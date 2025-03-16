Netflix just got one of the most intense survival thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s based on a true story

Netflix has just added “Everest” to its U.S. library, and if you haven’t seen this gripping survival thriller yet, now is the perfect time.

Released in 2015, “Everest” tells the harrowing true story of the disaster that occurred on Mount Everest in 1996, where a group of climbers faced a brutal storm near the summit. It’s a visually impressive, emotionally intense, and deeply human movie that has somehow flown under the radar in recent years.

If you love gripping thrillers that have you holding your breath and reaching for tissues (especially ones based on real-life events) then “Everest” is a must-watch. It’s one of the most intense and emotionally devastating movies I’ve ever seen, and the fact that it’s based on a true story makes it all the more haunting.

Now that it’s on Netflix, there’s no excuse to overlook this survival thriller any longer. Here’s why “Everest” deserves to be on your watchlist.

What is ‘Everest’ about?

Everest - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Everest” is based on the true events of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, one of the deadliest days in the mountain's history.

The movie follows several climbers attempting to reach the summit, led by experienced mountaineers Rob Hall (Jason Clarke), the leader of Adventure Consultants, and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal), the head of Mountain Madness.

As they battle against extreme conditions, including low oxygen levels, freezing temperatures, and high winds, the climbers find themselves trapped in a violent storm.

Other key climbers include Doug Hansen (John Hawkes), a determined postal worker attempting the climb, Beck Weathers (Josh Brolin), a Texan doctor, and Yasuko Namba (Naoko Mori), a seasoned Japanese climber. Meanwhile, Hall’s pregnant wife, Jan (Keira Knightley), anxiously awaits news back home.

‘Everest’ is an emotionally intense experience

(Image credit: Alamy / AJ Pics / Universal Pictures)

Stories based on true events pack more of a punch because you know a lot of what you’re seeing is somewhat real, even if the movie takes some creative liberties. That’s why “Everest” is a truly intense watch and one that probably won’t leave your mind for some time. This movie not only shows the dangers of climbing the world’s tallest mountain but also makes you feel every single moment of exhaustion.

What makes it so intense isn’t just the insane conditions (though, trust me, the storm sequences are terrifying) it’s the people. These climbers aren’t made to be nameless adventurers chasing glory, as they might have been in other disaster flicks. In this case they’re real and flawed.

Rob Hall is trying to get his team up and down safely while thinking about his pregnant wife back home. Doug Hansen (John Hawkes) is just a postal worker who’s poured everything into this dream, hoping to prove to himself (and his kids) that he can do it.

And then there’s Beck, a guy who barely survives by sheer willpower alone. Every decision they make carries immense weight, and when things start to go wrong, you feel the panic creeping in.

(Image credit: Alamy / Universal Pictures / TCD / Prod.DB)

“Everest” is an absolute stunner, thanks to the cinematography that doesn’t just show you the mountain but traps you in the experience. In one frame you can see these tiny figures trudging up an endless wall of ice, and it really hammers in just how massive and unforgiving Everest is.

Some of the shots are dizzying, especially during the snowstorm, making you feel the full force of the climb. It’s these visuals, paired with strong character development, that make every moment hit harder.

It’s important to note that “Everest” is a slow burn movie, and I understand that might be off-putting to people who want the tension and stakes right away. But the slow unraveling of the narrative serves a purpose. It introduces these characters and their reasons for being there, making you feel the impact of their fate.

“Everest” is not perfect by any means, and I wish director Baltasar Kormákur took more risks with its storytelling — the straightforward, conventional approach dampened its overall impact. But even with that, this survival thriller is an emotionally intense watch that’ll leave you shivering from both the cold and the heartbreak.

You can now stream ‘Everest’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Alamy / Universal Pictures / Album)

If you’re looking for something to watch one evening, “Everest” is definitely worth adding to your list. This intense and emotional survival thriller somewhat fell into the shadows a few years after its release so I want to give it the recognition it deserves. Now that it’s on Netflix I’m confident it will crack the top 10 at some point.

“Everest” might look like a high-stakes disaster movie on the surface, but at its core, it feels more like a grounded and respectful drama. It has the grand, sweeping visuals you’d expect from a Hollywood movie about mountain climbing, but it also takes the time to honor the real people behind the story.

Rather than just focusing on spectacle, it serves as a tribute to those who risked everything on the mountain, making sure their story is told with weight and sincerity.

So yes, “Everest” is a slow burn but the journey is definitely worth it. You can stream this thriller on Netflix now, but if you’re not convinced, see our guide on the best movies to watch on Netflix.