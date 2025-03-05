Netflix’s new Harlan Coben mystery thriller has arrived — and it should be your next binge watch

Netflix’s streak of gripping Harlan Coben adaptations continues, making it a great time to be a mystery thriller fan.

Following previous hits like “Fool Me Once” and “Missing You” (which debuted at the beginning of 2025), the streaming service has just released the Polish thriller, “Just One Look.”

Based on Coben’s 2004 novel, this new six-part series has plenty of suspense and twists, even in the first couple of episodes. It also includes some head-spinning mysteries that have made the author’s works a staple of Netflix’s thriller lineup.

And having watched some of it myself, I can confidently say it has the right mix of ingredients to crack the top 10.

“Just One Look” follows Greta (Maria Dębska), a woman whose life is upended when she finds an unfamiliar photograph, one that suggests her husband isn’t who he claims to be. When he mysteriously disappears soon after, Greta must uncover his hidden past and secrets to learn the truth.

Now that this new thriller is streaming on Netflix you’re probably wondering whether it’s worth watching.

Here’s everything to know about “Just One Look” and why it should be your next binge-watch on the streamer.

What is ‘Just One Look’ about?

Just One Look - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Just One Look” centers around Greta, a talented jewelry designer, devoted wife, and loving mother of two. Though she appears to have the perfect life, she’s haunted by a tragic event from 15 years ago that involves Poland’s deadliest mass casualty incident — a fire at the Old Steelworks concert that killed 28 people.

Greta was the sole survivor, but her memories of the days before and after the disaster are completely erased.

While on vacation with her husband, Jacek (Cezary Lukaszewicz), and their children, Greta experiences a disturbing dream that brings back unsettling fragments of her past. After returning home, she develops their vacation photos, only to find an unfamiliar old photograph of Jacek surrounded by strangers, with a red X drawn over one face.

When she confronts him, he denies knowing anything about it but soon vanishes without explanation. Determined to uncover the truth, Greta goes on a dangerous journey to reclaim her lost memories and learn more about her husband.

Should you stream ‘Just One Look’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like most of Harlan Coben’s adaptations, “Just One Look” is pretty addictive and you’ll probably have a hard time stopping once you hit play.

True to his signature style, the series drops you right into the middle of a gripping mystery, with conspiracies and secrets popping up within the first 20 minutes. It’s the kind of show that makes you believe you have everything figured out, until it makes another shocking reveal.

While it may not be the slickest thriller on Netflix, it’s undeniably binge-worthy especially if you enjoy piecing together clues throughout its runtime. Maria Dębska delivers a solid performance as Greta, instantly drawing you into her character’s desperation and determination. She elevates the show from the very first episode and so it’s easy to invest in her journey.

One of the very first things that stood out to me in the opening episodes was the eerie background score. It’s unsettling in the best way, heightening the suspense and pulling you deeper into this tightly woven thriller. That’s exactly what makes Coben’s stories so bingeable.

At the time of writing, “Just One Look” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score but reviews are currently going live. Archi Sengupta from LeisureByte said: “Just One Look on Netflix is extremely enjoyable and entertaining. Its twists and turns are fantastic and it presents the story in such a fantastic way that you won’t be able to stop watching. All in all — a great Coben adaptation.”

Meanwhile, Heaven of Horror’s Karina Adelgaard stated “it’s classic Harlan Coben, so if you’ve enjoyed previous series based on his books, you’ll enjoy this one as well.”

With just six episodes, “Just One Look” is a fast-paced, twist-filled ride that’s perfect for a weekend binge. If you’re craving a mystery with shocking twists and well-developed characters, this Polish adaptation is well worth your time. For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix in March 2025.

Stream "Just One Look" on Netflix now.