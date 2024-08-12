Don't miss one of the best action sci-fi movies before it leaves Netflix — it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I first heard about "Everything Everywhere All at Once", I wasn’t sure what to expect. An A24 movie that mixes sci-fi, action, comedy and heartfelt drama sounded like a wild ride, but I wondered if it could really pull all of that off. However, from the moment the movie began rolling, I realized it was something truly special.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. It’s a cinematic experience that challenges your expectations and pulls you into a whirlwind of emotions. And it’s no surprise that it has a very high rating on Rotten Tomatoes — critics and audiences alike raved about how it pushes the boundaries of storytelling in such a unique and cool way.

If you’ve been meaning to watch this movie, now’s the time, because Netflix will be dropping it next week. Once it’s gone from one of the best streaming services, you’ll be kicking yourself if you didn’t take the chance to see it…

What is 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' about?

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" centers around Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a middle-aged woman who runs a struggling laundromat with her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan). As she tries to deal with the stress of a failing business, an impending IRS audit and her strained relationships with her family — especially her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu) — Evelyn is suddenly thrown into a weird and chaotic adventure across multiple universes.

Evelyn learns that there are infinite parallel universes, each representing different versions of her life based on the choices she has made. She discovers that she is the key to saving the multiverse from an all-powerful entity known as Jobu Tupaki, who turns out to be a version of her own daughter, Joy, from a different universe.

This movie shows how Evelyn goes through various alternate realities, gaining different skills and experiences from her other selves, helping her confront both the external threat of Jobu Tupaki and her internal struggles with her family.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is one of the coolest movies ever

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is definitely unforgettable. The movie’s uniqueness comes from how it mixes everything — action, comedy, drama and sci-fi — in a way that shouldn’t work but does. It’s like the filmmakers threw every crazy idea they had into a blender, and somehow it all came out not just coherent, but deeply meaningful. One moment you’re laughing at the absurdity of a universe where people have hot dogs for fingers, and the next, you’re tearing up because of a quiet, heartbreaking conversation between a mother and daughter.

The way the movie tackles the multiverse concept is also incredibly cool and entertaining. Instead of just being a fun gimmick, it’s used to explore really deep questions about life — like, what if you could see all the different versions of yourself? Would you be happier in another life? But the movie doesn’t get lost in its own head. At the heart of all the craziness is this simple, relatable story about family and love.

Critics also agree considering this movie has 93% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 400 sample reviews. Ben Travis from Empire Magazine said: "A pure firework display of technical bravado, wild invention, emotional storytelling, comedic genius, action mastery and outstanding performances, Everything Everywhere All at Once is everything cinema was invented for."

Meanwhile, Movie Mom’s Nell Minow stated that it’s a "dazzlingly kaleidoscopic adventure that is genuinely thrilling and often hilarious, with sensational martial arts fights in an always-astounding array of settings, with a roller coaster of surprising twists and turns that hold up on repeated viewings."

Stream 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' on Netflix now

Don’t miss your chance to experience this mind-bending, heartwarming adventure while it’s still on Netflix. And if you need just a little more convincing — this futuristic movie actually won seven awards at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, including for best picture, directing and in three of the four acting categories.

So, whether you’re looking for a thrilling ride through the multiverse or a story that touches your heart, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has it all. But don't wait too long, as it's leaving the streamer next week on August 22.

