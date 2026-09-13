3 adorable Korean rom-com movies on Netflix that will ward off the Sunday scaries

The Korean film industry is wildly popular, especially on streaming services like Netflix, where Korean movies across all genres are among the most-watched non-English content globally.

And that's certainly true where rom-coms are concerned, with viewers of all nationalities seeking out the Korea-made flicks for their lighthearted humor, emotional depth and deliciously addictive genre tropes like chance encounters, slow-burn romances and enemies-to-lovers dynamics.

You'll find all of that and more with this trio of adorable Korean romantic comedies that, if you haven't seen them yet, definitely deserve a place on your to-watch list. Whether you're in the mood for a relatable workplace rom-com, a nostalgia-inducing teen love story or a romantic comedy with a healthy dash of kinkiness (hello!), here are three Korean rom-coms you should check out ASAP.

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'Love and Leashes'

Love and Leashes | Main Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If your rom-com proclivities run a bit more "Secretary" than "Serendipity," this is the movie for you. Based on the webtoon "Moral Sense" by Gyeoul, this risqué South Korean romance pairs together Seohyun and Lee Jun-young as co-workers Ji-hoo and Ji-woo, respectively, who decide to enter into a consensual, contractual relationship for three months, all while trying their best not to get feelings involved.

But if you're getting "50 Shades" vibes from that movie synopsis, know that this Park Hyun-jin-directed flick is more lighthearted and playful than that melodramatic franchise. "Seohyun and Lee Jun-young deliver sweet and wholesome performances," wrote critic James March of the South China Morning Post, praising the film for its "commendable effort to lift the blindfold on a stigmatised subculture."

Stream "Love and Leashes" on Netflix now

'Sweet & Sour'

Sweet & Sour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on the novel "Initiation Love" by Kurumi Inui, this sweet 2021 romantic comedy from Lee Gye-byeok delves into that all-too-relatable issue of how to make a long-distance relationship work. The story centers on Jang-hyuk (Jang Ki-yong), who meets a nurse named Da-eun (Chae Soo-bin) while hospitalized in Incheon with hepatitis.

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After he gets healthier, they kick off a relationship together, only for Jang-hyuk to have to move away to Seoul when he lands a temporary but demanding corporate job. Soon, the work pressures and miles between them manifest as emotional distance between the couple, until a late-in-the-movie twist leaves you rethinking everything that happened in the hour-plus prior.

Stream "Sweet & Sour" on Netflix now

'20th Century Girl'

20th Century Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Bang Woo-ri in her feature film debut, this late-'90s-set coming-of-age rom-com revolves around Na Bo-ra (Kim You-jung), a 17-year-old high-schooler who has promised her lovesick best friend Yeon-du (Roh Yoon-seo) that she'll keep close tabs on her pal's crush while the latter girl is in the US for surgery. However, things become complicated when Bo-ra starts tailing the boy and inadvertently falls for him herself.

Also starring Byeon Woo-seok and Park Jung-woo, the charming 2022 title was widely praised by critics for its heart and humor (it has an 86% approval rating), including Variety's Claire Lee, who wrote: "20th Century Girl' does manage to add to the timeworn theme of first love by providing a moving examination of what makes certain moments and certain people unforgettable."

Stream "20th Century Girl" on Netflix now

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