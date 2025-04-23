I didn’t expect Netflix’s new action-thriller movie to be this intense — it’s a ride you don’t want to miss

“Bullet Train Explosion” just landed on Netflix, and it’s the kind of high-speed thriller that immediately pulls you in based on the premise alone.

Set aboard a Shinkansen racing through Japan, it follows a group of passengers trapped in a life-or-death situation when a bomb is discovered on the train, set to explode if the speed drops below a certain threshold.

The premise instantly reminded me of “Speed,” the 1994 action flick with Keanu Reeves, where a bus becomes a ticking time bomb. But while that movie made its mark in Hollywood, “Bullet Train Explosion” offers something a little different.

“Bullet Train Explosion” doesn’t shy away from the tension and chaos you’d expect. It’s a fast-paced ride full of twists and high-stakes moments, even if the movie stumbles here and there. But still, there’s something undeniably exciting about it, and if you’re a fan of action thrillers with a bit of nostalgia, this one’s definitely worth streaming.

Here’s everything to know about “Bullet Train Explosion” now that it’s streaming on Netflix.

What is ‘Bullet Train Explosion’ about?

Bullet Train Explosion | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Shinji Higuchi, “Bullet Train Explosion” is actually a remake of “The Bullet Train,” a 1975 Japanese thriller.

Set aboard the Shinkansen Hayabusa No. 60, a high-speed train bound for Tokyo, the tension kicks off with a chilling phone call to the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center, where an anonymous caller claims to have planted a bomb on the train.

And that bomb will explode the moment the train drops below 100 km/h. The caller demands an impossible 100 billion yen in ransom to disarm it.

As the train hurtles toward Tokyo, Conductor Takaichi (Tsuyoshi Kusanagi), along with fellow conductor Fujii (Kanata Hosoda) and driver Matsumoto (Non), must work quickly to prevent disaster and protect the passengers.

‘Bullet Train Explosion’ keeps the pressure on despite its faults

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Bullet Train Explosion” is definitely a solid pick if you're looking to get your adrenaline pumping. This action-thriller thrives on its constructed tension and that is its biggest strength.

The movie kicks off with what seems like just another day on the Hayabusa 60 — a sleek, high-speed Shinkansen train making its way to Tokyo. Once hailed as a symbol of Japan’s technological progress when it debuted in the '60s, this bullet train represents efficiency, precision, and safety. At least, it’s supposed to.

But the calm doesn't last. A phone call comes into the railway’s control center: there’s a bomb onboard the Hayabusa, and if the train slows down below 100 km/h, it’ll detonate.

To drive the point home, the caller claims another bomb has already been planted on a nearby freight train with a lower speed limit. That one goes off, leaving no doubt that the threat is real.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What sets “Bullet Train Explosion” apart from other single-location thrillers is how it avoids being claustrophobic. Instead of keeping the action solely inside the train, director Shinji Higuchi smartly expands the scope.

The story bounces between the speeding Shinkansen, the tense atmosphere at the railway control center, and the escalating government response, making it feel less like a confined survival story and more like a full-blown crisis unfolding in real time.

One minute you’re locked into the chaos erupting inside the train, and the next you’re with the crew in the control center, scrambling to keep things from falling apart. That back-and-forth keeps the tension alive and makes sure your attention never drifts.

That said, the biggest issue with “Bullet Train Explosion” is its two-hour runtime. It really didn’t need to be that long. I definitely felt the plot dragging in places.

There were so many scenes that could’ve been trimmed, especially the ones focusing on the passengers. To me, they felt flat and forgettable, without enough emotional weight to make you actually care what happened to them.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you don’t mind a long movie then “Bullet Train Explosion” shouldn’t be much of a problem. Fortunately it manages to maintain the tension even when the narrative becomes a bit of a slog to get through.

There’s no doubt that director Shinji Higuchi has a clear respect for the original 1975 movie, and his commitment to non-stop, pulse-pounding action gives “Bullet Train Explosion” an energetic kick right out of the gate.

From the moment the train takes off, the movie barrels forward with high-stakes tension and explosive set pieces that keep things moving at full speed.

However, I do want to mention that the ending didn’t quite land for me. The movie attempts to tie the present-day crisis to a past incident in an effort to give the villain deeper motivation, but it ends up feeling forced. Instead of adding emotional weight or context, the connection feels like a last-minute twist that wasn’t properly fleshed out.

Regardless, “Bullet Train Explosion” is there for entertainment, and it certainly excels at being entertaining. Putting these flaws aside I’m certain viewers will find a lot to enjoy in this action-thriller.

Stream ‘Bullet Train Explosion’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re someone who enjoys being constantly on edge for two hours straight, then add this one to your watchlist.

The pacing in “Bullet Train Explosion” may wobble and the characters don’t always hit the emotional marks, but the movie still manages to create a tense atmosphere that’ll keep your heart rate up. And while it doesn’t match the suspense of “Speed,” it leans into its own style and energy, staying true to the bones of the original story.

In the end, it’s conductor Takaichi who keeps the momentum going, making sure things stay on track just long enough to cross the finish line. Imperfect but entertaining, “Bullet Train Explosion” is exactly what it promises to be.

Stream "Bullet Train Explosion" on Netflix.