Netflix confirms a new 'Ghostbusters' show is coming — and it could reinvigorate this classic sci-fi franchise

If you’re like me and thoroughly enjoy all things "Ghostbusters", then you’ll be delighted to know that Netflix has officially greenlit a new animated series set in the "Ghostbusters" universe. As reported by Variety, this show has been in the works since 2022 but looks to be picking up speed with a new writer and producers on board.

That’s right, we’re being treated to more of this incredibly fun world. "Ghostbusters", the popular supernatural sci-fi franchise that began with the 1984 movie of the same name, revolves around a group of eccentric scientists and parapsychologists in New York City who start a ghost-catching business after discovering a way to capture and contain spirits.

Not much is known about the upcoming "Ghostbusters" show since the plot is being kept under wraps. However, we do have some information about who will be leading this project. Variety said in the same report that "Elliott Kalan has boarded the project as writer, showrunner and executive producer."

The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Animation, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps, Inc. serving as executive producers. Reitman and Kenan previously collaborated on the live-action movies "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire".

It will be refreshing to see a new direction for the franchise. This upcoming Netflix "kids & family" series marks the third fully animated take on the "Ghostbusters" universe. The first animated series, "The Real Ghostbusters", aired from 1986 to 1991, spanning seven seasons with 170 episodes and 13 "Slimer!" shorts. The 1997 follow-up, "Extreme Ghostbusters", featured Egon Spengler leading a new team of college students over 40 episodes.

The ‘GHOSTBUSTERS’ animated series has been greenlit by Netflix.Elliott Kalan will serve as showrunner.(Source: https://t.co/nPzZKxyjqh) pic.twitter.com/cbsiNs2DPGAugust 12, 2024

This new 'Ghostbusters' show could do the franchise a huge favor

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

A new "Ghostbusters" show means we can take a break from big blockbuster movies that have no real depth. The serialized format of a show allows for deeper character development and more intricate storytelling. This could explore aspects of the "Ghostbusters" universe that haven't been fully fleshed out in the movies, such as backstories, side characters or new ghostly threats.

Second, a series can experiment with tone, pacing and style in ways that a two-hour movie just can't. Since the recent movies "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" struggled with balancing humor and horror, a show could find a more consistent and engaging tone, possibly leaning into the darker aspects that fans of the original might appreciate. The episodic nature also gives creators the flexibility to mix things up — one episode could be a comedic romp, while another could delve into more intense, supernatural drama.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Netflix show might be exactly what the franchise needs to rebuild its fan base and regain its cultural relevance. In the 35 years since "Ghostbusters 2", the franchise has seen three additional movies. The 2016 reboot struggled to gain traction, but the two more recent entries, 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and 2024's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire", have somewhat connected better with audiences.

As for the possible return of the original Ghostbusters crew? Well, since we don't know anything about the plot, it's hard to say whether they'll come back in animated form with some voice-acting cameos. The team was originally composed of Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). Of course, they will always be at the heart of this franchise, and it's only right to pay tribute to the late Harold Ramis who passed away in 2014.

So, from the little information we have, the "Ghostbusters" Netflix show may delve into darker territory (and I'm here for it). For now, why not stream some of the best shows on Netflix? Or, check out which shows are worth watching in the Netflix top 10.