Netflix just dropped its new romantic drama movie with ‘Bridgerton’ star — and it’s a mildly charming getaway

In an era where Netflix keeps churning out serious thriller flicks, I’ve been craving something a little sweeter. As someone who finds comfort in romance movies, I was naturally drawn to “My Oxford Year.”

Earlier this year, we got a similarly romantic movie in “The Life List,” starring Sofia Carson who’s basically Netflix’s reigning queen of love stories. This time, she heads to Oxford to study Victorian poetry and ends up falling for her charming tutor, played by “Bridgerton” star Corey Mylchreest.

It’s an intriguing premise, and one that definitely scratches the itch for a comfort watch this summer. But as much as I wanted to fall in love with “My Oxford Year” and make it part of my annual romance rewatch tradition, my heart ended up a little broken, and I’m not entirely sure that was the movie’s intention…

My heart ended up a little broken, and I'm not entirely sure that was the movie's intention…

“My Oxford Year” definitely promises a cheesy, trope-filled romance, and to a certain extent, it succeeds in bringing those tropes to life.

If you go in with the right expectations, you’ll probably still enjoy it for what it is: a charming weekend watch that’s forgettable but engaging.

That said, there are a few lingering thoughts I can’t shake. Here’s everything to know before adding “My Oxford Year” to your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘My Oxford Year’ about?

My Oxford Year | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“My Oxford Year” follows Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), an ambitious American student who wins a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford. Determined to stay focused on her future political career, Anna’s plans are thrown off course when she meets her witty and charming tutor, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest).

As the two grow closer, an unexpected romance blossoms, one that challenges Anna’s carefully laid ambitions and forces her to reconsider what truly matters. But Jamie harbors a secret that could change everything.

Rooted in the academic beauty of Oxford, the movie is a coming-of-age story about choosing between the life you’ve always planned and the one that takes you by surprise.

‘My Oxford Year’ reads a little wrong, but still has its charm

(Image credit: Chris Baker / Netflix)

The best way I can describe “My Oxford Year” is that you’ve probably seen it before in countless other romantic flicks, and there’s nothing here that feels fresh. If it were playing in the background, you’d assume it was a compilation of romance movies that have worked well in the past.

In a weird way, that’s the part that makes “My Oxford Year” most enjoyable. You know what to expect, there’s almost a “forbidden” aspect to the love story, and of course, the beautiful setting of historic colleges and cobblestone streets.

Even in the first two minutes, we get the first trope: a woman moving away from her family to chase her dreams. She already has a list of things to do now that she’s in England, like get fish and chips (there’s a funny scene where she mistakes the server saying “duck” when he actually asked if she wanted “haddock”), visit a pub, and attend a boat race.

You’ll probably find a genre trope in almost every scene. So don’t expect anything particularly groundbreaking here. It’s another forgettable romance flick in Netflix’s ever-growing library, but there’s enough charm to make it enjoyable for romance fans like myself.

(Image credit: Chris Baker / Netflix)

Speaking of romance, this feels like Carson’s most electric romantic pairing so far. Her character, Anna, and the charming tutor, Jamie, start off on the wrong foot when his car splashes dirty puddle water onto her. From there, their chemistry naturally grows until they can’t bear to be apart.

Carson and Mylchreest keep the romance engaging in that sense. But despite the butterflies, sneaky glances, and makeouts behind walls, there’s a turning point in “My Oxford Year” that completely shifts the tone, and it just doesn’t work.

There’s a certain plot device thrown in to evoke emotions in the viewer that comes across more as a contrived emotional cue than a fully developed narrative element.

I don’t want to spoil anything. I’m sure anyone who’s read Julia Whelan’s book will know what I’m talking about.

There's a certain plot device thrown in to evoke emotions in the viewer that comes across more as a contrived emotional cue than a fully developed narrative element.

Of course, since the movie follows the book’s storyline, there’s no changing how the story unfolds. But the book has the space to explore the deeper emotional impact and complexities behind these challenges in a way the movie can’t quite capture in its limited runtime.

(Image credit: Chris Baker / Netflix)

In a way, I wish “My Oxford Year” had stayed a sweet, fairytale-like romance that’s just there for comfort, and that’s it. But the second half of the movie gets a little convoluted, and you almost disconnect from the characters, caring less about what happens to their relationship.

That’s not to say the movie doesn’t work at all or that you should avoid it. It has charm, thanks to Carson and Mylchreest, and exploring the different Oxford locations was enjoyable especially when the romance scenes were shot in the pouring rain (a weather we’re quite used to here in England).

If you lower your expectations just enough, you’ll find something delightfully fun in “My Oxford Year,” and the crackling energy between the two leads will keep the spark alive for 110 minutes.

Stream ‘My Oxford Year’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Chris Baker / Netflix)

“My Oxford Year” isn’t going to surprise you or change the romance game, but it still has its moments. With Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest leading the way, there’s a warmth and sincerity that pulls you in, even when the story gets a little predictable.

Plus, the gorgeous Oxford setting adds a dreamy vibe that’s hard to resist, making it easy to get lost in for a couple of hours. If you’re looking for something that feels familiar but still charming, this movie fits the bill. I’m sure it will end up reaching the No. 1 spot on Netflix within the next few days.

You can stream “My Oxford Year” on Netflix now. Otherwise, see what else has been added to Netflix in August 2025.

