Summer is just around the corner, and already Netflix is heating up with tons of great new movies. But a few titles definitely rise above the rest, and the streamer's top 10 list is a great tool for cutting through the noise when you're figuring out what to watch.

Granted, some duds are inevitably going to crop up among the gems. That's why we regularly comb through Netflix's top 10 list to showcase the best of the bunch. This week, that includes a gripping crime thriller, a heartwarming animated adventure from the mind behind "Lilo & Stitch," and an '80s-inspired slasher movie.

Not feeling any of these picks? We've got you covered: For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 31.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'A Widow's Game' (2025)

If subtitles aren't a dealbreaker for you, this Spanish crime thriller absolutely deserves a spot on your watchlist. Directed by Carlos Sedes (best known Netflix's "The Asunta Case" series), this chilling film explores the dark side of human nature and how malleable the truth can seem when sinister intentions come into play. Most haunting of all, "A Widow's Game" is based on a real murder case in Valencia, Spain, from 2017.

When a man is found stabbed seven times in a quiet residential parking lot, officers initially suspect a tragic crime of passion. But as the investigation gets underway, the spotlight lands on an unexpected suspect: Maje (Ivana Baquero), the victim’s young widow, whose calm demeanor in the face of such a brutal crime earns her suspicion.

Instead of focusing on uncovering who committed the crime, "A Widow’s Game" digs into the motive to expose just how scarily easy it is to fall under the influence of manipulation. It's a gripping, slow-burn thriller that challenges viewers to consider how well we truly know those closest to us.

'The Wild Robot' (2024)

While "The Wild Robot" may have lost the Best Animated Feature award to "Flow" at the 2025 Oscars, I’d argue it deserved to share the spotlight. This DreamWorks gem had me ugly crying when I saw it in theaters, thanks in no small part to Lupita Nyong'o’s touching performance as Roz, a robot stumbling through the highs and lows of parenthood. Visually, it’s a stunner too, with animation that easily rivals the "Spider-Verse" films in both style and ambition.

Adapted from Peter Brown’s beloved children’s book, "The Wild Robot" is directed by animation legend Chris Sanders, the mind behind "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Lilo & Stitch." (Fun fact: He reprises his role as Stitch in the live-action reboot that just hit theaters.)

When Roz wakes up stranded on a remote island with no memory of how she got there, she sets out to find her purpose. She learns to survive her strange new world by observing the animals around her, eventually befriending a wily fox (Pedro Pascal) and becoming the reluctant adoptive mother to an orphaned gosling (Kit Connor). The result is every bit as tender and heartwarming as it sounds.

'Fear Street: Prom Queen' (2025)

Looking for some ‘80s slasher thrills this weekend? Netflix’s latest installment in its R.L. Stine-inspired "Fear Street" series is here to deliver. "Fear Street: Prom Queen" might not hit the same highs as its predecessors, but it’s still a stylishly sinister ride packed with big hair and even bigger scares. It’s just the thing if you’re already in a Halloween state of mind.

This time, we’re back in the cursed town of Shadyside, circa 1988. Wallflower high school student Lori Granger (India Fowler) is stunned when she’s nominated for prom queen alongside the school’s most popular (and bloodthirsty) girls. But that spotlight soon proves to be a double-edged sword, especially given the lingering whispers that her mother murdered her father on prom night years ago.

As prom night kicks off, the sparkle quickly fades when a masked killer crashes the party, eliminating the prom court one by one and turning the celebration into a blood-soaked scream fest.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Wild Robot" (2024)

2. "A Widow's Game" (2025)

3. "Instant Family" (2018)

4. "Nonnas" (2025)

5. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

6. "Pig" (2021)

7. "Fear Street: Prom Queen" (2025)

8. "Home" (2015)

9. "The Heart Knows" (2025)

10. "Trolls" (2016)