Netflix just got one of the most intense survival thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s based on a true story

Opinion
By published

‘Everest’ is based on the real-life events of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster

Jason Clarke as Rob Hall in &quot;Everest&quot; movie (2015)
(Image credit: Alamy / Atlaspix / Universal Pictures)

Netflix has just added “Everest” to its U.S. library, and if you haven’t seen this gripping survival thriller yet, now is the perfect time.

Released in 2015, “Everest” tells the harrowing true story of the disaster that occurred on Mount Everest in 1996, where a group of climbers faced a brutal storm near the summit. It’s a visually impressive, emotionally intense, and deeply human movie that has somehow flown under the radar in recent years.

If you love gripping thrillers that have you holding your breath and reaching for tissues (especially ones based on real-life events) then “Everest” is a must-watch. It’s one of the most intense and emotionally devastating movies I’ve ever seen, and the fact that it’s based on a true story makes it all the more haunting.

Now that it’s on Netflix, there’s no excuse to overlook this survival thriller any longer. Here’s why “Everest” deserves to be on your watchlist.

What is ‘Everest’ about?

Everest - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Everest - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

“Everest” is based on the true events of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, one of the deadliest days in the mountain's history.

The movie follows several climbers attempting to reach the summit, led by experienced mountaineers Rob Hall (Jason Clarke), the leader of Adventure Consultants, and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal), the head of Mountain Madness.

As they battle against extreme conditions, including low oxygen levels, freezing temperatures, and high winds, the climbers find themselves trapped in a violent storm.

Other key climbers include Doug Hansen (John Hawkes), a determined postal worker attempting the climb, Beck Weathers (Josh Brolin), a Texan doctor, and Yasuko Namba (Naoko Mori), a seasoned Japanese climber. Meanwhile, Hall’s pregnant wife, Jan (Keira Knightley), anxiously awaits news back home.

‘Everest’ is an emotionally intense experience

Jake Gyllenhaal as Scott Fischer in "Everest" movie (2015)

(Image credit: Alamy / AJ Pics / Universal Pictures)

Stories based on true events pack more of a punch because you know a lot of what you’re seeing is somewhat real, even if the movie takes some creative liberties. That’s why “Everest” is a truly intense watch and one that probably won’t leave your mind for some time. This movie not only shows the dangers of climbing the world’s tallest mountain but also makes you feel every single moment of exhaustion.

What makes it so intense isn’t just the insane conditions (though, trust me, the storm sequences are terrifying) it’s the people. These climbers aren’t made to be nameless adventurers chasing glory, as they might have been in other disaster flicks. In this case they’re real and flawed.

Rob Hall is trying to get his team up and down safely while thinking about his pregnant wife back home. Doug Hansen (John Hawkes) is just a postal worker who’s poured everything into this dream, hoping to prove to himself (and his kids) that he can do it.

And then there’s Beck, a guy who barely survives by sheer willpower alone. Every decision they make carries immense weight, and when things start to go wrong, you feel the panic creeping in.

Keira Knightley as Jan Hall in "Everest" movie (2015)

(Image credit: Alamy / Universal Pictures / TCD / Prod.DB)

“Everest” is an absolute stunner, thanks to the cinematography that doesn’t just show you the mountain but traps you in the experience. In one frame you can see these tiny figures trudging up an endless wall of ice, and it really hammers in just how massive and unforgiving Everest is.

Some of the shots are dizzying, especially during the snowstorm, making you feel the full force of the climb. It’s these visuals, paired with strong character development, that make every moment hit harder.

It’s important to note that “Everest” is a slow burn movie, and I understand that might be off-putting to people who want the tension and stakes right away. But the slow unraveling of the narrative serves a purpose. It introduces these characters and their reasons for being there, making you feel the impact of their fate.

“Everest” is not perfect by any means, and I wish director Baltasar Kormákur took more risks with its storytelling — the straightforward, conventional approach dampened its overall impact. But even with that, this survival thriller is an emotionally intense watch that’ll leave you shivering from both the cold and the heartbreak.

You can now stream ‘Everest’ on Netflix

Josh Brolin as Beck Weathers, Jake Gyllenhaal as Scott Fischer, and Jason Clarke as Rob Hall in "Everest" movie (2015)

(Image credit: Alamy / Universal Pictures / Album)

If you’re looking for something to watch one evening, “Everest” is definitely worth adding to your list. This intense and emotional survival thriller somewhat fell into the shadows a few years after its release so I want to give it the recognition it deserves. Now that it’s on Netflix I’m confident it will crack the top 10 at some point.

