service to consistently churn out high-quality thrillers that land at the No. 1 spot on trending lists and score over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even Netflix, the biggest streaming platform, doesn’t always manage to hit that mark.

That said, not all originals are a miss. In this case, “Exterritorial” is the kind of movie you’ll likely forget about a few hours after watching, but the time spent won’t feel wasted. It’s perfect popcorn entertainment and sometimes, that’s all you need, even if it doesn’t quite stack up to hits like “Carry-On” and “Rebel Ridge.”

What “Exterritorial” lacks in narrative surprises, it more than makes up for in its action sequences and tension-building. There’s plenty to enjoy in this action-thriller, especially if you're in the mood for a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping ride.

(Image credit: Sasha Ostrov / Netflix)

Directed by Christian Zübert, “Exterritorial” opens with a gripping premise: former soldier Sara suddenly loses track of her son inside the U.S. consulate, and from that moment on, nothing feels certain. The movie leans into psychological tension early as flashbacks hint that Sara’s trauma might be distorting her perception.

That uncertainty is only heightened by the strange behavior of government officials, making it clear that no one can be fully trusted. As panic gives way to purpose, Sara’s maternal instincts and military training kick in, pushing her into action as she begins navigating the consulate on her own terms.

This thriller keeps things pretty straightforward with a focused plot and fast pacing. Along the way, a few allies step in to assist Sara, only to fade out again as her mission presses on. While some twists are predictable (and you can probably guess them from a mile away), they’re executed with enough tension to keep the story interesting.

(Image credit: Sasha Ostrov / Netflix)

Beyond the tension, Sara’s mental and emotional state adds plenty of confusion to the storyline as she starts to realize her past is clawing its way into her future. It’s an intriguing touch that had even me questioning what was real and what wasn’t.

Jeanne Goursaud strikes a solid balance between strength and vulnerability, making it easy to root for her despite her fractured mindset and questionable choices. And honestly, it’s hard not to when her one-shot combat scenes are that impressive.

Dougray Scott, who plays the regional security officer Erik Kynch, is especially chilling in how calm he is. And while the character leans on classic villain tropes to make the movie more entertaining, Scott still brings enough weight to keep the conflict sharp and the story moving at a fast pace.

“Exterritorial” is a gripping watch and certainly keeps things tense. Even if you can predict some twists I’m confident the fighting sequences, including one that takes place next to an indoor swimming pool, will have you hooked. Zübert deserves plenty of praise for crafting some visually compelling shots.

Stream ‘Exterritorial’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Sasha Ostrov / Netflix)

Clocking in at just under two hours, “Exterritorial” is the kind of movie that’s perfect for a late-night watch when you’re craving something slick, tense, and a little bit ruthless.

There are explosions, twists, and some surprisingly brutal fight scenes, all shot with that polished Netflix sheen. “Exterritorial” won’t be added to any “best of 2025” lists and might not have enough power to stay in the Netflix top 10 (if it reaches the trending list), but that doesn’t make it any less worthy of a watch.

As long as you can overlook a weaker script and the movie’s lack of staying power, it’s definitely worth your time. Who knows, I might be proven wrong if it manages to claim the No. 1 spot, although that looks unlikely with “Havoc” dominating the platform right now.

If you’re on the hunt for something new this week, add “Exterritorial” to your watchlist. For more streaming recommendations, see what got added to Netflix in April 2025 or stream these new movies and shows this week.