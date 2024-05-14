Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

For many Netflix subscribers, the streaming service’s top 10 ranking is a useful tool when looking for something brand new to watch. However, just because a movie claims a high spot on the ever-rotating list, doesn’t guarantee it’s a quality flick.

Case in point, the current Netflix No. 1 movie is “Mother of the Bride”. A glossy rom-com with some of the worst critics' scores of the year (15% on Rotten Tomatoes), and its audience scores aren’t much better (just 20%). That’s why I’m once again picking out the films in the Netflix top 10 that deserve a place in your next movie night marathon.

These picks are based on the Netflix top 10 as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14. And for even more must-watch movies that you can watch right now, check our list of the top new movies to stream this week including “Godzilla x Kong” and “Challengers”.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘Shrek Forever After’ (2010)

The first “Shrek” movie is easily the most iconic, and it’s currently holding the No. 2 spot in the Netflix top 10, but I wanted to highlight “Shrek Forever After” instead as it’s a rare example of a franchise still feeling fresh even after four entries. Billed as “The Final Chapter” (though that will soon change as “Shrek 5” is in the works), it sees the ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) living in family bliss with his wife Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and their three children.

However, Shrek soon starts to long for the freedom he enjoyed when he was a bachelor, and so turns to Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn) to grant him his wish of a single day as a “real ogre" once more. However, the dealmaker is soon revealed to be harboring sinister intentions, and Shrek finds himself stuck in an alternative reality where he was never born, and Rumpel rules the whole kingdom. Now it’s up to the big green guy to get the timeline back to normal and restore his family.

'The Equalizer' (2014)

“The Equalizer” is an adrenaline-pumping movie that demonstrates the impeccable action skills of arguably the coolest man in Hollywood, Denzel Washington. In this 2014 action thriller, the legendary actor plays Robert McCall, a retired special service commando, who is now living a peaceful life in Boston. However, his retirement is brought to an early end when he goes on a one-man war path against the Russian mafia to protect a vulnerable young girl.

Tapping into the same power fantasy as the “John Wick” movies (the first of which was released just a few weeks later), “The Equalizer” has spawned a franchise with two sequels and a TV show spin-off, but as is often the case, the original remains the best. While the hook of a retired soldier delivering no-hold-barred justice isn’t exactly unique, the real selling point of “The Equalizer” is the magnetic screen presence of Denzel Washington.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was added to Netflix U.S. back in November 2023, and it’s been a near-permanent fixture of the streamer’s top 10 list ever since. And it’s not hard to see why. This animated family comedy was one of the biggest movies of last year and is the latest in a growing list of video game adaptations that appeals to both gamers and non-gamers alike. Plus, the animation is downright stunning.

This delightfully fun adventure sees brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) transported to the magical Mushroom Kingdom after discovering a mysterious green pipe while attempting to fix an underground water leak. Once in this colorful fantasy land, Luigi is captured by the villainous Bowser (Jack Black), and Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan) to save his brother.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

"Unfrosted" (2024) "Mother of the Bride" (2024) "Shrek" (2001) "The Courier" (2024) "Unfrosted" (2024) "The Judge" (2014) "Shrek Forever After" (2010) "The Equalizer" (2014) "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" (2008) "One More Shot" (2024) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)