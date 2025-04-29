One of 2025’s best thrillers you missed in theaters is now streaming — and it’s pure entertainment from start to finish

Calling a new thriller a “modern-day Hitchcock movie” is one of the most flattering compliments you can dish out. The legendary director wasn’t known as the "Master of Suspense” for nothing. And Christopher Landon’s “Drop” has huge Hitchcock energy.

Starring “The White Lotus’” Meghann Fahy, this slick thriller movie is relentlessly entertaining. It may not reinvent the genre fundamentals, and dedicated genre fans can probably guess the big reveal ahead of time. But I had a complete blast watching this movie when it arrived in theaters earlier this month. And I’m disappointed more people didn’t see it.

Fortunately, in today’s movie-watching climate, it’s not uncommon for a movie to truly find its audience outside of the cinema, and now that Drop is available to watch on streaming (on PVOD platforms including Amazon and Apple), I’m hoping more people will give it a shot.

If you’re in the mood for a movie this week that will keep you hooked from start to finish, here’s why “Drop” is a must-watch. Just be warned, it might put you off online dating for good.

What is ‘Drop’ about?

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Violet Gates (Meghann Fahy) is a therapist getting back into the dating world following the death of her abusive husband. Anxious to leave her young son Toby (Jacob Robinson) at home, she’s encouraged by her sister, Jen (Violett Beane), to give romance a second chance.

After speaking to a charming photographer, Henry (Brandon Sklenar), on a dating app, she agrees to meet for a first date at a swanky restaurant at the top of a high-rise building.

Things start well. Henry is polite, funny, interested in her son and most of all, seriously dreamy. But just as Violet begins dropping her defences, she starts receiving strange photos via Digi-Drop (essentially Apple AirDrop), and then the evening takes a much darker turn.

Violet learns her son and sister have been taken hostage, and unless she complies with the droppers' demands, they will be murdered. Tasked with poisoning her date, Violet is stuck in a nightmare situation as she tries to protect her family, and also discover the identity of her tormentor.

‘Drop’ is a rip-roaring ride that keeps you dangling

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Album / Alamy Stock Photo)

Frankly, I think “Drop” sells itself, to a degree. The core premise, as outlined above, is pretty darn compelling. And anybody familiar with Hitchcock’s filmography will instantly see the similarities.

The movie quickly puts its protagonist in an unimaginably stressful situation, and the joy of “Drop” is seeing how Violet tries to outsmart the unknown figure behind the mysterious drops. While also ensuring that her loved ones are protected.

Director Christopher Landon manages to wring every ounce of drama and suspense out of the situation. And “Drop” has a very pleasing pacing. It builds and builds, with Violet’s predicament getting increasingly intense as the date progresses. Sprinkling in just the right amount of pulpy fun, “Drop” isn’t particularly realistic, but it’s highly entertaining, always.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Album / Alamy Stock Photo)

The movie is also helped by having Fahy in the leading role. Violet is an instantly sympathetic character, and Fahy manages to give the character a commendable inner strength that makes her easy to root for. Plus, Sklenar is a great secondary, and by the end, I was rooting not just for both characters to survive but for them to get a second date, too.

“Drop” also works because all of its twists feel earned. While the big reveal of who is sending Violet these disturbing demands, and keeping her family at gunpoint, is somewhat predictable for anybody who has watched a lot of thrillers, it’s well-earned and doesn’t feel cheap. It makes complete narrative sense, rather than coming completely out of left field.

I’m certainly not the only one who had an excellent time at the movie watching “Drop.” The flick holds an impressive 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is enough to earn a “Certified Fresh” seal of approval.

“A Hitchcockian thriller that cleverly utilizes modern technology for its twists and turns, Drop delivers on its pulpy premise while providing a welcome showcase for leading lady Meghann Fahy,” reads RT’s “Critics Consensus.” And viewers seem to agree, rating the movie a strong 80%.

You need to stream ‘Drop’ this week

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Drop’s” biggest strength is its sheer entertainment factor. Running a lean 95 minutes in length, it easily holds your attention through until the end credits, and doesn’t waste a moment of your time. It’s good fun from the beginning to the end, and Fahy is excellent in the lead role.

While it’s not 2025’s most cinematic thriller, and probably isn’t going to be a movie we’re still talking about when it’s time to hand out end-of-the-year awards, it’s a real crowd-pleaser. If you enjoy a twisting thriller, then “Drop” deserves to be on your watchlist. And it’s an enjoyable ride that more than justifies the rental (or purchase) fee now that it’s on PVOD.

However, if you want to consider some alternatives first, here’s a roundup of the top new movies on streaming this week, including the long-awaited Prime Video premiere of “Another Simple Favor,” which is shaping up to be a similarly entertaining mystery thriller worth watching.

Buy or rent "Drop" on Amazon or Apple now