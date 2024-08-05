Netflix top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

The Netflix Top 10 shows list can be a really useful tool. One of the main reasons we still rate Netflix as one of the best streaming services is the streamer's massive content library.

That's an obvious plus, but if you're anything like me, you might end up struggling to decide what to watch next when you're scrolling through the practically endless parade of TV shows and movies that Netflix has.

The problem is, if you use the Netflix Top 10 as a way to limit Netflix choice paralysis, you might not always end up watching the best stuff that Netflix has to offer: just because something's popular, doesn't necessarily mean it's a must-watch. That's where we come in.

At Tom's Guide, we regularly check out all the streaming services' most popular lists (including Netflix) and highlight a few of the things you shouldn't skip. As of 5 a.m. ET on August 5, 2024, the three things we'd recommend from the Netflix Top 10 are: a fun new mystery thriller, a box set that boasts one of the best seasons of TV ever, and a docuseries that's the perfect companion to the Olympics 2024.

If none of those sound like a good fit, we've got plenty more streaming recommendations; check out our list of everything new to Netflix in August and our roundup of the best Netflix shows for more suggestions. Otherwise, here's a bit more detail about those three shows from the Netflix Top 10.

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"A Good Girls Guide to Murder" is a series adaptation of Holly Jackson's acclaimed YA novel of the same name. Fellow Tom's Guide writer Alix Blackburn proclaimed it one of the best mystery thriller shows of 2024, and the show's clearly got plenty more viewers hooked, seeing as it's still sitting at the No. 2 slot.

If you've not tuned in yet, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" follows Pip Fitz-Amobi ("Wednesday" star Emma Myers). Unsatisfied with the investigation into a local murder case, Pip turns her school project into an amateur investigation and sets out to solve the Andie Bell murder case herself.

Watch it on Netflix

'Prison Break'

(Image credit: Fox)

No, it's not a reboot: all five seasons of "Prison Break" hit Netflix at the end of July. Clearly, plenty of Netflix subscribers were keen to rewatch the series (or tune in for the first time), as this super-compelling drama quickly hopped into the Netflix Top 10 list and has stayed there ever since.

Given the title, it's no surprise that "Prison Break" revolves around engineer Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), who is incarcerated at Fox River State Penitentiary after an armed robbery. You'd be forgiven for thinking that means something went wrong... but in actuality, it's all going according to plan. Michael planned to get himself behind bars so that he could execute a cunning plan to help his innocent brother, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) escape from death row.

Watch it on Netflix

'Simone Biles: Rising'

Simone Biles Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Simone Biles: Rising" is a two-part, four-episode docuseries all about one of the greatest gymnasts in the game.

Directed by Katie Walsh and produced in association with the Olympic Channel, "Simone Biles: Rising" is a brief glimpse at the challenges faced by world-class athletes. It offers extraordinary access to Biles and her circle of friends and family and shows how the sporting star prepared to make her big comeback to the Olympic stage for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where she's secured three gold medals already.

Watch it on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats" "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" "Unsolved Mysteries" "Simone Biles: Rising" "Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" "Cobra Kai" "Too Hot To Handle" "Prison Break" "All American" "Unstable"