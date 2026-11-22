Too many murder mysteries telegraph their twists a mile away. This scrappy little series takes a familiar setup and pushes it somewhere much weirder and funnier than you’d expect. Three women in their late 30s reunite for the funeral of a childhood friend, only to start suspecting her death was no accident. That’s how “How to Get to Heaven from Belfast” opens — and it might just be the funniest, most underrated show most people never bothered to watch this year.

It premiered quietly on Netflix back in February, earned glowing reviews, and then more or less vanished, skipped by audiences and passed over for a second season despite being one of the smartest things the streamer put out all year. The show comes from Lisa McGee, the creator of the beloved “Derry Girls,” though you shouldn't walk in expecting more Catholic-schoolgirl hijinks. This is a darker, twistier beast: a genuine murder mystery that happens to be laugh-out-loud funny, trading teenage chaos for middle-aged mayhem. Across eight tightly wound episodes, McGee’s razor-sharp writing and a trio of electric lead performances turn a simple whodunit into a story about grief, friendship, and the secrets we bury—all set to a killer ’90s soundtrack.

If you’re ready for a wickedly funny mystery that’ll have you laughing one minute and gut-punched the next, keep reading.

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What is ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ about?

Saoirse (Roisin Gallagher), Robyn (Sinéad Keenan), and Dara (Caoilfhionn Dunne) were inseparable as teenagers in Belfast, part of a tight-knit group of four. Now in their late 30s, they’ve drifted apart and moved on with their lives — until the sudden death of the fourth member of their group, Greta, brings them back together for her funeral.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What should be a simple reunion quickly spirals into something a lot weirder. The women start to suspect that Greta’s death wasn’t the accident everyone’s calling it. In fact, it may tie directly to a secret from their shared past, one they’ve spent years trying to forget.

Determined to find out what really happened, the trio launches an investigation that takes them well beyond Belfast — even landing them at a resort in Portugal — as the past they’ve been outrunning finally catches up with them.

Why it’s the best weekend binge you haven’t watched yet

I’ll keep this simple: The show is funny, the mystery is sharp and the two actually work in tandem. Most of the credit goes to Lisa McGee’s writing. She pulled off the same balancing act on “Derry Girls,” where the comedy never undercut the emotional gut-punches. Doing it again here with older characters and darker stakes makes the show feel far more grounded than most mysteries in its lane.

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Roisin Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne play women who’ve known each other since childhood, and you buy it immediately. They bicker, cover for each other, and slip back into old habits the way real lifelong friends do. Their chemistry is electric—and given how much time they spent together on set, it’s easy to believe that bond carried over off-camera.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best of all, it’s a self-contained eight-episode miniseries, meaning the whole story is here and it actually has an ending—no cliffhangers. You can knock it out in a weekend without worrying about Netflix abruptly pulling the plug on a resolution.

It didn’t get nearly the attention it deserved the first time around, which is exactly why it’s worth seeking out now. If you want a smart, funny mystery you can start and finish without a massive commitment, it’s streaming on Netflix — so make sure to catch it (and “Derry Girls” too, if you haven't already).

Stream "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast" on Netflix

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