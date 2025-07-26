Trying to beat the heat? When temperatures get this high, you'll find me hiding out in my AC and catching up on what's new on Netflix. But with so much to choose from across the best streaming services, figuring out what to watch next can be a real pain.

The Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies is as good a place to start as any, but there's bound to be some duds among the must-watch hits. That's why I regularly comb through the Netflix top 10 each week to highlight the best of the best. So if you're looking to skip the scrolling and get to streaming, you're in the right place.

This week, the best Netflix top 10 movies include Tyler Perry's latest madcap Madea adventure, a '90s comedy classic that's leaving Netflix just as its decades-in-the-making sequel arrives, and an earworm-filled animated adventure from the same studio behind the "Spider-Verse" films.

Not in the mood for any of these picks? I've got you covered. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, with that out of the way, let’s dive into the best three movies in Netflix’s top 10 that are actually worth adding to your watchlist.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 26.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Madea's Destination Wedding' (2025)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Madea's Destination Wedding" has held strong in the No. 1 spot on Netflix for the past two weeks, and given that Tyler Perry's last Madea movie, "A Madea Homecoming," is now creeping up the ranks as well, it's not likely to lose the crown anytime soon. Looks like Netflix viewers just can’t get enough of Perry’s moomoo-clad matriarch with zero filter.

Written, directed, and produced by Perry, the latest installment serves up the usual mix of over-the-top comedy and heartfelt family drama, this time set in the sunny Bahamas. When Madea’s nephew Brian (also played by Perry) and his ex-wife (Taja V. Simpson) discover their daughter is about to marry a rapper she just met, the family heads off for a destination wedding that quickly spirals into a nightmare. True to form, Madea’s signature sass only adds gasoline to the fire until family tensions bubble over into a full-blown storm of laugh-out-loud chaos.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Netflix

'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Happy Gilmore Official Trailer #1 - Christopher McDonald Movie (1996) HD - YouTube Watch On

I hesitated to include two comedies on this list, but given that "Happy Gilmore" is one of 48 movies leaving Netflix next week (yes, really — it's wild timing, right?), I figured it deserved a spot. Fans eager to see Adam Sandler's foul-mouthed golfer tee up again in "Happy Gilmore 2" only have until August 1 to fit in a double feature before the original's off to a new streaming home.

If you’ve somehow missed this '90s comedy classic, it dropped right as Sandler was at the peak of his career. He stars as the titular Happy, a working-class schmuck with a fiery temper who keeps falling short of his dreams of becoming a professional hockey player. But when his grandma's house is at risk of repossession, Happy channels his powerful slapshot into an unorthodox golf career that defies the odds, chalking up plenty of fistfights and quotable one-liners along the way.

Watch it now on Netflix

'KPop Demon Hunters' (2025)

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If I ever stop raving about "KPop Demon Hunters," check my pulse. Ironically, I’m not even that into K-pop, but I am a big fan of Sony Pictures Animation — the powerhouse behind the "Spider-Verse" films and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines." The studio's latest release continues its winning streak, balancing kinetic spectacle with sharp humor, an endearing (if straightforward) story, and ridiculously catchy songs that I haven't been able to get out of my head for weeks.

"Kpop Demon Hunters" follows global pop sensations Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), the latest incarnation of warriors responsible for protecting the human world from supernatural forces with their music. But when a rival boy band that's climbing the charts turns out to be demons in disguise, the trio must confront some uncomfortable truths and overcome what's holding them back or risk losing everything they've worked so hard for.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Madea's Destination Wedding" (2025)

2. "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025)

3. "Ride Along 2" (2016)

4. "Trainwreck: Balloon Boy" (2025)

5. "Brick" (2025)

6. "Happy Gilmore" (1996)

7. "Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie" (2014)

8. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

9. "A Madea Homecoming" (2022)

10. "Grown Ups 2" (2013)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.