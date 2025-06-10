Netflix just added a new dystopian drama — and it's already 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

When looking through everything new on Netflix this week, one of the shows that caught my eye was "Families like Ours."

This Danish dystopian drama miniseries comes from the mind of Academy Award-nominated director Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round"), who wrote and directed all seven episodes.

The show is set in a near-future Denmark where rising sea levels have caused the Danes to abandon their homeland. But while the impending doom of the story certainly plays a role, the show is more focused on how the mass exodus impacts those forced to leave — and those who choose to stay behind.

While the drama series is new to Netflix this week, it debuted at the Venice International Film Festival last year and then first aired in its native Denmark later that same year. That means we already have some critical reviews, and they're so far very positive — a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

So here's everything you need to know about "Families like Ours," and why it needs to be the show you start binge-watching right now.

What is ‘Families like Ours’ about?

As I already mentioned, "Families Like Ours" is set in a near-future world where rising sea levels force the Danish government to announce a mass evacuation. This decision causes a catastrophic domino effect. Property becomes worthless, which tanks the wealth of the Danish people.

Those who still have wealth can sometimes secure their evacuations to the countries of their choosing, but others must take part in a government-funded relocation process that can tear families apart.

One such family is Laura's (Amaryllis August), whose family is being torn apart as her mother (Paprika Steen) goes to one place, her father (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) to another and her boyfriend, Elías (Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt), goes to yet another location. Now Laura has to choose which path she'll take for herself.

‘Families like Ours’ isn't perfect, but critics love it

There aren't a ton of critics' reviews for "Families like Ours" yet, but those that have come in are all positive, albeit while highlighting some of the show's shortcomings.

"Fascinating and infuriating in equal measure and ultimately oddly moving, for all its flaws," wrote Keith Watson for The Telegraph (UK). "'Families Like Ours' pulls you into its emotional slipstream and won’t let go."

Lucy Mangan had a similarly positive review, with some caveats. "There is much to admire," she wrote. "It doesn’t preach, it does have the themes work through the characters instead of the other way round (and has a cast stuffed with Danish heavyweights to help it). But it all feels a bit thin, a bit bloodless – like a thought experiment made flesh rather than a compelling, provocative drama."

Should you stream ‘Families like Ours’ on Netflix?

By all accounts, "Families like Ours" won't suddenly become the next "Adolescence" for Netflix.

But it also seems like everyone who has watched it has given it a positive review. Even better, as a seven-part miniseries, you're getting a complete story that you could finish over a week or even on a lazy weekend day.

So, yes, go ahead and hit play on this Danish drama next time you log onto the streaming service. It definitely seems to be worth a watch.

Stream "Families like Ours" now on Netflix