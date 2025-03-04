Netflix drops first trailer for new crime thriller — and it’s one of my most anticipated shows of 2025

Not too long ago, I wrote about the five new Netflix shows I couldn’t wait to binge this year, and one of them was “Karma.” Back then, this Korean crime thriller already sounded right up my alley based on the premise and first-look images. But now that Netflix has dropped the first trailer, it’s officially shot to the top of my watchlist.

“Karma” makes its Netflix debut on April 4, so we only have a month to go. The series follows six individuals trapped in an endless karmic cycle, each bound by a string of reckless choices. What’s more intriguing is that it stars Park Hae-soo, who you might know from “Squid Game” season 1. I really enjoyed his performance in that, so I’m confident he’ll bring something special to this crime thriller.

Karma | Official Teaser | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

In the intense teaser for “Karma,” Lee Hee Joon plays a cryptocurrency investor who stakes everything in the hopes of striking it rich. However, when his gamble fails, he finds himself drowning in debt. Kim Sung Kyun’s character is equally desperate for money, and both men seem locked in a battle where each is willing to drag the other down.

Lee Kwang Soo shares a similar emotion of rage as Lee Hee Joon in the teaser. He is a successful doctor of Korean medicine with a lavish lifestyle. However, unforeseen situations force him to take dangerous paths, even attempting to take someone's life. Gong Seung Yeon, his girlfriend, becomes increasingly entangled in his dark and sinister world.

Meanwhile, Park Hae Soo's character is drawn into the complex web of the other characters after witnessing a crime committed by one of them. The teaser shows him looking terrified, suggesting his life is now in grave danger.

‘Karma’ on Netflix — what we know right now

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

Along with the trailer, Netflix has shared a few more first look images of the show and plot details about what to expect when it premieres in April. We might get another trailer before then, but for now, here’s the official synopsis:

“In Karma, disparate lives intertwine under the ominous shadow of an unbreakable fate. The story revolves around a witness to an accident, a physician traumatized by nightmares, a man whose world was upended by an unexpected event, and another man drowning in private loans. Each one is bound by the inescapable ties of a terrible destiny, weaving a gripping crime thriller following those trapped by ill-fated entanglements.”

“Karma” is written and directed by Lee Il Hyung. He’s best known for directing the 2016 South Korean action-thriller “A Violent Prosecutor,” starring Hwang Jung-min and Kang Dong-won. He also directed “Remember,” a revenge thriller that holds plenty of emotional depth and intense action. It’s clear that he has a knack for crafting compelling thrillers and so I’m confident “Karma” could be a solid watch.

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

I’m really looking forward to “Karma” because Lee Il-Hyung has a talent for creating gripping thrillers, and this one seems like it could be an intense, character-driven ride. Even from the one-minute trailer it looks to have some pretty dark scenes involving murder and betrayal. Plus, there’s a strong cast at the center, and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

You can stream “Karma” on Netflix starting April 4. It’s currently unknown how many episodes there will be but I know I’ll be binge-watching it regardless. While you wait, watch these Korean dramas on Netflix or see what's new on the big red streamer this week.