I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

First up is "The Residence," a new mystery comedy from Shondaland. I've been watching this for a review later this week and without spoiling anything, I can say that I love it so far. It's basically "Bridgerton" meets "Knives Out."

Then for action movie fans, one of this year's big releases is finally coming to streaming. "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" may not be quite as good as the original, but by many accounts, it's still a satisfying watch. I'll definitely be checking it out this week.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in March or last week's new crime drama, which is our Entertainment Editor Rory Mellon's favorite show of the year so far.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Residence'

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Residence" stars Uzo Aduba as eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp. Solver of unsolvable mysteries across the globe, she's called into the White House by the Metropolitan Police Department to solve the shocking murder of White House Chief Usher A. B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito).

To solve this alleged homicide, she'll need to interview all 100+ personnel who staff the White House residence, as well as the guests of a state dinner in honor of Australia. The entire eight-episode miniseries drops this Thursday and you won't want to miss it.

Stream on Netflix starting March 20

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Watch On

In the original 2018 "Den of Thieves," Donnie Wilson (O'Shea Jackson) is part of a group of ex-Marines trying to rob the Federal Reserve. But hot on his tail is Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Nick "Big Nick" O'Brien (Gerard Butler) and his Major Crimes Unit team.

In "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" Donnie is running with a new crew, but Big Nick is still on his tail. Instead of the Los Angeles Federal Reserve, this time the target is the diamond vault at the World Diamond Center in Nice, France.

There's just one problem — it's not just Nick on Donnie's tail. He's also being hounded by the Calabrian mafia. If you're a fan of heist movies or the "Fast & Furious" franchise, this is a must-watch.

Watch on Netflix starting March 20

'Bert Kreischer: Lucky'

Bert Kreischer: Lucky | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Bert Kreischer has been a big-name comedian ever since his 2016 comedy special "The Machine." That hourlong comedy special centered around a story involving the Russian mob, and was so incredible that it even inspired a fictional comedy movie.

Now, Kreischer is back for a new hourlong special and is still as shirtless as ever. But this time, he's lost 45 pounds, and instead of stories about the Russian mob, it's stories about getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Check out "Bert Kreischer: Lucky" this Tuesday.

Watch on Netflix starting March 18

'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney'

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first week of "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" is in the bag. The debut episode had some good and some bad, but mostly the show was a success with some great bits.

Netflix definitely got one thing right when it made this a weekly show. That gives the standup comedian time to iron out the kinks and change up what didn't work.

Still, one thing is clear after watching last week's first episode. This talk show is a continuation of last year's "Everbody's in L.A." even if it's being billed as a new series. That means plenty of Mulaney, his sidekick Richard Kind and Wang Chung's "To Live and Die in L.A."

Watch it live on Netflix March 19 at 10 p.m. ET

'The Outrun'

The Outrun Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"The Outrun" didn't end up making a splash at the box office last year, but it was largely well-received by critics. Lead actress Saoirse Ronan's performance in particular was considered one of the best last year, earning several award nominations.

This drama stars Ronan as Rona, a young biology student from the Orkney Islands. She struggles with alcoholism and family drama, and the film is an exploration of her struggle to keep her life in balance. It's not a happy tale, but ultimately it lands with a satisfying conclusion.

Watch on Netflix starting March 18

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 1

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Walking Dead" is a massive TV franchise at this point. One of the more recent entries in the franchise is "The Walking Dead: Dead City" which transports the saga from the American South to a ravaged New York City.

This sequel series reprises Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. These one-time adversaries have come to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan in search of Maggie's kidnapped son Hershel (Logan Kim), but all they find is a city destroyed by the downfall of civilization.

Stream season 1 now on Netflix before season 2 premieres on AMC on May 4.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Sakamoto Days' (season finale)

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sakamoto Days" has been a hit for Netflix this year, but it's run is finally coming to an end, for now. The anime's Part 1 finale premieres this Saturday.

For those of you who haven't watched it yet, Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; (Matthew Mercer [English]) was once a legendary hitman. But when he met Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]) she made him swear never to kill again.

He's kept that promise for several years now. He and Aoi are happily married, they have a child together and run a convenience store owner. There's just one problem — just because he's no longer killing doesn't mean other hitmen aren't trying to kill him.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting March 8

Everything new on Netflix: March 17-23

MARCH 17

"CoComelon Lane" season 4 (Netflix family)

Follow JJ and friends on everyday adventures fueled by the power of imagination as they try new things, celebrate special moments and more!

"Inside" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral British YouTubers, the Sidemen.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 1

MARCH 18

"Bert Kreischer: Lucky" (Netflix comedy special)

Losing 45 pounds. Getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Bert Kreischer knows he's the luckiest guy around — and he's recounting his blessings.

"Love & Hip Hop New York" seasons 3-4

"The Outrun"

MARCH 19

"Twister: Caught in the Storm" (Netflix documentary)

In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. Through pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.

"Woman of the Dead" season 2 (AT) (Netflix series)

Two years after avenging her husband's death, Blum has found a measure of peace — but secrets never stay buried for long.

MARCH 20

"Bet Your Life" (TR) (Netflix series)

A down-and-out sports betting writer is roped into teaming up with the ghost of a bossy business tycoon demanding to crack his own murder case.

"The Residence" (Netflix series)

When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

"Wolf King" (GB) (Netflix family)

A young commoner comes of age and learns he's the last of a long line of Werewolves — and heir to the throne — in this epic fantasy adventure series.

"Den of Thieves 2: Pantera"

MARCH 21

"Go!" (ZA) (Netflix series)

A young runner is given a second chance at life when he is offered a track scholarship, but can he chase his dreams without tripping on his lies?

"Little Siberia" (SE) (Netflix film)

A pastor's faith turns upside down when a meteorite lands in his small Finnish town, its impact stirring up chaos and criminal intentions.

"Revelations" (KR) (Netflix film)

A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process.

MARCH 22

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) (finale)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 3/23/25

"The Machine"