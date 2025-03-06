Netflix just got a crime thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem

‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ is trending on Netflix, but critics aren’t sold

Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in &quot;Midnight in the Switchgrass&quot; (2021)
(Image credit: Alamy / EFO Films / Album)

Netflix recently added the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” and it didn’t take long to crack the top 10. As of now, it’s sitting in the No. 6 spot, proving once again that star power and a gripping premise can draw in viewers even if the movie itself isn’t exactly a critical darling.

On the surface, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” seems like it would be a hit. A gritty crime story involving an FBI agent and a state officer hunting a serial killer sounds like the perfect recipe for a pulse-pounding thriller.

Add in a cast led by Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, and Emile Hirsch, and it’s easy to see why it’s getting attention on the streaming service.

The problem is, critics and audiences weren’t exactly impressed when it first hit theaters in 2021. In fact, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” holds a rough 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site's critics consensus reading: “Dull and predictable, Midnight in the Switchgrass squanders an evocative setting and some committed performances on a would-be thriller that rarely raises a sweat.”

So, is it worth a watch despite the harsh reviews, or should you skip it? Here’s what you need to know about “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

What is ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ about?

Midnight in the Switchgrass Exclusive Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Midnight in the Switchgrass Exclusive Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” follows FBI agents Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) and Rebecca Lombardi (Megan Fox) as they work to take down a serial predator targeting young women in Florida. Their investigation leads them to Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch), a state officer who has spent years hunting the same killer.

When an undercover sting operation goes wrong, Rebecca is abducted, forcing Byron and Karl into a desperate race against time to save her before she becomes the next victim. The movie is loosely inspired by the real-life case of the Texas “Truck Stop Killer,” Robert Ben Rhoades, who preyed on women along highways in the late 20th century.

What do the critics say about ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’?

Bruce Willis in "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021)

(Image credit: Alamy / EFO Films / Album)

Critics and audiences don't often see eye to eye, but in the case of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” they’re in complete agreement, and not in a good way.

The movie holds a shocking 8% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers panning its poor execution, while the 20% audience rating isn’t much better, suggesting even casual viewers were left unimpressed.

Lovia Gyarkye from The Hollywood Reporter said: “The movie, which bills itself as a crime-thriller-mystery, doesn't come close to fulfilling even the lowest of expectations; it neither takes its characters seriously nor commits to its superficial attempt at topicality.”

Meanwhile, RogerEbert’s Nick Allen stated it’s “the type of crime thriller that's so full of cliches that it becomes one big cliche itself.”

In their 2-star review for the Guardian, Leslie Felperin said: “If there were still shops around where one could rent or buy videos or DVDs, this is the sort of movie you'd expect to see in the straight-to-retail bargain bin.”

Megan Fox in "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021)

(Image credit: Alamy / EFO Films / Album)

As you can tell from these reviews, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” didn’t see much success. However, if you’re a fan of crime thrillers and the premise intrigues you, there are a (very small) handful of somewhat positive reviews to consider.

Randy Myers from San Jose Mercury News believes it's a generic watch: “It's worth a watch if you like serial killer thrillers but don't expect to see anything revolutionary going on.”

Overall, the consensus is clear — “Midnight in the Switchgrass” isn’t exactly a must-watch. If you’ve spotted it climbing Netflix’s top 10, you might be better off streaming other trending thrillers like “Counterattack” and “Squad 36,” both of which offer a far more gripping experience. With so many stronger options available, there’s no shortage of better picks on the platform.

Still searching for something to watch? Check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in March 2025 or dive into our list of the best sci-fi thriller shows to find your next binge-worthy hit.

