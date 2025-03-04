5 best sci-fi shows to stream on Netflix right now

Sci-fi has to be one of my favorite genres. There’s a lot to like about it and so much it can do in the world of storytelling.

If you’re also a sci-fi fan, you probably know the struggle of endlessly scrolling through Netflix, hoping to find the perfect mix of interesting world-building and futuristic chaos. With so many choices, it’s easy to fall into a black hole of indecision (we’ve all been there). But don’t worry, because I’ve got you covered.

Whether you love space epics, goofy aliens, or dystopian nightmares that make you question reality, the big red streaming service has some seriously good sci-fi shows ready to stream right now. So, if you’re ready to escape reality for a few hours (or let’s be real, an entire weekend), here are the five best sci-fi shows on Netflix.

‘Resident Alien’

Netflix finally has the latest season of the hit sci-fi comedy series “Resident Alien.” This sci-fi comedy-drama is based on the comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse and revolves around a colorful alien disguised as a man. If you enjoy dark humor, sci-fi with a side of murder mystery, and Alan Tudyk just being his hilarious self, this show is definitely worth checking out.

“Resident Alien” follows an alien named Harry (Tudyk) who crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a small-town doctor in Patience, Colorado. His original mission was to wipe out humanity, but things don’t go as planned.

As Harry tries to blend in, he finds himself unexpectedly involved in the town’s affairs, including solving a local murder. The more time he spends around humans, the more he struggles with his growing attachment to them, much to his own frustration.

‘The Silent Sea’

One show I didn’t expect to like as much as I did was “The Silent Sea.” This Korean sci-fi thriller holds plenty of psychological tension while providing social commentary about environmental collapse. It’s a slow-burn show packed with stunning visuals, strong performances, and an unsettling atmosphere that keeps you hooked until the very end. Plus it comes with a healthy dose of space horror.

“The Silent Sea” takes place in a dystopian future where Earth is suffering from extreme water shortages. To address the crisis, a team of astronauts is sent on a dangerous mission to the abandoned Balhae Lunar Research Station to retrieve a mysterious sample that could hold the key to humanity’s survival.

Led by astrobiologist Song Ji-an (Bae Doona) and Captain Han Yoon-jae (Gong Yoo), the crew quickly realizes that the station holds dark secrets.

‘Maniac’

If you’re in the mood for something a little more mind-bending, “Maniac” should be your next watch on the streamer. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, this sci-fi drama is visually stunning (although trippy), deeply emotional, and packed with dark humor. As someone who appreciates surreal storytelling that keeps you guessing, “Maniac” is one I would recommend to those seeking a much more twisting experience.

“Maniac” centers around two strangers, Owen (Jonah Hill) and Annie (Emma Stone), who participate in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial promising to cure all their mental and emotional struggles without any side effects (spoiler: there are definitely side effects).

Set in a retro-futuristic world, the trial involves three experimental pills designed to uncover deep-seated trauma and rewire the brain. But as Owen and Annie go through the process, they find their minds entangled in bizarre, dreamlike scenarios.

‘The Rain’

Now we’re delving into more post-apocalyptic territory with “The Rain.” This Danish dystopian thriller offers a unique European perspective on the apocalypse while still including plenty of unsettling horror. This one is worth the binge for the characters alone, as it explores the bond between siblings in a world where one wrong move could mean death.

“The Rain” begins when teenage siblings Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) are forced into an underground bunker by their scientist father, who warns them never to go outside.

After spending six years in isolation, they finally emerge to find society in ruins. Their parents are gone, and the world is overrun by chaos, desperate survivors, and dangerous factions fighting for control. As they travel across a desolate Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus join a group of young survivors searching for safety and answers.

‘The 100’

I remember watching “The 100” when it first premiered back in 2014 and becoming obsessed with the song Radioactive by Imagine Dragons. Purely because the first episode featured this song in a pretty cool scene. It’s remained a comfort show ever since, but I have to admit that the final seasons fell off the track a little. That’s not to say it isn’t worth binge-watching all the way through.

“The 100” is another post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama that starts with a simple but gripping premise: after a nuclear apocalypse wipes out most of humanity, the last survivors live on a massive space station called the Ark. With resources running out, the Ark’s leaders make a desperate decision — send 100 teenage prisoners down to Earth to see if the planet is habitable again.

What starts as a survival experiment quickly turns into a brutal fight for control as the teens — led by Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), and others —face not just the deadly wilderness but also new threats they never expected.

