Netflix’s new action-thriller movie just crashed the top 10 — and it’s an adrenaline-fueled ride

If you’re in the mood for an action-packed thriller, Netflix’s latest release, “Counterattack,” might be just what you’re looking for. This Mexican movie dropped on the streaming service at the end of February and has already made an impression on subscribers. As of today (March 3), it’s sitting in the No. 2 spot.

Interestingly, when Netflix first released the trailer for the movie, it was titled “Counterstrike,” but the name was changed to “Counterattack” by the time it officially hit the platform. Despite the last-minute title swap, the movie is clearly resonating with action fans.

I’m not too surprised to see “Counterattack” climb the ranks so quickly. After all, a fast-paced thriller set against cartel warfare is bound to grab attention. Plus, with its inclusion of intense shootouts, a compelling hero, and a ruthless villain with chilling intentions, it’s got all the makings of a solid action hit.

So, if you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat one evening, “Counterattack” might be your next watch. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie and whether it’s worth your time.

What is ‘Counterattack’ about?

Counterstrike | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Chava Cartas, “Counterattack” follows Captain Guerrero (Luis Alberti) and his team of elite soldiers as what should have been a day off takes a deadly turn.

When Guerrero steps in to stop a group of men from harassing two women, he has no idea he’s just put a target on his back. Unbeknownst to him, those women witnessed something they were never supposed to see, something dangerous enough to get them kidnapped.

Now, Guerrero and his team are thrust into a fight where the line between criminals and corrupt law enforcement is dangerously blurred, exposing just how deep the cartel’s influence runs. At the center of it all is Josefu (Noé Hernández), a ruthless cartel leader who will stop at nothing to keep his secrets buried.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you stream ‘Counterattack’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Counterattack” is worth checking out if you’re into simple thrillers packed with action.

It’s not a complex story, and it doesn’t exactly break new ground in the genre, but the camaraderie between the soldiers and the constant tension keep things engaging. And when I say there’s action, I mean a lot of it.

This movie wastes no time throwing viewers straight into the action. It kicks off with an intense sequence before flashing back to introduce Captain Guerrero and his team, showing how they ended up in the middle of the chaos. While the soldiers don’t get deeply fleshed-out backstories, the key players still have their moments to stand out. The pacing keeps things moving, making sure the adrenaline stays high.

“Counterattack” doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing, but it does have one review. Pramit Chatterjee from Digital Mafia Talkies said: “Chava Cartas has directed the hell out of Counterstrike [Counterattack]. In a runtime of 85 minutes, he and his team have packed in so many creative moments that it puts every other bloated action epic to shame.”

“Counterattack” is all about fast-paced action and a straightforward, energetic storyline.

That said, if you’re looking for deep character development or a complex, twist-filled plot, this might not be your best pick. “Counterattack” is all about fast-paced action and a straightforward, energetic storyline. But sometimes, you might need something entertaining that doesn’t require too much thinking.

So, if you love action flicks and need something to keep you hooked for 85 minutes, go for it. If intense cartel battles aren’t your thing, you might want to scroll for something else. “Squad 36,” another thriller that was added to Netflix on the same day, is a worthy option (and it’s in the top 10 too).

For even more streaming recommendations, see what's new on Netflix in March 2025. Otherwise, stream “Counterattack” on Netflix now.