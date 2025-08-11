Netflix's new No. 1 movie is a pulse-pounding action thriller with Gerard Butler — and I didn't expect to enjoy it this much

A new-to-Netflix Gerard Butler action-thriller has just dethroned "KPop Demon Hunters" as the streaming service's latest No. 1 movie.

Back in 2023, Butler reteamed with director Ric Roman Waugh ("Angel Has Fallen", "Greenland") for "Kandahar," a spy action film that sees a covert CIA operative (Butler) and his translator trying to escape enemy territory.

Fast forward to now, and "Kandahar" just recently came to Netflix, where the movie's managed to oust the streamer's animated musical sensation from the top spot.

As someone who enjoys some of Butler's better action movies, I went in expecting a fairly disposable affair (and anticipating something lesser, if I'm honest). However, I was pleasantly surprised: while it's not about to go down as a genre classic, "Kandahar" is certainly better than its mixed reviews would suggest

If you'd spotted "Kandahar" in Netflix's top 10 movies list, and were wondering whether to stream it for yourself, here's a little more info about the movie, and a round-up of reactions to help you make up your mind.

What is 'Kandahar' about?

KANDAHAR | Teaser Trailer | Only in Theatres - May 26 - YouTube Watch On

Ric Roman Waugh's "Kandahar" is a 2023 action thriller movie that sees Gerard Butler starring as an undercover CIA operative who gets stuck in deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan.

Following a sabotage mission in Iran, he's recruited by his handler for another covert op, but his cover is blown, and he's the subject of a manhunt.

Accompanied by his translator, Mohammad "Mo" Doud (Navid Negahban), Harris faces the fight of his life to head to an extraction point in Kandahar, as elite enemy forces and foreign spies try to track them down.

In addition to Butler and Negahban, "Kandahar" also stars Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Tom Rhys Harries, and Corey Johnson, among others.

Should you stream 'Kandahar' on Netflix?

(Image credit: FlixPix/Thunder Road Pictures/Alamy)

"Kandahar" is a perfectly fine watch. If you're in the mood for a bit of behind-enemy-lines tension or have an appetite for some adrenaline-fuelled action, your needs should be met here.

As long as you don't mind waiting for that action, at least. It takes a fair while for things to kick into gear (we're talking close to an hour before the action starts), once Tom and Mo are on the run, "Kandahar" has decent thrills on offer.

It makes some effort to lean further into the political issues behind its escape-from-enemy territory plot, but otherwise, "Kandahar" isn't really anything new. Tom Harris is your run-of-the-mill protagonist, with the same history and motivation you've seen these types have before, but Butler plays these characters well.

"Kandahar" is not a movie that will break into my all-time favorites list, but it's also a cut above some of Butler's lesser efforts, and a movie that gets my recommendation.

(Image credit: FlixPix/Thunder Road Pictures/Alamy)

That said, "Kandahar" did prove a divisive watch among critics. At present, it holds a 45% score on Rotten Tomatoes (from 102 accredited reviews), with a brutal critics' consensus that reads "Gerard Butler remains a sturdy screen presence, but even for hardcore action fans, "Kandahar" is hardly worth watching."

RogerEbert.com's Glenn Kenny gave it a two-star rating, writing: "I'm all for a juicy, action-packed Gerard Butler movie. A Gerard Butler movie that wants to have its geopolitics taken seriously is a different matter. And honestly, it's an even more different matter when the movie is now particularly juicy or, you know, action-packed."

Empire's John Nugent offered a more positive take in his 3-star review, describing "Kandahar" as "mostly mature, considered stuff, from a director-star combo who seem keen to defy expectations above their usual cheap-and-cheerful prospects."

THR's Frank Scheck, meanwhile, said "Kandahar" was "the year's second best film about an American and his translator in Afghanistan," (behind Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant"), and praised Butler's performance... though he also said the action and the some of "Kandahar's" quieter, talkier scenes were "underwhelming".

In short, then, "Kandahar" probably isn't a movie you need to drop everything to stream right away, but if you're in the market for a new action thriller, it could be a decent option now that you can stream "Kandahar" on Netflix.

If you're not sold on "Kandahar," though, we can still help you find something new to watch. Check out our guide to the best action movies on Netflix and our overall round-up of the best Netflix movies for tons more streaming recommendations.