“Everest” might look like a high-stakes disaster movie on the surface, but at its core, it feels more like a grounded and respectful drama. It has the grand, sweeping visuals you’d expect from a Hollywood movie about mountain climbing, but it also takes the time to honor the real people behind the story.

Rather than just focusing on spectacle, it serves as a tribute to those who risked everything on the mountain, making sure their story is told with weight and sincerity.

So yes, “Everest” is a slow burn but the journey is definitely worth it. You can stream this thriller on Netflix now, but if you’re not convinced, see our guide on the best movies to watch on Netflix.

More from Tom's Guide

Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mads Mikkelsen as Overgård in &quot;Arctic&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video just got one of the most intense survival thrillers ever made — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
Emma Bell, Kevin Zegers, and Shawn Ashmore in &quot;Frozen&quot; (2010)
Prime Video has this underrated dark thriller you can stream for free — and it deserves your attention
Chris Hemsworth as Owen Chase in &quot;In the Heart of the Sea&quot;
Netflix’s new No.1 is this underrated action-adventure movie — and it’s based on a true story
Peter Sarsgaard as Roone Arledge in &quot;September 5&quot;
One of the best thriller movies of 2024 is now available to stream — and it’s rated 93% on Rotten Tomatoes
Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran in Three Identical Strangers
5 most harrowing documentary thrillers I've ever seen
Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Alma Günther and Bernard Storm Lager in &quot;La Palma&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix has a tense new disaster show that’s already claimed the No.1 spot
Latest in Netflix
Jason Clarke as Rob Hall in &quot;Everest&quot; movie (2015)
Netflix just got one of the most intense survival thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s based on a true story
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Josh Hartnett in Trap
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new sci-fi movie with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt is now streaming — and it’s an action-packed blockbuster
(L-R) Natasha Lyonne as Rachel, Elizabeth Olsen as Christina and Carrie Coon as Katie in &quot;His Three Daughters&quot; streaming on Netflix in September 2024
I’ve streamed 38 Netflix movies in the last year — here’s the 5 best you’ve (probably) haven’t seen
Michael Keaton, Joan Baez and John Mulaney at &quot;Everybody&#039;s Live with John Mulaney&quot; at The Sunset Gower Studios on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
John Mulaney's new Netflix live talk show gets this one thing right
Latest in Opinion
A person plugging a coaxial cable into the wall
I finally added internet to my kitchen and all it took was my old cable TV wiring — here’s how
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
Apple analysts sound alarm on Siri delay — here’s why
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockup at galaxy unpacked
Galaxy S25 Edge is overhyped — I want Samsung to make this phone thinner instead
an iPhone 15 Pro playing ambient music in iOS 18.4
My favorite iOS 18.4 addition is the productivity booster I've always needed
Jason Clarke as Rob Hall in &quot;Everest&quot; movie (2015)
Netflix just got one of the most intense survival thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s based on a true story
Andy Samberg as Conner in &quot;Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping&quot;
Prime Video just got one of my favorite comedy movies of the past 10 years — but don’t watch it with your parents
More about netflix
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix

Netflix’s new sci-fi movie with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt is now streaming — and it’s an action-packed blockbuster
Samsung Q60D QLED TV on console in living room

Here's why more sports games aren't broadcast in 4K — but streaming might have the answer
See more latest
Most Popular
Ikea Vappeby speaker
I tested Ikea’s $15 portable speaker and it’s one of the best audio deals around
Andy Samberg as Conner in &quot;Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping&quot;
Prime Video just got one of my favorite comedy movies of the past 10 years — but don’t watch it with your parents
iPhone 16 in hand being held in front of Asus ROG Strix 17 on table showing Phone Link app
I paired my iPhone 16 with a Windows PC — and Microsoft Phone Link can't compete with a MacBook
an iPhone 15 Pro playing ambient music in iOS 18.4
My favorite iOS 18.4 addition is the productivity booster I've always needed
Dyson V7
I tried this DIY vacuum cleaning hack — and it solved one of my biggest problems
A person plugging a coaxial cable into the wall
I finally added internet to my kitchen and all it took was my old cable TV wiring — here’s how
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
5 must-watch action movies you can stream for free on Prime Video
Michael Fassbender in &quot;Black Bag&quot; (2025).
I watched 'Black Bag' and it's one of the best spy thrillers in years
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 —5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
Apple analysts sound alarm on Siri delay — here’s why