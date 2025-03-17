Netflix finally got one of the best ‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs — and now’s the perfect time to binge it

It’s time to celebrate because “The Walking Dead: Dead City” season 1 has finally arrived on Netflix! And when I say finally, I mean it.

This spinoff was supposed to drop on the streaming service on January 13 alongside “The Ones Who Live” and a bunch of other AMC shows, but due to licensing issues, it was left out of the lineup.

As of today, you can stream “The Walking Dead: Dead City” on Netflix in the U.S. This is one of the best “Walking Dead” spinoffs and one I find myself going back to more often. It shakes up the franchise by trading in the usual gritty, low-saturated visuals we've come to expect for a neon-soaked, urban horror setting. And at the heart of it all are two of the most complicated characters with one seriously messy dynamic.

If you’re a fan, you know “Dead City” season 2 is right around the corner, dropping on May 4. With the newly released episode photos teasing an exciting return, I’ve never been more ready.

So, now’s the perfect time to stream season 1 on Netflix before the next chapter arrives.

If you still haven’t seen it (or need a refresher), here’s everything to know about “The Walking Dead: Dead City” and why you absolutely need to watch it.

What is ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ about?

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they venture into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has been cut off from the mainland.

This city is infested with hordes of the dead and dominated by ruthless factions, making it one of the most dangerous locations they have ever faced.

Maggie seeks out Negan’s help to rescue her kidnapped son, Hershel (Logan Kim), who has been taken by The Croat (Željko Ivanek), a sadistic warlord with a past connection to Negan. Once a high-ranking Savior, The Croat is more brutal than ever, forcing Maggie and Negan to confront not just the physical threats around them but also their own dark pasts.

As they navigate the treacherous city, their uneasy alliance is tested, especially given their complicated history — Negan having brutally murdered Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), years before.

Here’s why you should stream ‘Dead City’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Peter Kramer / AMC)

I know most “Walking Dead” fans don’t need any convincing to check out “Dead City” since they’ve probably already seen it. And since “The Walking Dead” is my favorite show of all time, I didn’t need convincing either.

Anytime a new spinoff drops, I’m there on day one.

But if you’ve watched the main series and haven’t ventured into the side stories yet, I urge you to give this one a shot.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” is a standout spinoff with a lot to offer. Not only do we finally explore a decayed, lawless city, but we also get to see Maggie and Negan’s already unstable partnership unravel further. And that’s arguably the best part.

Being forced to work with your husband’s killer while searching for your kidnapped son is a disaster waiting to happen, and the creators made this clear when the first trailer debuted. Lauren Cohan has always done an incredible job at embodying Maggie’s grief and trauma.

This spinoff centers on her internal conflict as she’s forced to remain civil with someone she deeply despises.

But Jeffrey Dean Morgan really steals the show as Negan — a character we all once hated for killing Glenn, but who has evolved into someone seeking redemption. His dynamic with Maggie is tense from the start and never lets up, carrying through to the season finale. And his bond with a mute girl he takes under his wing only makes his character more interesting.

(Image credit: Peter Kramer / AMC)

“Dead City” also introduces some of the most grotesque and terrifying walkers in the franchise, which is just one of the many reasons I love it. As someone who prioritizes horror above all else, I appreciate that this spinoff leans heavily into its true horror elements.

One of the most disturbing is the Arena Walker — a massive, mutated monstrosity fused with multiple bodies, used in brutal gladiator-style fights. And let’s not forget the sewer walkers, bloated and waterlogged from years in Manhattan’s underground. It’s some truly awesome (and disgusting) stuff.

With season 2 fast approaching, now is the perfect time to catch up on season 1. It’s one of the strongest TWD spinoffs narratively, but it’s also the best-looking one, with a cyberpunk-esque aesthetic. If you’re a “Resident Evil” fan, you’ll definitely notice some similarities.

Season 2 will focus on a fresh and dangerous adversary: The Dama (Lisa Emery), a brutal gang leader with plans to take control of Manhattan. Recognizing Negan’s potential, she presents him with a chilling choice — either he aligns with her, or her wrath will be felt by Hershel. Essentially, we’re dealing with three villains now.

Whether you need a refresher before season 2 drops in May or just want a thrilling binge-watch this week, “The Walking Dead: Dead City” is streaming on Netflix now. You can also see what else is new on Netflix in March 2025.