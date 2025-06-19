Netflix has racked up 15 No. 1 shows in 2025 (so far) — here are the 3 you shouldn't miss

We'll soon be halfway through 2025, and that means Netflix has served up an awful lot of new movies and TV shows to watch.

If you’ve not been able to keep up with Netflix’s new releases, but want to try and start catching up on all the new shows you’ve missed out on, I can help. After all, keeping up with what’s worth watching on the best streaming services is literally my job.

By scanning through a list of shows that have claimed the top spot in the streamer’s most-watched charts throughout 2025 so far, I’ve put together a brief set of recommendations that I think are most deserving of a spot on your watchlist.

If you saw me break down the 10 Netflix No. 1 shows of 2025 to my top three choices earlier this year, you can skip ahead to the recommendations. Otherwise, before I move on, I’ll quickly explain how I made my choices.

To build the initial list, I headed over to Tudum, where Netflix shares its weekly viewing data (available from the start of 2025 through to June 8, at the time of writing). After noting down the 15 shows that have risen to the top spot in a given week, I then whittled that list down to just three picks.

Because Netflix only gives us weekly data, I do have a couple of favorites that didn’t fit into my criteria — I’d love to be spotlighting “The Residence” and “Dept. Q” — but rules are rules. So, with the methodology explained, I’ll move on to my top three Netflix No. 1 shows of 2025 (so far)

Best Netflix No. 1 shows of 2025 (so far)

'Adolescence'

I recommended “Adolescence” last time around, but I couldn’t bring myself to replace it just yet, thanks in no small part to the massive impact the four-part series has had.

This powerful limited series sees “Boiling Point” star Stephen Graham and creator Philip Barantini reuniting to tell the story of a fictional family whose world is turned upside down when their 13-year-old son, Jamie (Owen Cooper), is arrested for the murder of a fellow female pupil.

Since its release, “Adolescence” has become the No. 2 Most Popular English-language TV show (second only to “Wednesday”) and has sparked conversations about young people, healthy relationships and online radicalization.

“Adolescence” isn’t just worthy of a mention owing to that impact, though. It’s also an expertly crafted and brilliantly performed series in its own right, and one that you shouldn’t miss out on. It’s not a “fun” series, as such, but it has lingered in my memory long after streaming it back in March.

Watch "Adolescence" on Netflix now

'Sirens'

If you're into "The White Lotus" brand of shows — TV series that whisk us away to luxury settings, and revolve around enigmatic or off-kilter affluent ensembles, with mysteries or secrets just waiting to come to the fore — then Molly Smith Metzler's glossy dark comedy "Sirens" should be on your radar.

Set over Labor Day weekend, "Sirens" sees us following Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) to the lavish estate of socialite Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). She's there because she thinks the Kells have brainwashed her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock), who resides on-site as Michaela's live-in assistant. The problem is, Michaela proves to be a far more formidable opponent than Devon expected....

It might not have been as well-received as Metzler's previous Netflix creation, "Maid," but "Sirens" remains a worthy watch. It's a dark dramedy that's equal parts intriguing, dramatic, emotional, and, crucially, very funny, and can be powered through in a matter of hours. In my eyes, it's one of Netflix's best new originals of the year.

Watch "Sirens" on Netflix now

'The Four Seasons'

"The Four Seasons" is a hilarious eight-part comedy from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield.

The series is based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name, and sees us accompanying a group of friends played by an impressive cast that includes the likes of Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo.

When the gang discovers that one of the three couples is about to call it quits, the entire group is upended by the news. The series plays out across a year and across four vacations, and shows how that decision affects the whole dynamic. It's easy, warm, and witty viewing: what more could you want?

Watch "The Four Seasons" on Netflix now

Every Netflix No. 1 show so far in 2025

Below, you can find the full list of the 15 Netflix series that have been a No. 1 show at some point in 2025 (listed alphabetically).

“Adolescence”

“American Manhunt; O.J. Simpson”

“American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden”

“American Murder: Gabby Petito”

“American Primeval”

“Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing”

“Ginny & Georgia” season 3

“Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer”

“Ransom Canyon”

“Running Point”

“Sirens”

“Squid Game”

“Surviving Black Hawk Down”

“The Four Seasons”

“The Night Agent” season 2

Already streamed all three picks? For even more Netflix recommendations, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for even more help finding your next watch.