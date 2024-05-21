7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (May 21-27)

There’s good news if you want to watch cinema-caliber movies from the comfort of your couch as the best streaming services have top flicks fresh from the theaters.

The biggest new movie arriving on streaming this week is unquestionably the Max debut of “Dune: Part Two." This sci-fi epic is the highest-grossing movie of 2024 to date and has already left a noticeable print on pop culture. Other movies swapping the cinema for streaming this week include “The Fall Guy” and “Civil War." Plus, there are also original offerings like Netflix’s “Atlas” and “The Beach Boys” on Disney Plus.

If you’re looking for a new movie to stream this week, then you’re practically spoilt for choice. Below, I’ll guide you through all the new releases that you can start streaming over the next few days. And be sure to check out our guide to the best new TV shows to watch as well.

'Dune: Part Two' (Max)

The biggest movie of 2024 (so far) with the box office receipts and cultural imprint to prove it, “Dune: Part Two” is everything a blockbuster should be. Boasting a ridiculous wealth of acting talent, an engrossing narrative and a scale that puts even other sci-fi epics to shame, director Denis Villeneuve delivered a movie that everybody was talking about when it landed in theaters in March and still dominates social media now.

Following on from its 2021 predecessor, this second chapter in a planned trilogy based on Frank Herbert’s legendary Dune novels sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on a quest for revenge against those who destroyed his family house. Joining forces with a Freman tribe, led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem), and striking up a romance with Chani (Zendaya), Paul is torn between his destiny and his desires as the fate of not just Arrakis, but the entire known universe hangs in the balance. “Dune: Part Two” is sci-fi cinema at its very best.

Stream on Max from May 21

'The Fall Guy' (PVOD)

Inspired by the ‘80s TV show of the same name, “The Fall Guy” is a hilarious action-comedy that brings together two Hollywood A-listers, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The movie tumbled into theaters less than three weeks ago, but after underwhelming box office numbers, Universal is bringing the blockbuster to premium streaming platforms early seemingly in the hopes of sparking a second wave of interest. I can personally attest to the movie’s clear quality, so if you skipped it in cinemas don’t make that same mistake twice.

Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman still recovering from a workplace accident that nearly cost him his career. The incident also spoiled his budding romance with Jody Moreno (Blunt), a camerawoman with dreams of becoming a director. Months later, Jody gets her shot at the big time, but things quickly go off the rails when the movie’s star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes AWOL, and now it’s up to Colt to track down the missing actor, solve a conspiracy and win the love of his life back. All in a day's work for “The Fall Guy”.

Buy or rent on Amazon from May 21

'The Blue Angels' (Prime Video)

Established in 1946, the Blue Angels unit is the second-oldest aerobatic team in the world, and this new Prime Video documentary chronicles a year with the Navy’s most elite Flight Demonstration Squadron. This trope of gifted flights has performed for more than 505 million spectators since its inception, and this doc showcases the squad’s remark feats of aerial artistry, alongside the bravery and commitment that is required to make the passing grade.

This feature-length documentary covers The Blue Angels from all angles starting with the grueling selection process, through the challenging training followed by the demanding show season. While the moves these gifted pilots can perform behind the yoke are impressive, what shines through is the extraordinary teamwork, passion and pride that fuels the Blue Angels to become the very best at their craft.

Stream on Prime Video from May 23

'Atlas' (Netflix)

Netflix clearly wants a high-profile sci-fi action franchise of its own to compete with the genre juggernauts and “Atlas” is the streamer's latest attempt, let’s just hope it’s slightly better received by critics (and viewers) than Zack Snyder’s sci-fi flop, “Rebel Moon”, which debuted on Netflix in two-parts and failed to make much of an impact.

“Atlas” stars Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but unsociable data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. She signs up to join a mission to the stars to capture a rebellious robot that is linked to her mysterious past. But when things take an unexpected turn and the carefully constructed plans don’t proceed as anticipated, Atlas is forced to trust an AI calling itself “Smith” to complete her mission. Netflix will be hoping “Atlas” is its next big-budget crowdpleaser, and it’s set to arrive just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Stream on Netflix from May 24

'Civil War' (PVOD)

You’d probably assume a movie about a second U.S. civil war would be a non-stop action thriller taking viewers to the heart of the conflict and centered on the brave soldier fighting on the frontline. So, you might be a little surprised to learn that Alex Garland’s “Civil War” instead follows a group of journalists as they make their way from New York to Washington, D.C. racing against the clock to reach the White House before the defining blow of the conflict is struck.

“Civil War” is almost certainly not the movie that many were expecting, but its unique subject matter makes for a fascinating drama that asks some big questions about our current society and media landscape. Grounded by a stunning performance from Kristen Dunst, as a world-weary photojournalist, and excellent supporting turns from Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny and Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Civil War” is the year’s most reflective movie. Plus, those wanting some thrills should watch out for the short but spine-chilling scene with Jesse Plemons.

Buy or rent on Amazon from May 24

'Ferrari' (Hulu)

On a personal note, I struggled with “Ferrari” when I caught it in theaters in December 2023. Its core story is compelling on paper, but the presentation lacks the required momentum to really hook you. However, the performances across the board are excellent, especially the leading turns from Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz. Plus, its debut on Hulu is a chance for me to give it another chance, and see if it’s a movie that goes down a little smoother the second time.

Based on a 1991 biography of Enzo Ferrari by Brock Yates, Michael Mann’s “Ferrari’ follows Ezno’s (Driver) personal and professional struggles in 1957 as his team prepares to compete in the iconic Mille Miglia, a grueling 1000-mile race across Italy. As the car manufacturer faces bankruptcy, this treacherous race will determine the fate of the automobile giant. Alongside these professional challenges, Enzo is also dealing with marriage issues as his strong-willed wife, Laura Ferrari (Cruz), begins to suspect Enzo has been unfaithful.

Stream on Hulu from May 24

'The Beach Boys' (Disney Plus)

Directors Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny celebrate the legendary band that personified the California Dream in “The Beach Boys”, a feature-length documentary that focuses on the group of the same name. The Beach Boys were real trailblazers, forever changing the pop music scene, and delivering an infectiously upbeat sound that artists still replicate to this very day.

This Disney Plus original doc, chronicles the band from their humble beginnings, all the way through to world-conquering success and the legacy that persists even now. Incorporating archive footage, including never-before-seen material, as well as brand new interviews with band members and the industry’s most important voices, “The Beach Boys” is sure to be an essential watch for anybody with even a passing interest in rock and roll legends.

Stream on Disney Plus from May 24